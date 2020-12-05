I recommend keeping a small long-term holding and trade short term regularly, using your short-term gain to add to your long position.

GoldMining has been buying sound gold deposits/projects in 11 different fields across North and South America at a sizeable discount since 2011.

On October 1, 2020, GoldMining started trading its common shares on the NYSE under the symbol “GLDG”.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG), a junior exploration company, announced on October 1, 2020, that its common shares commenced trading on the NYSE American under the symbol “GLDG.”

Note: GoldMining has been performing for 10 years, growing its portfolio, and is not a totally new junior. The title refers to the new listing only.

The stock was trading before on the OTCQX under the symbol "GLDLF," which is no longer available. GoldMining Inc. continues to trade in the Toronto Stock Exchange TSE under the symbol "GOLD."

"GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru."

GoldMining owns 11 projects in the Americas, including three in North America. The company reserve is 11.4 M oz of gold measured and indicated and 13.8 M oz inferred.

Discussion

One non-negligible positive characteristic about GoldMining is that it has been buying sound gold deposits/projects in 11 different fields across North and South America (see map above) at a sizeable discount since 2011 when the gold price was in the $1,300s.

For instance, CEO Amir Adnani bought the Titribi project in Colombia for just over $13 million.

With the price of gold now between $1,700 and $2,100, many of these projects have suddenly reached the economic threshold.

When we look at reserves (measured and indicated), we can see that all those projects have some value. The question is, how much?

Most of those projects are at the exploration stage or phase 1 (out of 5 phases).

"The likelihood of a discovery leading to a mine being developed is very low - less than 0.1% of prospected sites will lead to a productive mine. And only 10% of global gold deposits contain sufficient gold to justify further development."

The company suggests a total M&I of 11.4 Moz.

However, we have to differentiate between reserves and resources. The real reserves are called proven (P1) and probable (P2) or both (P3). All those projects have none until they start producing. The resources M&I are only indicative of a "future" potential for mining at a profit, which may reduce the real possibility of reserves. We have to look at all those data with a grain of salt and avoid comparing reserves from a gold producer with resources indicated here.

Gold Royalty Corporation, A wholly-owned subsidiary of GoldMining

The company also recently added a wholly-owned subsidiary named Gold Royalty Corp.

The idea is to provide quickly the financing needed to develop the company's projects. Theoretically, it is an excellent advantage, but the financing is still a daunting task overall and makes me a little skeptical. If it were so simple, I would imagine many gold companies doing the same thing.

"On June 24, 2020, the Company announced the creation of Gold Royalty Corp., a wholly owned gold-focused royalty company, to expose existing shareholders to an additional and potential form of value enhancement. GRC's portfolio will initially include 14 newly created net smelter return royalties on the Company's projects."

One advantage for GLDG shareholders is that if GoldMining divests one of its projects, they will still keep the royalty on that project while a new owner developed it.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is based mostly on faith and should always be considered risky in terms of investing. The first element that should make you cautious is that the company is not generating any revenue and is spending borrowing cash to acquire "potential" assets that are "in the process" of turning into producing mines. No matter how attractive they are, only a few will become real and profitable assets. I have seen it during my long career. Hence, it is a good idea to keep a small long-term holding but trade short term regularly the stock, using your gain to add to your long position.

GoldMining - Financial Snapshot 3Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

GoldMining 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 Net Income in $ Million -1.19 -1.38 -1.40 -1.36 -2.44 EBITDA $ Million -1.15 -1.43 -1.35 -1.30 -2.39 EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -0.72 -0.80 -1.27 -1.04 -1.31 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.07 0.00 0.23 0.42 0.02 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -0.80 -0.80 -1.51 -1.45 -1.33 Total Cash $ Million 5.34 4.93 6.48 5.14 5.49 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 138.2 138.6 143.3 146.0 147.6 Fully diluted - - - - 157.7

The company has nearly no debt and $5.49 million in cash.

GoldMining said in its press release that it has sufficient working capital for its present obligations for at least the next twelve months commencing from August 31, 2020.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

GoldMining is an excellent junior exploration company. The company has been around for many years, and the business model could be considered low-risk at the moment. I believe there is future potential here, but we should remain very cautious about these companies' types, as I have explained in my article. It is easy to get carried away, but it is essential to understand that it is not easy, and exploration presents great financial risks. The company will likely survive on financing, which is another way of saying dilution for shareholders.

Thus, invest with caution.

Technical analysis

GLDG forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $2.20-$2.25 and support around $2-$1.90.

The trading strategy is to sell 30% of your long position around $2.25 and wait for a retracement at or below $2.00.

If the gold price turns bearish next week, the stock may eventually cross $2 (breakdown) and retest the 200MA at $1.70 and eventually drop to $1.50-$1.35 if gold trades at or below $1,750. Conversely, if the gold price reverses course and turns bullish, GLDG could eventually retest a double top at $3.

Watch gold like a hawk.

