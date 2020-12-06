We're In The Reverse Radical Recovery: Harrison

Looking ahead, investors should keep an eye on weekly jobless claims and also the hospitalization rate, which is the trigger for shutdowns and has a direct impact on the economy.

The sentiment we are seeing today is excessively bullish and there will likely be a pullback when people realize how much damage is going to be done to the economy.

The jobs data released today was well below the consensus and we’re seeing a reverse radical recovery in the charts, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that it is clear we’re not getting back to where we were, and the number that stood out for him was civilian noninstitutional population, which went up by a million between November 2019 and November 2020.

Now that there are a million more people in the labor force, we need to create even more jobs just to stay flat, he said. The target is moving higher because of the growth of the labor force, so this is not a good picture.

Despite the dreadful news on the jobs front, markets rallied today. Harrison said that everything was up, and across the board the bulls are looking through these numbers and seeing a vaccine on the other side, so the negative data in the immediate term doesn’t seem to matter. However, Harrison believes the sentiment we are currently seeing is excessively bullish.

“The fundamentalist in me says it’s all BS,” he said. “There’s no way you can have an economic backdrop like the one we’ve had and say it’s bullish for the economy and therefore bullish for shares and they should go higher. The market isn’t trading on fundamentals; it is trading on momentum, sentiment, liquidity—and that can go on for a long time, but eventually it’s got to trade on fundamentals.”

Things may look really good a year from now, but what does that year look like in between? Harrison anticipates that some things will be bad on a permanent basis and sentiment will eventually decline to match it. He thinks there will be a significant pullback when people realize how much damage is going to be done.

When we do finally achieve a post-COVID world, Harrison thinks the inflation trade will take off due to pent up demand and possibly government largesse. With interest rates going up, it could be very positive for value and for cyclicals, and banks in particular stand to benefit, he said.

As for the rotation trade we saw in November, Harrison said he thinks some of those gains be reversed before we get clarity on the end of the pandemic.

Looking ahead, Harrison said he’ll be watching two things next week. One is weekly jobless claims, which he thinks will be worse than people expect. The other is the COVID hospitalization rate, because healthcare system overload is the biggest trigger for shutdowns and it has a direct impact on the economy.

