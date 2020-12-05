The company is well positioned to benefit from broader themes in cloud computing, becoming a must-have tool for businesses to manage workflow and data analytics applications.

Domo (DOMO) has established itself as a leader in cloud-based business intelligence through its data visualization platform. The attraction here is a mobile solution that allows businesses to integrate several systems and data sources on mobile devices allowing employees to remain connected with a real-time dashboard. This year's pandemic driving trends like work from home has represented a boost for the business, gaining traction with a growing user base. Domo just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by stronger than expected revenues. We're bullish on the stock which has gained momentum breaking out to a new all-time high supported by improving financials and a positive long-term outlook.

DOMO Q3 Earnings Recap

Domo reported its Q3 earnings on Dec. 3 with a non-GAAP EPS loss -$0.40, which was $0.04 ahead of expectation. Revenue of $53.7 million climbed by 19.8% year-over-year and also beat the consensus estimate by $1.9 million. Within the revenue figure, subscriptions climbed by 24% y/y to $46.9 million. The overall gross margin at 73% climbed 530 basis points from 67.7% in Q3 last year, driving a 29% y/y increase in the gross profit.

Overall, this was a strong quarter for the company that's beginning to see benefits from leveraging its scale. Efforts to control costs including flat growth in sales and marketing expense in Q3 resulted in total operating expenses just 2% higher from the period last year. Similarly, year to date total operating expenses are down 4% compared to 2019.

A separate metric of adjusted operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation declined by 6% year over year. The result is a narrowing operating loss and improved cash flow performance. Management highlighted the milestone for the company of generating positive adjusted operating cash flow of $1.4 million in the quarter.

The takeaway here is that while the company has yet to reach profitability, the trends in margins highlight an improving financial outlook as the business continues to grow. The company explains that customers typically increase their spending on the platform subscription generating higher average recurring revenues for Domo over time. This dynamic supports the view that the trend in financial momentum can continue.

Management is optimistic about the business outlook with traction in customers across several industry verticals. There's also a dynamic of larger enterprises with more valuable contracts signing up. From the conference call:

One highlight was the seven-figure annual upsell I mentioned on last quarter's call with the Fortune Global 500 retail conglomerate. We won this deal based on our outperformance and speed and scale compared to the competition. Domo was chosen to help the organization, integrate massive volumes of data from its existing systems without replacing or rearchitecting them, so business decision makers could understand critical time-sensitive business metrics... And then at the same time, our offering just fits nicely into what our customers need today. I mean, they need a product that's easy to use, easy to install, easy to rollout to end users that's in the cloud, that's on your phone and that can scale. And just the general trend toward digital transformation within businesses is what we see nicely into, so between the operational rigor and the fact that our solutions really meet with the market needs just drove very healthy transaction volumes this quarter. So we're really pleased with that. It's a very healthy quarter.

Finally, the company ended the quarter with $84 million, against $99 million in long-term debt, implying a relatively low level of net debt. Considering the company's financial current ratio of 0.9x, we believe the liquidity position to be stable.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

In terms of guidance, including the strong Q3 result, the company revised higher its estimate for full-year billings to $222 million from $208 million announced in the last quarter. Within this figure, the company expects to realize total Q4 revenue between $53.3 million and $54.3 million leading to a full-year target range of $206.6 million to $207.6 million. If confirmed, the midpoint of the guidance full-year revenue implies a 19.4% increase compared to 2019.

According to consensus estimates, the market expects revenues to average 15% per year between fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. While Domo is not expected to reach profitability over the forecast period, the EPS loss should narrow going forward from -$1.85 this year towards -$0.80 by 2023.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

In the world of high-flying software application companies, we sense that Domo gets overlooked given its only modest financial trends. 20% revenue growth this quarter and a narrowing adjusted operating loss are hardly ground-breaking compared to some other industry players with significantly more momentum. That being said, it's important to take a deeper look and understand the service in the context of its market position.

The best way to describe Domo is that the platform allows the integration of nearly every other imaginable high-profile cloud application and data source. Essentially, Domo acts as a dashboard accessible via mobile devices connecting all of a business's other data sources and SaaS subscriptions. The customizable UI can include relevant workflow from the likes of SAP SE (SAP), Oracle Inc (ORCL), Snowflake (SNOW), Slack Technologies (WORK), Box Inc (BOX), Amazon.com "AWS" (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and even social media apps like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR). In all, Domo recognizes more than 1,000 pre-build API "connectors."

For us, what this means is that the company's long-term outlook becomes tied to the growth of broader themes in cloud computing and penetration of emerging SaaS solutions. Organizations utilizing various data and analytics suppliers naturally need a way to put it all together and that's where Domo makes the value proposition. Customers become tied to the ecosystem representing long-term recurring revenues that can expand as the dashboard becomes more complex per organization. Domo has a solid product and a compelling business model. We believe the company can continue to capture new enterprise-level clients which are important growth drivers.

The Bullish Case for Domo

We're bullish on the stock with a view that the company is well positioned to outperform expectations with an upside to current growth and earnings estimates. The results this quarter suggest an approaching turning point where Domo is not only recognized as a high-quality growth stock but becomes a must-have tool in a growing number of workplaces. With the stock trading at a forward price to sales multiple of 5x, we believe the story here deserves a higher premium.

The other point here is that thus far the company's growth has been primarily focused on the U.S. which represents nearly 70% of revenues. The opportunity to expand internationally long term as the connected SaaS applications themselves gain traction in foreign markets is a white space down the line.

We rate shares of Domo as a buy with a price target of $60 for the year ahead representing 33% upside from the current level. The stock rallied by as much as 17% on the Q3 report, returning the shares to its all-time and around $45.00 which was previously reached in early 2019 and this past September. Our thinking here is that there should be some follow through higher as the long-term bullish outlook becomes clearer to investors.

Given the lack of current earnings and negative free cash flow, this remains a speculative stock at the current valuation which can potentially face significant volatility if growth underperforms going forward. Monitoring points over the next year include trends in subscription margins and operating momentum which will be important to gauge the strength of the business. A slowdown in operating momentum could drive renewed bearish sentiment in the stock and pressure shares lower, which is a risk to watch.

