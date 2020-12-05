Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Salesforce shakes hands with Slack

M&A heated up this week as cloud software company Salesforce (CRM) announced a $28B for the messaging app Slack (NYSE:WORK). The deal underpins CEO Marc Benioff's effort to move Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) beyond its core product, which helps manage customer relationships, to providing the software tools for day-to-day operations. The company shelled out $15.3B on data visualization company Tableau in 2019 and, a year earlier, spent $6.5B to acquire MuleSoft, whose back-end software connects data stored in disparate places. Salesforce slipped 4.4% AH on the news on Tuesday, while Slack fell nearly 1% , likely because investors were already expecting the announcement. 204 comments

Walmart+ vs. Amazon Prime

Walmart+ (NYSE:WMT) members no longer have to spend $35 for next-day or two-day shipping as the service looks to better compete with Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the number of online-only shoppers across the U.S. jumped 44% over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. Bigger picture: Walmart+ was launched just over two months ago, and while the retailer hasn't yet shared how many customers have joined, BMO Capital Markets estimates that as many as 19M U.S. households may have signed up based on a survey of about 1,000 U.S. shoppers (Amazon Prime had approximately 126M U.S. subscribers as of October). Walmart+ is also priced at $98 a year or $12.95 a month compared with Amazon Prime, which costs $119 a year or $12.99 a month. 26 comments

Warner's streaming shockwave

The pandemic-era decision by Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) to send all 17 of its 2021 movies to streaming on the same day as theatrical release sent a shock throughout the movie industry - with theater stocks sliding on the news (but Warner parent AT&T surprisingly sanguine). Warner painted the move as a one-year response to the coronavirus crisis, but with the exhibition industry struggling on tight liquidity even early in the pandemic, the question is whether a permanent change in consumer behavior is ahead: Once the theatrical release window is smashed, can it possibly be put back together in 2022? The story has unsurprisingly generated a number of "death of theaters" takes, but there's a school of thought that sees cinemas evolving into more of a boutique offering, not unlike how some bookstores have survived the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) era - with fewer screens overall, more dining/drinks options a la the Alamo Drafthouse, and higher ticket prices along with entirely different margins. 158 comments

Mass vaccination

The U.K. became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), which has been shown to offer up to 95% protection against COVID-19. The first 800,000 doses will be available in the U.K. from next week (another 40M doses are on order), with the jabs being rolled out at hospitals, vaccination centers, and in the community via GPs and pharmacists. Two doses three weeks apart are required for protection and will first be offered to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents, followed by older adults. Other countries aren't far behind: The U.S. and the EU also are vetting the Pfizer shot along with a similar vaccine made by competitor Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and a similar nod by the FDA is expected as early as next week. 277 comments

The great delisting

Congress set the stage for exiling Chinese stocks from the U.S. after approving a bill that would kick foreign companies off U.S. exchanges if they have failed to comply with the U.S. Public Accounting Oversight Board's audits for three years in a row. The legislation easily cleared the Senate in May, but has now won bipartisan support in the House and President Trump is expected to sign the bill. Chinese firms have raised money from U.S. shareholders for years, but their auditors violate a fundamental investor protection: China typically will not allow American regulators to inspect their work. Several U.S.-listed Chinese firms, including Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), have also recently carried out secondary listings in Hong Kong, which would become more frequent if the law takes effect. 238 comments

Silicon Valley exodus

The coronavirus pandemic has given a number of tech companies an excuse to exit California as many question the high cost of living and the state's hefty taxes amid a broader shift to remote work. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) became the latest to relocate its headquarters from San Jose, California, to Houston, Texas, following a difficult year that generated a full-year loss. Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) recently moved its HQ to Denver from Palo Alto, while Silicon Valley electric carmaker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has long-complained about the state's regulations and is opening a factory in Austin next year. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called HPE's decision "a wake-up call," saying the region needed to "stop demonizing our tech employers, and start working with them to chart a path to a strong recovery."

OPEC+ compromises on production hike

After five days of difficult talks that exposed new rifts between OPEC+ members, delegates agreed to gradually ease supply cuts next year. 500K barrels a day of production will be added to the market next month, and the group also agreed to hold monthly meetings to decide on subsequent moves. In other energy news, S&P Global Platts opened consultations on adding U.S. WTI Midland crude to its Dated Brent benchmark, a move that could transform the way oil prices are set in many parts of the world. It reflects the growing importance of American crude internationally - the U.S. restarted crude exports in 2015 - and the fact that supplies of some of the North Sea's key grades are running out.

9 comments

Boeing 737 MAX

Positive milestones piled up for Boeing (NYSE:BA) after American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) became the first U.S. carrier to fly the 737 MAX after a 20-month grounding. The media flight was a 45-minute hop from Dallas-Fort Worth airport to American's maintenance base in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas (NYSE:GOL) will become the first to resume 737 MAX commercial service next week. Boeing is also on the cusp of delivering its first MAX since U.S. regulators reissued an airworthiness certificate and even clinched its first firm order for the MAX in nearly two years. SA contributor Leo Nelissen believes Boeing offers a great investment opportunity as over the past decade the stock managed to outperform the S&P 500 despite the post-2018 trouble. 16 comments