I like this move, but AT&T is still mostly a communications company whose strategy I do not hold in high regard.

In a world of content fiefdoms, Disney is the relative winner because they own the 3 most important cultural products in the world.

The lesson of the recording industry is that everyone makes more when they cede control to technologists like Apple and Spotify, allowing them to offer everything in a single interface.

But it also drives each media company further behind the moats of their content castles.

WarnerMedia’s move to release their 2021 theatrical slate on their HBO Max service smashes release windows, and hastens the arrival of where we were headed anyway.

The Best of Times, The Worst of Times

1999 was the best year ever for the US recording industry. Mrs. Trading Places was a fresh-faced mid-level executive at one of the major labels at the time, and she will be happy to tell you how much fun it was, even now, over 20 years later. Things were so good, they even sold over a billion dollars in cassettes that year. Cassettes!

But in June of that same year, this devil came along:

And you see what happened afterwards in that chart. CD sales were immediately impacted. By 2007, Mrs. Trading Places’ department at the label went from about 40 people to 2, and she was not one of them. The labels thought they could sue Napster out of existence, which they did, but it did not solve their problem. File sharing became more diffuse, and the software moved to open-source, which left the labels with no one to sue out of existence.

The people who ran the labels were very much opposed to the digital future; they saw it as cannibalizing their baby, the CD. As you see in the chart, after fighting to keep the sales model alive for 15 years, they finally capitulated and began widely licensing streaming services. If they had done it in 2000, that chart would look very different.

But there were plenty of people at the labels who understood what was going on in the late 1990s as the mp3 format became popular, and were running around with their hair on fire. At that time, I was part of an informal group that met for weekly lunches in downtown LA, and had an associated listserv. The group was composed of music industry people, musicians, IP lawyers, techies, VC types, and hangers-on like me. There was even a teenager who came every week for a while who eventually founded a company you have all heard of. It was an interesting group.

The topic of conversation was “the intersection of technology and media.” There was a lot of heated disagreement about the legality of file sharing, but everyone there agreed on one thing: Napster was the best music discovery and listening experience we had ever had. Even the music industry people who rightfully hated it used it themselves. The streaming service model with a fixed monthly fee, or ad support like radio, seemed like the obvious endpoint. Every song ever recorded, available all the time.

There was even a name for this glorious future: The Great Jukebox in the Sky. You may know it today by the names of Apple Music (AAPL) and Spotify (SPOT).

September, 1999 was 3 months after Napster’s release, and it already was consuming the group listserv. Also that month, Netflix (NFLX) opened for business with their DVDs in red envelopes, and a limited but growing catalog. It was obvious to me right away that they were headed to streaming as an endpoint. I posted a link to the announcement in the listserv with the comment “It’s not the Great Nickelodeon in the Sky, but it’s a start.”

But the studios saw what happened to the labels, many of which are part of the same corporations. And that’s why we are where we are today, with a fragmented system that is confusing for consumers to navigate. The move by WarnerMedia (T) to put all 2021 theatrical releases on their HBO Max streaming service the same day as theaters further moves each studio into their own feudal walled experience. As the recording industry example shows, content owners make more when they give up distributional control, and that’s not where we are headed.

Smashing Windows

Ever since movies began airing on broadcast TV in the 1940s, the studios have been very much tied to their release windows. There has been more experimentation recently, but generally speaking it has been theatrical first, then home video for purchase or timed rental, then premium cable channels, then ad-supported TV. They have believed for many generations of executives that these windows maximize the revenue from each property by spreading out releases.

But outside of Asia, global box office receipts have stagnated for years now. DVDs and Blu-Ray are crashing. What’s propping up the movie business now is digital.

MPAA 2019 THEME Report

That $3 billion rise in theatrical over 4 years is all Asia. But digital has almost tripled in that time, and you see it in all regions.

MPAA 2019 THEME Report

So let’s put ourselves in the mind of a studio executive in the mid-teens. These trends were becoming obvious to everyone by then. They were already thinking about what their digital futures would look like, and how that would affect their precious windows.

