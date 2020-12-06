Going For The Gold

Bonds, these days, have become a "return-free risk," with yields at present levels. In the days of olde thy were thought of as a mostly "risk-free return" as they superseded equities in the capital structure. The 60/40 portfolio has gone the way of the dodo bird as the reasons to invest, in that manner, have disappeared into the dust of time.

With some $17.5 trillion of negative yielding bonds, at present, the odds are high that this number will increase soon as the ECB, at their December meeting, is highly likely to increase their assets once again. This will take even more bonds further into the less than Zero camp and add new names to the group sitting around this campfire.

Paying for the privilege of lending money is a concept that is totally foreign to our history for thousands of years. Yet, here we are, and the facts cannot be ignored. The world's central banks have taken us over the wall, into a place never seen before, and I wonder when this phenomenon will reach the American shores. When your neighbors are borrowing for less than nothing the heat is on, to join the pack.

I do expect, at some point in time, that the United States government is going to put the pedal to the metal and put a huge amount of pressure on the Fed to lower yields even further. This is likely to come for Treasuries first, and then for investment grade corporate bonds next. The argument will be made that this will benefit the country during our Pandemic. Once the line is crossed, in my estimation, there will be no going back.

In the meantime, even with rates slightly above Zero in America, we are in a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell." Wall Street, as you all know, breaks down into two basic parameters, with many deviations. The first, and the predominant one, are plays for appreciation. Buy something at 5 and hope it goes to 10 or, conversely, sell something at 10 and hope it goes to 5. The second are plays for yield and cash flows which, traditionally, were investments in bonds.

Now, since there is barely any yield in investment grade bonds, of any sort, all kinds of people and institutions are scrambling. I assert then a good amount of money has been pushed into both equities and high yield bonds as everyone dashes about for income. The risk reward ratio is then tilting more towards the risk, as everyone is taking more of it, to try to maintain their positions.

There is another answer, however, another solution, and it rests in perhaps the most overlooked sector of the capital markets. This would be closed-end funds. A closed-end fund is one of three main types of investment companies that the Securities and Exchange Commission regulates. The other main type of investment companies are open-end funds which include mutual funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and unit investment trusts.

The reason, in my estimation, that closed-end funds are so overlooked, is because the fund manager does not get any more money when investments are made, in these funds, which is not the case in ETFs, or Exchange Traded Funds. Consequently, there is no tout, barely any research, and hardly any mention of these funds in the Press. Closed-end funds are the ugly duckling of the markets and yet that is why they offer, in my view, such opportunity.

They are also complicated. You have to know what you are doing, to enter this space, which is another reason why it is so often overlooked. There are just a significant amount of variables that come into play here and it all rests upon which niche the closed-end funds rely upon, to produce their income and dividends. What I look for here, specifically, are outsized yields coupled with monthly or quarterly dividends as my first choice of candidates, and I can tell you that it is possible to find these, if you know what you are doing, and if you choose wisely.

There are funds whose portfolios rely upon sovereign debt, investment grade bonds, high yield bonds, loans, floating rate bonds and loans, convertible bonds, equities, MLP's, real estate, mortgages, and a wide variety of other assets. Currently, according to the Closed-End Fund Center, there are 640 of these funds in the United States. However, having done lots of homework here, I can tell you that there are less than 40 funds that I currently think have value.

Besides the assets, from which the dividends are paid, there is the Net Asset Value or "NAV" which is a larger determinant of value. You have to drill down into the portfolios, then examine the history of the NAV and then look at whether the current price of the fund is a discount or a premium to the NAV and by how much. You also have to examine the "relative value" of each fund and then consider another key issue which is "liquidity."

Many of these funds also have leverage which has long been a concern of many. The SEC regulates the leverage in these funds and the maximum amount is currently fifty percent. However, with interest rates at current levels, and our "Borrower's Paradise" environment, the cost of leverage is not the factor that it used to be at one point in time. In fact, I would say, that the leverage component, which was once a real concern, has dwindled down to an observation and even a help, to obtain yields, at present levels.

All that glitters may not be gold but if you need a cash flow, monthly or quarterly dividends, and above average yields, then there are nuggets to be found in this space, if you know what you are doing. You may also get some appreciation which, of course, is fine, but the real reason to consider these funds is the income stream.

As my good friend, Randy Forsyth, the author of "Up and Down Wall Street," in Barron's, remarked not so long ago in his column: "Bargains aren't just found on the online retailers' website. Marked-down CEFs can be the real prime buys."

