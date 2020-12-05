New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is a natural gas utility serving the wealthy New Jersey market. Utilities have become something of a popular investment class over the past year or two as the pandemic and extremely low interest rate environment have led investors to seek out other sources of income that offer a reasonable amount of safety. Utilities also may enjoy a certain amount of popularity because they have been reasonably unaffected by the pandemic as the products that they provide are considered to be necessities by most people. With that said though, most of the investment that we have seen in the sector has been focused on the electric utilities as natural gas ones are often deemed to not be as “green.” New Jersey Resources has been devoting a great deal of effort into reducing its carbon emissions and footprint though, so it might still have a lot to offer to an investor looking to drive the current sustainability push.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the highly populated state of New Jersey. The company currently boasts more than 7,500 miles of pipelines throughout its service area, which primarily includes Monmouth, Ocean, and Morris Counties:

Source: New Jersey Resources

New Jersey is one of the most densely populated states in the country, especially in the northern and southern regions. This is due to the fact that these two regions contain many suburbs of New York City and Philadelphia, respectively. The service area covered by New Jersey Resources is not quite as densely populated but the company does boast approximately 558,000 customers within its footprint. This is, however, only a fraction of the total population of the region. According to the New Jersey Department of Labor, these three counties currently have a population of 1.740 million, which is expected to increase to 1.840 million by 2029:

Source: New Jersey Department of Labor, New Jersey Resources

This provides a growth opportunity for New Jersey Resources as it could simply find itself serving a growing number of customers as the population increases. The reason for this should be fairly obvious as a rising customer count means that more people are paying their bills to New Jersey Resources. The company also may be able to generate some growth as households or businesses switch over from older heating oil or even propane furnaces to natural gas due both to the fact that natural gas is cheaper and produces lower carbon emissions when burned than oil does (it is comparable to propane, though). We should keep in mind that there's a difference between the population of an area and the number of potential customers in it. After all, children are unlikely to be customers until they grow up and one household can include multiple adults. In addition, one person can have both their home and business as customers. We can still conclude though that New Jersey Resources’ customer base will grow as the population in its service area does.

One thing that might appeal to investors that are attracted to New Jersey Resources due to the relative stability of utilities is the fact that the overwhelming majority of the company’s customers are residential. As we can see here, only 7% of its customers are businesses:

Source: New Jersey Resources

The reason why this is likely to be appealing is because of the lockdowns that governments have been imposing in response to the pandemic. These lockdowns have been resulting in numerous business closures throughout the country as people have been forced to stay at home and only patronize “necessary” businesses. Thus, we likely see businesses in general using less natural gas than usual since there's not as much need to keep the building heated to the same degree if it's unoccupied. This could become a very real issue if we see another round of lockdowns this winter as some authorities have been proposing. This issue would not affect residential customers as much since people will still want to heat their homes and cook their meals while they are stuck at home.

There's further evidence that New Jersey Resources is likely to see forward growth through new customer acquisition. As already mentioned, population growth alone is no guarantee of a growing customer base because more than one person can live in a single household. However, new construction can certainly be a sign. There's a very real likelihood that the number of households in the company’s service area will be climbing over the near term. In 2020, the company added a total of 8,349 customers (its fiscal year ends on Sept. 30). In addition, a total of 63,910 new residential building permits have been issued in the company’s service area for new projects to be constructed over the 2020-2023 fiscal years:

Source: A.D. Little, New Jersey Resources

It seems very unlikely that all of these new residences would be constructed if there were no demand for them. Thus, New Jersey Resources could easily grow its customer base as these residential construction projects are completed and new households move in to occupy them. This is not the only source of growth for the company, however. In fact, New Jersey Resources estimates that it could add 98,700 additional new residential customers by the end of the 2023 fiscal year:

Source: New Jersey Resources

I stated earlier in this article that some of the company’s growth would be driven by households or businesses converting from their current heating source to natural gas due to its affordability and clean-burning nature. We can see this reflected above. In order for this optimistic scenario to play out though, the company will need to expand its gas pipeline network. As we can clearly see above, this is because the overwhelming majority of the company’s potential conversion customers are not near to an existing gas main. Thus, it will need to extend its pipeline network to get the natural gas close enough to their homes in order to add them as customers. To that end, the company is planning to spend $1.540 billion on its natural gas network and ancillary operations between now and 2024 in order to support its growth:

Source: New Jersey Resources

We can clearly see though that not all of this money is slated to be spent on building out the company’s existing network in order to support a growing number of natural gas customers. In fact, the largest individual proportion will be spent on maintaining the network that already exists. Nonetheless though, it still devoted a respectable $214 million over the period toward expansion to service new customers. The company should still be able to generate a positive return off of these investments. The company expects that it will be able to grow its base rates at an 11% compound annual growth rate over the 2021-2024 period as a result of this capital spending. Admittedly, this optimistic scenario does depend on state regulators allowing the company to pass this capital spending through to its customers and there is no guarantee that this will happen, especially in New Jersey, which does not exactly have the most business-friendly reputation. However, regulators usually do approve rate hikes like this so it's a reasonable assumption. Thus, we can assume that the company will probably be able to deliver on this projected growth potential.

