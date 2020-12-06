Catalysts are a bit distant, and insiders do not seem to be buying their own company.

Replimune (REPL) is a cancer-focused oncolytic immuno-gene drug developer with lead candidate RP1 in phase 2 and potentially registrational trials in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. Oncolytic immunotherapy has been described by Replimune as follows:

Oncolytic immunotherapy is a dual mechanism of action where upon injection of a lytic virus into a tumor, the virus selectively replicates within the tumor, bursting cancer cells open and exposing the cancer antigens within to the immune system to trigger necrotic cell death, a major immune danger signal. Immune policing, or antigen presenting, cells are attracted to the injection site, where they internalize the released antigens, drain to lymph nodes, and prime T cells to destroy tumors with a similar antigen complement throughout the body. In other words, the local oncolytic action of the virus injected into the tumor leads to the generation of a truly systemic anti-tumor immune response (‘immunotherapy’).

Oncolytic drugs came of age with the approval of T-Vec in 2015. Replimune is developing the next generation oncolytic immunotherapy drugs targeting various cancers. Its pipeline looks like this:

The company corporate presentations describes this as follows:

The science

Oncolyic immunotherapy (OI) has clear advantages over other cancer therapies. First, as the virus breaks open the tumor cell wall, it effectively works as a universal neoantigen vaccine, exposing oncogenes to the immune system. It is an off-the-shelf therapy that is able to expose “The entire array of neoantigens ... to the immune system in a patient-specific fashion, together with the activation of both the innate and adaptive sides of the immune system.” Second, by delivering the right viral species and transgenes into the tumor, OI takes a multimodal and synergistic approach to patients in a single therapy. Third, manufacture is inexpensive, and delivery is easy with OI therapies, making the whole therapy inexpensive compared to others. The therapy “is administered as a straightforward outpatient procedure and is generally well- tolerated, allowing patients to quickly return to their daily lives, and also allowing for the modality to be pushed early into the disease course where the impact on increasing cure rates is likely to be the most pronounced.”

OI therapy has shown immense efficacy in both clinical trials and in real life. In the former, the phase 3 trial of T-Vec showed that “Fifty (16.9%) and 1 (0.7%) patient in the talimogene laherparepvec and GM-CSF arms, respectively, achieved CR...Among patients with a CR, 88.5% were estimated to survive at a 5-year landmark analysis.” For patients with unresectable stage III-IV melanoma, these were highly impressive results.

In the real world, as well, in a review of patients who received TVEC at 3 centers from October 2015 to October 2018, “complete local response was seen in 31 (39%) and partial response in 14 (18%) patients. Of complete responders, 29 (37%) had no evidence of disease at last follow-up and received a median of 6 (range 2 to 12) cycles of therapy.”

Replimune’s work starts off from here. It carefully selected a herpes simplex virus stain that is tailored for better killing of cancer cells. Moreover, “RP1 encodes a fusogenic protein (“GALV-GP R“) that not only adds to the tumor-killing ability of the virus, but also increases immunogenic cell death. RP2 and RP3 are further genetically armed with other therapeutic payloads.”

Trial data

Trial data is available for RP1 in certain skin cancers. Preclinical data showed extensive treatment effects in mice models using the enhanced virus stain.

The twenty nine clinical strains of HSV-1 isolated and tested demonstrated a broad range of tumor cell killing abilities allowing the most potent strain to be identified which was then used for further development. Oncolytic ability was demonstrated to be further augmented by the expression of GALV-GP-R− in a range of tumor cell lines in vitro and in mouse xenograft models in nude mice. The expression of GALV-GP-R− was also demonstrated to lead to enhanced immunogenic cell death in vitro as confirmed by the increased release of HMGB1 and ATP and increased levels of calreticulin on the cell surface. Experiments using the rat 9 L syngeneic tumor model demonstrated that GALV-GP-R− expression increased abscopal uninjected (anenestic) tumor responses and data using mouse 4434 tumors demonstrated that virus treatment increased CD8+ T cell levels both in the injected and uninjected tumor, and also led to increased expression of PD-L1. A combination study using varying doses of a virus expressing GALV-GP-R− and mGM-CSF and an anti-murine PD1 antibody showed enhanced anti-tumor effects with the combination which was most evident at low virus doses, and also lead to immunological memory. Finally, treatment of mice with derivatives of this virus which additionally expressed anti-mCTLA-4, mCD40L, m4-1BBL, or mOX40L demonstrated enhanced activity, particularly in uninjected tumors.

Further updates from the phase 2 cohorts in melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers were provided this year.

Overall, four of seven evaluable patients have ongoing CRs and six of seven have an ongoing CR or partial response (PR) (compared to one out of five patients and two out of five, respectively, as presented at the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting in November 2019). The data continues to demonstrate that RP1 in combination with Opdivo is well-tolerated, demonstrates immune activation and continues to drive deep and durable responses in patients with CSCC. Furthermore, the number of CRs observed to date in advanced CSCC patients with aggressive disease treated with RP1 in combination with anti-PD-1 provides clear differentiation versus anti-PD-1 therapy alone, which we believe provides the Company strong validation of its clinical development plan.

This phase 2 clinical trial in advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma or CSCC compares RP1 with Libtayo, Regeneron and Sanofi’s recently approved therapy for CSCC. The trial is run under a collaboration deal with Regeneron. It will enroll approximately 240 patients and has a primary completion date of October 2022.

In another trial in 36 melanoma patients, RP1 in combination with Opdivo has also produced solid data. The following tabulates this data and data from additional patients with anti-PD-1 naïve cutaneous melanoma, mucosal melanoma and uveal melanoma are also supportive of the clinical activity of RP1 in combination with Opdivo.

Five patients so far have met the formal criteria for response; four of which had previously failed both anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 therapies

Two further patients remain on treatment with the opportunity for response

The minimum final objective response rate (ORR) for these patients will therefore be 31%

Anti-PD-1 naïve cutaneous melanoma (N=8): Four patients so far have met the formal definition of response with two further patients remaining on treatment with the opportunity for response

Mucosal melanoma (N=6): Two patients (one anti-PD1 naive, one having had prior anti-PD-1) have met the formal definition of response

Uveal melanoma (N=6): Two patients with extensive liver disease are responding to treatment, both refractory to combined Opdivo and Yervoy®, one so far having a 27.3% reduction by RECIST criteria uni-dimensional measurement and 61% reduction by WHO criteria bi-dimensional measurement

This data shows RP1 was able to address both primary resistance and acquired resistance to checkpoint blockade drugs following initial response. The company has started a registration-directed 125-patient cohort which will be completed by December 2021, making it the nearest major catalyst for the stock.

Financials

REPL is a $2.15bn company with cash balance of $244mn, which, given its current approximate burn of $60mn, will last it awhile. The stock had a recent spike in October on no particular news. It diluted twice this year already, once in January for $100mn and then again in October for $125mn. According to the corporate presentation, “Proforma cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of ~$515m as of September 30, expected to fund operations into H2-2024 ( includes net proceeds of ~ $270m from October financing.)”

Here’s the insider transaction data. Does not look good.

Bottom Line

Replimune is working in a cutting edge area of cancer therapy. It already has a mid to late stage pipeline with proof of concept ready candidates. The company is flush with cash after two dilutions this year and does not seem to be in need of cash for the next few years. Although insider interest could have been stronger, and the current 52-week high price is a dampener, this stock still offers an interesting opportunity for investment for risk-savvy investors.

