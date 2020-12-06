Introduction

As expected, Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) just had a good quarter. Why “expected”? Because China has pretty much contained the virus. And numerous projections see its 2021 GDP growth in the 8%-9% range. That combined with a housing shortage in China, particularly in its 2nd tier cities, suggests the conditions are right for XIN to do well. In Table 1, the growth of China is compared to what is projected for the US. Even in 2020, China’s GDP is expected to increase. In the US, the recovery is not projected until next year.

Table 1. – Projected GDP Growth

Source: International Monetary Fund

Evidence of Good Quarter

Table 2 provides the financials for the latest quarter. Revenues and income are all up significantly over same quarter last year.

Table 2. – Financial Results

Source: XIN’s SEC Filings

After borrowings of RMB514.5 million (Singapore), RMB300 million (Singapore) and RMB900 million (Shanghai), the company has $1.25 billion on hand for investments. Its total debt now stands at $3.4 billion.

Foreign Investments

I have always been uneasy about XIN’s investments overseas. Why? Because all large real estate developments depend heavily on location-specific political knowledge and logistics. So, what do we know about XIN’s projects in the US and the UK?

Regarding the Oosten project in Brooklyn, 37 of the 216 condos remain unsold. Some have been rented, but the real money to be made in such projects is the sale of the last few units.

We then have the Hudson Garden project. We hear that progress is being made. The company reports that of the total sellable 34,903 square feet of retail/commercial space, a total of 28,090 square feet has been leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) for a 20-year term. Let’s pause to think about this. Does it make sense to put a new department store in downtown Manhattan? With the rapid growth in online purchasing and people realizing they do not have to live where they work, most department stores are closing their doors.

On the United Kingdom Real Estate Project, we hear that completion will be delayed from the contract completion date of October 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 on construction sites. XIN projects that construction will be completed in first quarter of 2021, assuming no further restrictions on working conditions.

Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 affordable housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Affordable housing sales usually are required and are often a loss leader. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 151 apartments have been sold. That means 168 remain to be sold. We need to watch sales progress here.

Institutional Holdings

Table 3 provides data on institutional holdings of XIN's stock ranked by current shares held. It is notable that two of the largest purchases last quarter, Acadian and Dimensional, were two of the largest sellers this quarter.

Table 3. - Changes in Institutional Holdings of XIN

Source: Nasdaq

Property Management and Hong Kong Political Concerns

No doubt, XIN’s property management activities are doing well. Hats off to XIN's management for launching this business now traded on the Hong Kong stock exchange. But there is a concern: it is increasingly apparent that the Chinese mainland government is working to bring Hong Kong under its control. The new security law for Hong Kong is the latest manifestation of this. It remains to be seen what China does next and how the large global financial community living in Hong Kong reacts. Given mainland China’s interference, one can question how long Hong Kong will remain as a major financial center in Asia.

The US Delisting Concern

The US-China relationship has deteriorated with many US foreign policy observers now saying China poses the greatest military threat to the US. This is reflected in Congressional talk of delisting and other penalties for Chinese stocks currently traded on US exchanges.

Right now, proposed SEC rules will soon require listed Chinese companies to use auditors supervised by the US Public Accounting Oversight Board. And US Senators Braun and Rubio are recommending US investment firms, retirement funds, and insurance funds against taking positions in Chinese companies on the Commerce or Defense Departments’ blacklists

Conclusions

The Chinese real estate market continues to improve and XIN’s financials in China should continue on a positive trend. Overseas investments need to be watched and challenges here will cause some to liquidate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.