The first lesson they learned from the labels’ experience was, “don’t be afraid to cannibalize old revenue streams, or you will get run over by a train. Better to buy the ticket and take the ride.” This was the right lesson.

But 5 years ago when these discussions were happening in a serious way, that recording industry chart looked very different:

RIAA

That is a much less hopeful chart than the one that leads the article. So the second lesson they learned was, “don’t let someone like Apple or Netflix control your revenue stream.” So what we got was:

Embrace the digital future.

But retain control of distribution.

That second bullet is, in my opinion, the wrong lesson, and the next 5 years of recording industry revenues back that up.

RIAA

The recording industry did best, ironically, when they gave up trying to control everything, and let Apple and Spotify take their skim, which is how they view it. Their revenue is growing rapidly and by 2019 was back to around 1996-1997 levels, just a couple of years off the peak. But in the mid-teens, none of that was apparent, and the studio’s strategy is what we have today with each studio creating their own feudal empire competing for eyeballs and dollars. Add to that the three well-heeled technology companies — Netflix, Apple, and Amazon (AMZN) — who are all in the original content game for the long haul, and what you wind up with is a mess for consumers.

Even the names are confusing, none more so than Warner’s. They now have HBO, the premium cable channel, and HBO Max with a much wider range of programming, most of it stuff that has never appeared on the cable channel. This app has replaced the HBO Now app, which replaced the HBO Go app. Or is it the other way around? It is also the only streamer without an app for my LG WebOS TV, nor is it on Roku (ROKU).

There is a huge hole in the ecosystem for someone to come and make sense of this mess.

Netflix had been trying to make the Great Nickelodeon in the Sky since 1999. Part of the reason for their pivot to originals was a response to the studios' unwillingness to let this happen. Apple has been trying to create the Great Nickelodeon in the Sky so long, Steve Jobs was still alive when they started. Their latest attempt at making sense of this cacophony of content, Channels, suffers from the same problem as previous ones: not enough partners are on board. Again, their pivot to originals has its roots in their failures.

The big difference between music and video is that the labels were desperate, whereas the owners of video content are anything but.

Gal Gadot In Your Living Room

WarnerMedia promotional image for Wonder Woman 1984.

So that brings us to Thursday’s big announcement that all WarnerMedia 2021 theatrical releases will also be available the same day on their newish HBO Max streaming service. Obviously, the pandemic has prompted this, and others may follow, but the pandemic has just pushed the timetable forward. This is where we were headed anyway.

However, the more we move into this world of content fiefdoms, the farther it is we get away from what I consider to be the ideal arrangement from both the consumer’s and content owners' standpoint. The label experience shows that when you let technologists run the front end and provide the service, it is a far better experience for consumers, and many more are willing to part with their money for it. The peak value for content, generally, is when it all available together in a single interface that is easy to use, with algorithmic discovery. The kind of thing Apple and Netflix make. Everyone wins.

But the deeper we get into the content fiefdom model, there is much less room for winners, and right now, that is not Warner.

MPAA 2019 THEME Report

Disney (DIS) had 7 of the top 8 movies in 2019 box office, all from 3 franchises: Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney Animation/Pixar. Those 7 movies grossed $3.4 billion, 30% of the North American box office. The year before, those 3 franchises spun off 6 movies grossing 22% of North American box office. The year before, 8 franchise movies were 21% of North American box office. Over 3 years, their franchise pictures took home 25% of North American box office, averaging $392 million per film. Their films average top-10 performance. That doesn’t include any other revenue streams from those very valuable properties.

Disney owns the three most important cultural products in the world. Everyone else is competing for second place.

With The Mandalorian, Disney has demonstrated that they can spin off popular new series from their franchises for Disney+, and it’s really just the tip of the iceberg. The old HBO subscription model still applies. Ratings are not as important as buzz. People need a reason to fork over the monthly fee, and that may be just one show that they keep hearing about. Right now, for Disney+, that’s Baby Yoda. I hate Star Wars, but even I love that little puppet. As usual, Werner Herzog was right.

