Fabrinet (FN) offers optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services. The company serves various end markets, including aerospace, automotive, industrial, lasers for medical, and optical electronics. FN has a global presence with engineering and manufacturing operations in the United States, Thailand, China, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

FN’s management believes its unique expertise leads to significant barriers to entry, protecting against competitors entering the space. The end markets FN serves are diverse, helping to insulate the overall business from large shocks in any one area, but also leading to a larger total addressable market for the company’s products. FN focuses its manufacturing on the mission-critical components and modules its customers need.

Quarterly results

FN recently reported results for the quarter ending September 30, representing the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. Revenues continued the steady march upwards, as shown below, rising to $437 million for the quarter after $399 million in the prior year’s quarter. Quarterly net income rose to $33 million from $26 million in the prior year.

Business Outlook

With the quarterly results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, FN also issued guidance for the upcoming quarter ending in December 2020. Earnings per share are projected to be in the range of $0.84 to $0.91, a positive note the company has the confidence to maintain guidance given the current uncertainty. Earnings estimates for the coming fiscal years continue to march upwards, as shown below.

Valuation

FN's stock is up only 6 percent year-to-date compared to a 13 percent climb in the S&P 500. While FN hasn’t seen a pandemic-related jump, it is unlikely see a post-pandemic fall off. Instead, it will continue to climb higher, which makes the stock attractive. FN currently trades at a PE ratio of 21.5 times and has bounced between a PE range of 15 and 25 times over the past five years. The valuation is stable, and with bright future growth prospects, this is a good time to invest in FN.

Risks to ownership

FN derives its sales from a small number of customers, including two customers that accounted for over a quarter of revenues in the quarter ending in September 2020. Adverse conditions at these customers, or a move by the customers to exhibit more pricing power, could negatively impact FN. However, diversity across end markets does somewhat mitigate this concentration.

Continued growth in FN results is dependent on expansion in the end markets, particularly the optical communications market, including increased demand for data to be delivered over high-speed connections.

Summary

I like how FN offers a nice break from identifying winners or losers from the pandemic and is a solid company whose results continue to climb steadily every quarter. FN will continue to benefit from future growth in its diverse end markets and by expanding further into those markets.

