Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 12/22 1/6 0.6 0.62 3.33% 3.76% 9 Culp Inc. (CULP) 1/7 1/18 0.105 0.11 4.76% 2.81% 10 Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 1/7 1/22 0.24 0.26 8.33% 1.40% 8 PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 2/2 2/16 0.3075 0.3275 6.50% 2.66% 10 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 12/14 1/15 0.295 0.3033 2.81% 5.70% 10

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Dec. 7 (Ex Div 12/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corp. (AEE) 12/31 0.515 77.08 2.67% 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 1/6 0.12 12.34 3.89% 5 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 1/6 1.3 499.98 1.04% 7

Tuesday, Dec. 8 (Ex-Div 12/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 12/24 0.12 23.19 2.07% 9 Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 1/7 0.27 20.56 5.25% 7 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 12/31 0.49 57.63 3.40% 9 United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 12/18 0.1425 12.69 4.49% 7

Wednesday, Dec. 9 (Ex-Div 12/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 1/4 0.4 52.12 3.07% 6 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 12/29 0.3125 56.15 2.23% 6 First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 1/4 0.15 13.18 4.55% 9 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 12/31 0.11 13.37 3.29% 5 Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 1/1 0.7 94.81 2.95% 8

Thursday, Dec. 10 (Ex-Div 12/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 1/1 0.38 36.4 4.18% 8 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 12/28 2 76.45 Special 6

Friday, Dec. 11 (Ex-Div 12/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 12/31 0.8 71.26 4.49% 9 Amphenol Corp. (APH) 1/6 0.29 132.91 0.87% 9 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 1/4 0.19 27.29 2.78% 8 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/31 1.33 163.5 3.25% 7 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 12/30 0.78 382.99 0.81% 8 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 12/31 0.18 35 2.06% 6 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 12/30 0.68 61.56 4.42% 6 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 1/1 0.13 21.99 2.36% 9 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 12/31 0.35 34.09 4.11% 6 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 12/31 0.34125 44.04 3.10% 6 Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 1/5 0.17 21.12 3.22% 9 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 1/15 0.3033 63.9 5.70% 9 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 12/31 0.17 22.19 3.06% 6 United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 1/5 0.18 26.35 2.73% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 12/10 0.19 1.3% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 12/11 2.5 0.5% Cabot Corp. (CBT) 12/11 0.35 3.3% CDW Corp. (CDW) 12/10 0.4 1.2% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 12/11 0.26 2.1% D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 12/14 0.2 1.1% Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 12/9 2.66 1.5% Exelon Corporation (EXC) 12/10 0.3825 3.7% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 12/10 0.3 2.1% W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) 12/9 0.3 2.1% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 12/11 1.14 2.7% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 12/11 0.09 0.1% Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 12/10 0.74 2.0% MetLife Inc. (MET) 12/14 0.46 3.8% Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 12/10 0.37 3.6% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 12/10 0.5 1.3% Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 12/11 0.17 0.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.