Criteo (CRTO) has been a year-to-date outperformer (see my prior bullish articles here and here), but I believe the current valuation remains undemanding. To be clear, the privacy headwinds on the horizon are material – Apple (AAPL) IDFA deprecation is slated for early FY21, while Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) plans to phase out third-party cookies by FY22. But even in a terminal decline scenario, the company should remain cash generative, which means the already sizable net cash balance (equivalent to >40% of the current market cap) still has room to grow. And given the current market cap lies below net cash + five years of FCF generation, this implies little to no value ascribed to the turnaround option, skewing the risk/reward very favorably.

First Look into Criteo’s New Strategy

Alongside its recent results announcement, CRTO management outlined its strategy to position Criteo for success in an evolving ad-tech landscape. For starters, CRTO’s assets will be consolidated into a “Commerce Media Platform” – this combines core strengths (ID Graph and Shopper Graph), emerging businesses (Retail Media), and new efforts (developing a full-stack demand-side platform) with a focus on first-party data.

Source: Investor Presentation

The opportunity is significant – per CRTO, the new strategy unlocks a total addressable market of $61bn across “brands, retail, and classified segments.” Even if the TAM proves optimistic, it's positive that CRTO is finding ways to extend its ample data assets (CRTO’s shopper graph spans $2bn in daily sales) beyond retargeting - for instance, measuring advertising outcomes with connected TV households.

Source: Investor Presentation

Profitability in Focus

In the meantime, CRTO remains strongly cash generative – 3Q EBITDA came in at $16.5m (ahead of guidance) on better-than-expected revenue and cost discipline. Expect more of the same in the coming quarters – new CFO Glickman (hired in September) plans to continue the focus on expense discipline, which bodes well for EBITDA margins amid COVID-19 and privacy headwinds into FY21. FCF conversion was also strong, with FCF up to $38m in 3Q and $98m YTD (+18% YoY). The net cash position also stands at $483m ($627m gross cash) – equivalent to >40% of the current market cap.

Source: Investor Presentation

The 4Q outlook was also well above consensus – FY revenues ex-TAC is guided at $800m, with adjusted EBITDA at $232m (implying a 29% margin). The underlying assumption seems conservative as well, calling for a less concentrated peak holiday season, a continued slow rebound within the Travel and Classifieds verticals, and a ~$17m impact from privacy headwinds.

Source: Investor Presentation

Locking in the TTD Partnership

Criteo will also be collaborating with The Trade Desk (TTD) on its Unified ID 2.0 identity solution for the open internet as cookies are being phased out. Both companies are helping each other by open sourcing to ultimately reach a unified identity faster. The end goal being to create a unified identity that can achieve global adoption, as cookies and Apple’s IDFA are being wound down.

The TTD partnership is significant not only because it moves CRTO closer toward long-term operating viability, but also because it highlights the contrasting valuations. Specifically, TTD is trading at ~52x fwd revenue, while CRTO is trading at ~0.7x fwd revenue. The partnership should help shine the light on the valuation, in my view.

Data by YCharts

Moving Toward Operating Viability

There's reason for caution on CRTO as the impact of IDFA and the recent iOS 14 browser changes do threaten its terminal value. But I suspect much of the fears are overblown at this point – in the 4Q guidance, for instance, these risks have been sized at ~$17m (i.e., “privacy headwinds”), and this should ease further into FY21. The partnership with TTD and continued work with RAMP also highlight there is a path to post cookie ID (albeit a complex one), which means there's an increasingly strong chance that CRTO will move forward in this world (in contrast with the valuation).

In the meantime, CRTO’s new solutions segment continues to gain traction, rising 43% YoY in 3Q to ~19% of revenue ex-TAC. Retail Media solutions also grew ~60% YoY in 3Q, launching >150 brands YTD with ~$200m in total media spend, while Omnichannel solutions also grew (+120% YoY) off a small base. It remains early days, but I'm pleasantly surprised by the progress CRTO has made thus far, from its emphasis on operating discipline, the continued Retail Media growth, as well as the effort in building out a post-cookie ad performance platform.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation Sets a Low Bar

At the current market cap, CRTO offers investors limited downside, given its net cash position of ~$8/share in FY20e (~42% of market cap) – in other words, there isn’t much room for the valuation to contract before it reaches cash value. And with a new management team at the helm focused on operating discipline, I see significantly lower risk of capital misallocation.

Even assuming CRTO revenue continues a steady decline, the business remains capable of generating >$100m of FCF/year. By my estimates, this implies the net cash position is on track to exceed the current market cap within ~5 years. In turn, this means the market is assigning zero option value to a turnaround, skewing the risk/reward very favorably, in my view. Key catalysts include the upcoming changes to Apple IDFA (early-FY21) and Chrome (FY22), after which strategic interest could emerge. Downside risks include technology and regulatory risk, as well as execution risk related to the business transformation.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.