Draco Global Q3 2020 Letter To Shareholders

DRACO GLOBAL's value proposition is to invest in the best of two worlds: mega-caps known to all, and the other extreme, unknown micro-caps with nil or low analyst coverage.
We look for a scalable business model, the existence of long-term secular growth, attractive sector structure, presence of recurring revenue, high return on invested capital, and one competitive advantage.
We believe that there is a unique opportunity to do our research in small companies, because they aren’t investible by most large funds and hedge funds.
Since the official change of management on September 1, 2020, the profitability of DRACO GLOBAL is -0.34%.
