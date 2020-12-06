Investors Continue To Look Past The Valley

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Construction Spending

Construction spending rose 1.3% in October, but that comes off a downward revision for September from growth of 0.3% to a decline of 0.5%. The growth is all residential, which was up 2.9% for the month and 14.6% over the past year. Non-residential spending continues to weaken, which is most likely due to constrained state and local budgets, as well as the exodus from major cities.

ISM Manufacturing Index

As expected, the Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Index edged lower in November from the previous month’s two-year high, declining from 59.5 to 57.5. Why? Rising case counts and an increasing rate of hospitalizations across the country are making it difficult for manufacturers to keep plants open at full capacity and retain workers. Employment was the weakest of the sub-indices, falling back into negative territory from 53.2% to 48.4% with 50% being the dividing line between growth and contraction.

IHS Markit Manufacturing Index

Markit’s Manufacturing Index was stronger than ISM’s results, but there was also notable weakness in employment in this survey. The index rose from 53.4 in October to 56.7 in November, which was steepest improvement in operating conditions since September 2014, due to both domestic and foreign demand. The headwinds to growth are supply chain delays and input shortages, which is one reason input costs are soaring and being passed on to customers in higher output charges. Pandemic restrictions are also leading to higher costs. It is also notable that the strength in new orders was driven by demand for business equipment and machinery, while consumer goods demand remains muted. This means businesses are becoming more optimistic about the future and willing to start investing again, which is a good sign long term.

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index

The Institute for Supply Management’s Non-Manufacturing Index weakened for a second month in a row, falling from 56.6% in October to 55.9% in November, but still reflects sixth consecutive months of expansion. Despite the resurgence of the pandemic and growing number of restrictions on economic activity, this survey has yet to show any meaningful signs of weakness for the service economy. Hospitality, entertainment, and restaurant businesses were the ones feeling the greatest impact in mid-November. Also notable is that prices are rising at a much faster clip, which is due to the same supply chain disruptions that are seeing in manufacturing. Employment continues to be the weakest of the sub-indices.

IHS Markit Services Index

This survey indicates that the service sector remained strong in mid-November, with the index rising from 56.9 in October to 58.4. Again, the surge in coronavirus cases and increasing number of restrictions had not yet impacted business activity in these survey results. Export orders were the only sign of weakness, due to ongoing travel restrictions. New orders, output and employment all improved. Prices are increasing at the fastest rate in a decade, as businesses are passing on higher input costs. Confidence has also improved markedly with the election behind us and encouraging news about vaccines.

Unemployment Claims

We still have more than one million people per week filing for initial unemployment claims, which means that the recovery has clearly stalled. Initial claims filed through the states fell by a seasonally adjusted 75,000 to 712,000, which is an improvement from the previous two weeks of increases, but the Thanksgiving holiday probably had a lot to do with that. There were another 288,701 people who filed under federal programs, which brought the total to more than one million.

Continuing claims under all state and federal programs fell by 349,633 to 20.1 million, but this decline is largely due to unemployed workers exhausting their benefits. We will see a huge decline in claims at year end when all of the pandemic relief programs expire, unless Congress acts to extend them.

The Jobs Report

Job creation fell well short of expectations in November. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the economy added just 245,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate fell from 6.9% to 6.7%, which was due to a drop in the labor force participation rate from 61.7% to 61.5%. That equates to 400,000 people dropping out of the labor force. We have seen the number of jobs recovered each month gradually decline through November, resulting in a little more than half of the 22 million lost being recovered.

Source: MarketWatch

More than half of last month’s job gains came from transportation and warehousing companies like UPS (UPS), FedEx (FDX) and Amazon (AMZN) to meet the surge in online shopping. Bars and restaurants cut 17,000 jobs, while retailers shed another 35,000. The growing number of state restrictions on business activity are bound to make further job gains more difficult.

Conclusion

This is going to be a very dark winter for the U.S. economy. Investors are clearly looking past the valley in economic activity we must cross and towards better days, but the depth of that valley and how long it takes to cross it will depend on how successful we are in containing the pandemic and minimizing the damage to the economy with additional economic. At the moment, neither look sufficient to avoid another quarter of economic contraction at the beginning of 2021. Permanent job losses increased to 3.7 million last month, and that is not a good sign.

Friday’s dismal jobs number was taken as good news by investors who believe that it will push Congress to act on another round of stimulus with more urgency. Let’s hope so, but I have my reservations. The stock market’s stellar returns this year send the opposite message, suggesting that better days are right around the corner. Meanwhile, our efforts to contain the virus have been miserable, as the case count and hospitalization rate hit new highs every day. The economy needs more stimulus, while the financial markets have too much. This has created the greatest divide between perception and reality on record, which portends an increase in volatility ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.