By contrast, Warner does not have the valuable movie franchises that Disney has. DC Comics has never matched the performance of Marvel, and their attempt to revive Godzilla and bring back the old Japanese monster movie characters fell flat. The only franchise movie that has done exceptionally well recently was Wonder Woman. So now Gal Gadot comes to your living room. Remember the HBO subscription model: giving people even one reason to pay for the service is the gateway drug.

Warner’s strength is in the TV production/distribution arm, where they have the largest distribution library after decades of being the number one producer of TV series. I worked at Warner TV in the 1990s when they had the top 3 shows on TV, and I will be happy to tell you how much fun it was, even now, over 20 years later. I frequently see old Warner shows in Netflix’ top 10 and trending lists.

With YouTube (GOOGL) and Netflix’ “Cobra Kai,” we have already seen how powerful nostalgia can be to draw in audiences when done well. The copying has begun, naturally. I can report that Mrs. Trading Places was very disappointed by the “Saved By The Bell” series on Comcast’s (CMCSA) Peacock service.

So this is a big, bold move by Warner, and it will give at least a short term boost in 2021 to their fledgling service.

What This Means for AT&T

The Warner brothers, Jack (left) and Sam (right), with comedian Monty Banks in 1922. Wikimedia Commons.

Warner Brothers pictures began, like all of the studios but Disney, by immigrants who were chased out of New York by Thomas Edison’s patent thugs. Edison was of the opinion that he was the only person legally entitled to make motion pictures, and would send mob-connected thugs and Pinkertons to movie sets to destroy the equipment, and slap the producers around. Also, Edison’s movies were terrible, all 1,200 of them. Off to LA!

Since then, like all the studios, Warner has gone through a variety of corporate structures: Warner Communications, then Time-Warner, then AOL-TimeWarner, then back to Time-Warner when everyone realized it was the worst merger ever. Now it is WarnerMedia, part of communications giant AT&T (T). The effects we will see on the consolidated company can be best summed up in a simple pie chart:

Now, with some consolidations and eliminations, WarnerMedia represents 19% of AT&T’s top line. The operating margins are thicker than in communications, 28% versus 23%, so Warner is 22% of the consolidated company’s operating profits.

I like this move. A lot. They are operating from a position of weakness in relation to Disney, so a bold move is in order. The industry is headed here anyway, and the pandemic is as good a reason as any to take the leap now and shatter those windows.

But AT&T is still mostly a communications company. I am not a fan of either the supposed synergies between the divisions, or their 5G rollout plan, which is very muddled. The fact that they were willing to give me $400 more than Verizon for my iPhone trade-in to keep me from switching for 30 months sort of tells you what you need to know about their own confidence.

So as much as I like this move from WarnerMedia, I cannot recommend AT&T.

What This Means for Everyone Else

Of course this is all bad news for the exhibitors like AMC (AMC), but that’s a bit off-topic. The primary effect of this move will be to further drive everyone further behind the moats of their content castles. I expect the other studios to follow, at least partially. The conversations are happening right now.

This is suboptimal for everyone, even for Disney too, just less so. The experience of the recording industry shows that everyone makes more when they give up distributional control, and let the technologists handle that.

In game theory, this is what’s known as a Multiplayer Prisoners’ Dilemma.

Everyone has a choice: cooperate or go it alone.

Regardless of what everyone else does, go it alone is a better strategy for each player individually.

But the highest group payoff comes when everyone cooperates, and no one goes it alone.

So you can see the tension between those last two bullets. The immediate incentive is to go it alone. But if something can force all the parties to cooperate, everyone will be better off. That something for the recording industry was over a decade of declining revenues. It is not easy to reach the optimal equilibrium in this sort of game.

So the Great Nickelodeon in the Sky is now farther off that it was at the beginning of the week, and everyone is poorer for that.

