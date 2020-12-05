Week 50 MDA Breakout Forecast - December: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +33.6% YTD with more than six different categories of V&M portfolio strategies beating the S&P 500 for the third year in a row.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than four or five trading days continues to 154 out of 186 trading weeks (82.8%) not counting multiple gainers.

This past week two out of four stocks gained over 10% led by peak gains in AQB +103.3% and OPRX +12.7% closing with average portfolio gains of +23.3%.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than five years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 186 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then eight stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate four selections each week, two Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I offer more than six different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a four- or five-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a five-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap.

The cumulative average returns YTD are at +303.91% compared to the S&P 500 +14.50% over the same period. The very best case perfectly timed returns at +558.8%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted average returns year to date, the worst case returns are +49.04% shown in red below.

So far through 49 weeks this year, 119 stocks have gained more than 5% in less than a week, 73 stock selections have gained over 10%, 39 stock picks gained over 15% and two picks over 100% as high as +132.6%. The 2020 MDA picks are on track for much higher breakout frequencies and % gains than last year's results as shown at the end of this article. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

For 2020 YTD, the best case average weekly returns are +11.40% and worst case average +1.00% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes. We have had more than 19 weeks with the Momentum Gauges® negative this year. (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article: An Election Year Correction Signal And Only The 3rd Negative Weekly MG Signal In 2020.

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 50

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week. Thursday remains the most and only negative day of the week and has stayed as the average worst day nearly the entire year.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility ±2% move on Nov. 4 of +2.2%. There have now been 44 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. 2020 has had more daily +/- 2% moves than these seven years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 combined.

We can confirm the Fed bought a small level of domestic securities this week of +$7.8 billion up from sales of -$25.9 billion in domestic securities last week. This small move is consistent with pre-pandemic normal operation levels. The Federal Reserve's total balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.2 trillion. Studies are confirming what we have been measuring for years, the Fed impact is strongest from two to four weeks after balance sheet expansion: Quants Discover A Guaranteed Source Of Alpha: Just Trade Based On The Growth Of The Fed's Balance Sheet.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge® turned positive into November and has reached the highest positive weekly level this year. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report above. The Fed easing increased slightly this week by +$7.8 billion. (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec. 4: Markets Surging Higher After Reaching All Time Highs Yesterday With Dow Up 110 Points And S&P 500 At 3675.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Dec. 2: Markets Lower With S&P 500 Down -0.2% At 3653 Ahead Of The Open With VIX Lower And USD Up Slightly

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov. 30: Markets Lower With Nasdaq Positive Premarket As Dow Set To Have Best November Since 1987.

The Week 50 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of two Healthcare, one Consumer Cyclical and one Real Estate stock based on strong scores on Friday. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open.

Ardelyx (ARDX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) - Consumer Cyclical / Restaurants

Ardelyx (ARDX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $8.00/share

(Source: FinViz)

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

(Source: StockRover)

Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) - Consumer Cyclical / Restaurants

Price Target: $30/share

(Source: FinViz)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of Dec. 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 50

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last five weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (INTC) Intel Corp +8.31% (AAPL) Apple Inc. +4.45% (WMT) Walmart Inc -2.42% (NKE) Nike Inc +3.56% (CSCO) Cisco Systems +7.61% (AXP) American Express +10.83% (JPM) JPMorgan Chase +18.82% (GS.PK) Goldman Sachs +19.04% (VZ) Verizon +2.60% (IBM) Intl Business Machines +13.92%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long term total return not including dividends over 2%+ annually:

The Dow pick for next week is:

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Caterpillar is gaining on high levels of institutional buying through November and favorable conditions for the Industrial sector that's likely to benefit further from improving outlook on COVID-19 vaccine development. Wells Fargo analysts have a price target of $220/share and Overweight rating. Investor sentiment indicators remain highly positive for accelerated price gains.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (four or five trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than four times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The most recent percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio is up +33.63% YTD beating the S&P 500 every year since inception. The Premium Portfolio gains have been achieved with 19 weeks in cash following the Momentum Gauge® signals and do not include additional large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during the many weeks of negative signal periods.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 900+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge® signals!



The Premium Portfolio is up 30.59% YTD through November

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!

*** Lock in the best prices before year end!! Subscription prices increase in January ***



See what members are saying now - Click HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNA, FNGU, LABU, BNKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.