Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of December 6

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 12/24 2/2 1.14 1.21 6.14% 2.12% 11 AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 12/30 1/15 0.41 0.42 2.44% 3.15% 19 Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) 12/3 1/6 0.581 0.622 7.06% 0.33% 10 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 12/14 1/15 0.47 0.48 2.13% 0.85% 29 Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 12/14 1/8 0.66 0.69 4.55% 2.70% 11 Graco Inc. (GGG) 1/15 2/3 0.175 0.1875 7.14% 1.12% 24 Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 12/16 12/31 0.2125 0.215 1.18% 2.21% 14 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 12/31 1/29 0.3 0.315 5.00% 0.63% 11 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 12/30 2/11 0.4025 0.405 0.62% 2.87% 48 RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 1/14 2/1 0.175 0.185 5.71% 3.05% 17 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 12/30 1/29 0.57 0.63 10.53% 1.05% 28 Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 12/17 12/30 0.65 0.7 7.69% 2.39% 16 Toro Company (TTC) 12/21 1/13 0.25 0.2625 5.00% 1.16% 12 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/16 12/31 0.69 0.695 0.72% 4.22% 35 WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 2/11 3/1 0.6325 0.6775 7.11% 2.90% 18

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Dec. 7 (Ex Div 12/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Canadian National Railway (CNI) 12/30 0.575 CAD 108.81 1.65% 25 HP Inc. (HPQ) 1/6 0.1938 23.78 3.26% 11

Tuesday, Dec. 8 (Ex-Div 12/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 12/28 0.255 42.69 2.39% 19 Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 12/31 0.83 242.76 1.37% 49 CME Group Inc. (CME) 12/29 0.85 184.03 1.85% 10 MDU Resources (MDU) 1/1 0.2125 25.21 3.37% 29 PPL Corp. (PPL) 1/4 0.415 28.61 5.80% 19 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 12/29 0.295 23.05 5.12% 22 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12/31 0.1925 19.5 3.95% 10 Travelers Companies (TRV) 12/31 0.85 136.16 2.50% 16 UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 1/4 0.32 69.55 1.84% 29 V.F. Corp. (VFC) 12/21 0.49 89.15 2.20% 48

Wednesday, Dec. 9 (Ex-Div 12/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 1/1 0.93 174.79 2.13% 45 Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 1/4 0.385 139.22 1.11% 26 Spire Inc. (SR) 1/5 0.65 64.97 4.00% 18 Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) 12/17 10 669.96 Special 15 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 1/4 0.35 30.89 4.53% 45 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/4 0.54 148.91 1.45% 47 WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 1/2 0.32 30.02 4.26% 10

Thursday, Dec. 10 (Ex-Div 12/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Community Bank System (CBU) 1/11 0.42 64.79 2.59% 29 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 1/4 0.51 92.93 2.20% 22

Friday, Dec. 11 (Ex-Div 12/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Best Buy Co. (BBY) 1/5 0.55 105.57 2.08% 17 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 1/5 0.575 149.22 1.54% 14 Comerica Inc. (CMA) 1/1 0.68 54.17 5.02% 11 Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 1/5 0.44 104.26 1.69% 17 Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 1/1 0.385 35.73 4.31% 40 Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR.PK) 1/15 1.12 135.47 3.31% 16 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 1/15 0.48 225.61 0.85% 28 Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 1/8 0.69 102.39 2.70% 10 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12/31 0.9 114.35 3.15% 10 FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 12/31 0.5 53.82 3.72% 10 GATX Corp. (GATX) 12/31 0.48 84.83 2.26% 10 Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 1/6 0.6185 29.16 8.48% 10 Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 1/15 0.4 44.64 3.58% 48 Merck & Company (MRK) 1/8 0.65 81.94 3.17% 10 Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 1/15 0.71 170.4 1.67% 11 NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 1/4 1.9 383.77 1.98% 14 NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 12/31 0.6 57.28 4.19% 16 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 1/4 0.49 66.22 2.96% 23 RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 12/31 0.35 164.16 0.85% 25 Service Corp. International (SCI) 12/30 0.21 49.59 1.69% 10 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 1/5 0.29 57.71 2.01% 10 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 12/30 0.9 152.53 2.36% 34 UGI Corp. (UGI) 1/1 0.33 36.04 3.66% 33 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 1/5 0.285 90.51 1.26% 18 Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 12/29 0.25 53.3 1.88% 10 W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 12/29 0.12 67.59 0.71% 19

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 12/10 0.36 2.8% American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) 12/10 0.32 1.1% American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 12/10 0.74 3.5% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 12/8 1.6 2.8% Atmos Energy (ATO) 12/14 0.625 2.6% Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 12/11 0.18 0.9% Costco Wholesale (COST) 12/11 10 Special Chevron Corp. (CVX) 12/10 1.29 5.5% Dover Corp. (DOV) 12/14 0.495 1.6% Emerson Electric (EMR) 12/10 0.505 2.5% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 12/11 0.61 2.6% Flowers Foods (FLO) 12/11 0.2 3.6% Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 12/10 0.155 1.8% International Business Machines (IBM) 12/10 1.63 5.1% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12/8 1.01 2.7% Matthews International (MATW) 12/14 0.215 3.0% Moody's Corp. (MCO) 12/14 0.56 0.8% Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 12/10 0.58 5.4% MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 12/10 0.43 1.1% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 12/10 0.56 1.0% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 12/9 0.375 2.9% PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 12/11 0.54 1.5% Primerica Inc. (PRI) 12/14 0.4 1.1% Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 12/10 1.07 1.7% Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 12/10 0.32 4.2% Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 12/10 0.62 1.4% Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 12/10 1.23 2.7% Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 12/10 0.43 2.9% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 12/10 0.67 0.8% Target Corp. (TGT) 12/10 0.68 1.6% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12/8 0.4 1.2% Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 12/9 0.98 6.4% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 12/11 0.4675 4.3% Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) 12/9 0.27 1.3% Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 12/10 0.87 8.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, JNJ, MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.