Renewable Opportunities

New Jersey Resources is not focusing exclusively on its natural gas operations. It also has been actively developing a renewable power operation. This may seem a bit unusual for a natural gas utility but actually it does make a bit of sense as more than just a virtue-signaling play. Natural gas is sometimes considered to be a “transitional fuel” in energy circles. This is because it burns much cleaner than crude oil or coal so it can play a role in reducing carbon emissions until renewables are reliable enough to take over completely from fossil fuels. This simple fact allows the company to market its natural gas to eco-conscious consumers while its renewable operation both provide it with some cross-selling opportunities as well as some future-proofing for the business so that it still has something to earn revenues with when fossil fuels ultimately go away.

New Jersey Resources has primarily opted to focus its renewable attention on the solar energy space. This is hardly unique, as many companies that are opting to expand into renewables have decided to focus on solar power. This is not a new business line for the company as it already has 350 megawatts of installed solar generation capacity in New Jersey. This gives it fully 11% of the total solar generation capacity in the state, which is more than any other company:

Source: New Jersey Resources

The company was one of the first established utilities to attempt to establish a presence in the renewable energy space. The firm first began investing in the solar market back in 2011 and has spent more than $989 million since then on building out its infrastructure:

Source: New Jersey Resources

This is something that could prove to be a very real competitive advantage for the company going forward because it gives it a great deal of expertise in developing these projects. This allows it to bid on future projects that could provide growth and its established expertise could allow it to beat less experienced contractors in the bidding process and thus win the contract. It also could allow the company to be more profitable as it expands due to potentially having lower construction costs.

New Jersey Resources will not be focusing its solar expansion efforts solely on the state of New Jersey. It intends instead to expand to most of New England and the Mid-Atlantic:

Source: New Jersey Resources

This is something that is certainly very nice to see. This is because it very obviously gives the company exposure to a much larger market than it would be able to get in New Jersey alone. Thus, it can expand a great deal more than it could if it was limited solely to its own state. There's certainly a great deal of potential growth in the solar sector that the company could take advantage of. In fact, the size of the solar market in the United States is expected to more than double over the next four years (going from 72 gigawatts today to 154 gigawatts in 2025):

Source: IHS Markit, New Jersey Resources

We can see that this is simply the continuation of a trend that has been ongoing for quite a while. New Jersey Resources will continue its historical tradition of investing capital into this space in order to capitalize on this ongoing trend. This should allow it to increase its installed solar capacity to around 785 megawatts by 2024:

Source: New Jersey Resources

This should result in revenue and cash flow growth for obvious reasons. After all, the company will be generating more electricity to sell into the grid. This growth can be quantified. The company expects its solar-derived revenues to increase by about 60% by the end of 2024:

Source: New Jersey Resources

If the company manages to increase its generation capacity by as much as it plans then there is no real reason to expect that this growth will not end up actually playing out. This is due at least in part to the fact that many consumers are demanding that the electricity for their homes come from renewable sources, especially if the cost of the electricity is not much more than what the fossil-fuel generated electricity would be. This is usually the case when we include the government subsidies for renewable power so there is every reason to assume that the company’s solar growth story will play out as discussed above.

Financial Considerations

One of the problems that utilities typically have, as I have noted in many previous articles, is a very high level of debt. This makes a great deal of sense as the installation and maintenance of the infrastructure through which the various products are generated and brought to your home and business is extremely expensive. In fact, I have already illustrated, the large amount of capital spending that New Jersey Resources will undertake in the medium term over the course of this article. The usual way to finance this spending is through the issuance of debt since most companies will not want to dilute the common shareholders too much. Utilities generally enjoy reasonably stable cash flows so in most cases this debt is not really a problem but a high level of debt can still be a risk for these companies and despite their usual stability, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in the sector. Thus, we still want to have a look at the company’s finances to ensure that it is not too leveraged.

As of Sept. 30, 2020, New Jersey Resources had $117.012 million in cash and cash equivalents, $152.586 million in short-term debt, and $2.259466 billion in long-term debt. This gives the company a total net debt of $2.29504 billion compared to $1.844692 billion in shareowners equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. This is certainly above the 1.0 ratio that I normally like to see in a company but it's not really too bad for a utility. The company certainly appears to be reasonably well financed.

As is the case with most utilities, New Jersey Resources pays out a reasonably substantial dividend to its investors. As of the time of writing, the company boasts a forward yield of 3.96%, which is substantially higher than the 1.55% yield boasted by the S&P 500 index. The company also has a history of consistently growing its dividend over time, as we can very easily see here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As is always the case though, it's critical that we ensure that the company can afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut at some future date. The usual way to do this is to look at the company’s free cash flow, which is the money that's left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all capital expenditures. In the 2020 fiscal year, New Jersey Resources had a negative free cash flow of $268.509 million, which is clearly not enough to cover any dividend, let alone the $114 million that it actually paid out. It's not atypical for a utility to have a negative free cash though. This is due to the capital-intensive nature of the business. As such, we can assume that the company can pay its dividend with operating cash flow while it finances its capital expenditures via external means such as debt. In 2020, the company had an operating cash flow of $213.481 million, which is obviously more than enough to cover the dividend while leaving $99.481 million to cover its capital expenditures. For the time being then, it appears that the company can cover its dividend but I will admit that I would prefer to see it become less dependent on external financing in order to increase the safety of our dividend. This is something that we need to keep an eye on going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Jersey Resources is an interesting natural gas utility that has the potential for some forward growth both in its normal business and in renewables. Many investors have largely overlooked it though, despite its renewable credentials. There's a very real possibility that the stock will appreciate once the money dedicated to environmental, social, and governance investing realizes this and begins to buy the stock. For the time being though, the company is boasting a very nice dividend so an investor is paid to wait for the story to pan out.

