'Tis The Season For REIT Dividends

Economic data was lukewarm this past week amid signs that the employment rebound is losing steam. Mortgage rates dipped to fresh record lows last week, however, which is expected to provide further fuel for the resilient U.S. housing industry.

Dividend declaration season has been kind to REIT investors thus far as five equity REITs boosted their dividend this week. 46 equity REITs have now raised dividends in 2020 compared to 66 that have reduced or suspended payouts.

Having now rebounded by over 65% from its pandemic lows, the S&P 500 rallied another 1.7% this past week, but were outpaced yet again by the high-flying mid caps and small caps.

All four major U.S. equity indexes closed this past week at fresh record highs on signs of progress on stalled stimulus talks and the first regulatory approval of a coronavirus vaccine.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Another week, another record. All four major U.S. equity indexes - the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Russell 2000, and the Nasdaq Composite Index - closed this past week at fresh record highs as signs of progress on stalled stimulus talks and the first regulatory approval of a coronavirus vaccine offset lukewarm economic data and concerns over an ongoing "third wave" of coronavirus-induced economic shutdowns.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management)

Having now rebounded by over 65% from its pandemic lows in late March, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rallied another 1.7% this past week but were outpaced yet again by the recently-high-flying Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) indexes amid a continuation of the vaccine-driven "reopening trade." Real estate equities were among the leaders this week - particularly the COVID-sensitive property sectors - driven by a fresh wave of dividend hikes. The broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) gained 1.8% on the week with 16 of 18 property sectors in positive territory while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) jumped another 1.9%, its fifth-straight week of strong gains.

The wave of positive vaccine news continued this week as the UK became the first western nation to approve a coronavirus vaccine after authorizing Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine for emergency use and plans to initiate vaccinations within days. Encouraging vaccine news and stimulus hopes combined push the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) to 0.97% - the highest close since March - as some investors see ripe conditions for hotter-than-expected inflation in 2021 amid a post-pandemic economic recovery. Nine of the 11 GICS equity sectors finished in positive territory this week, led by the Energy (XLE), Healthcare (XLV), and Technology (XLK) sectors while a strong week from residential REITs lifted the Hoya Capital Housing Index to another week of gains.

Commercial Equity REITs

Another one, and another one. Following a quiet few weeks of REIT-related newsflow, "dividend declaration season" has broken the silence over the last week. We saw an additional five equity REITs boost their dividend this week - office REIT SL Green (SLG), net lease REIT Essential Properties (EPRT), and small-cap healthcare REIT Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) added their names to the dividend boost list while cell tower REIT American Tower (AMT) and net lease REIT Agree Realty (ADC) each raised their dividend by the second time this year. Thus far, 46 equity REITs have now raised dividends in 2020 compared to 66 that have reduced or suspended payouts.

This particular dividend declaration season should be especially interesting as REITs that had previously suspended or reduced dividends amid the pandemic seek to meet their distribution requirements to qualify as a REIT. The IRS did relax the required cash component of the distribution rules, and the fact that the payout rules are based on net income rather than cash flows may effectively "exempt" many of these REITs from distribution requirements. This week, Weingarten Realty (WRI), which had cut its quarterly dividend from $0.40 to $0.18 per share, declared a $0.36/share special dividend, effectively "making up" for two quarters' worth of reduced dividends. We suspect that we'll see similar "special dividends" over the next few weeks.

We discussed one property sector that has been an unexpected leader this year when it comes to dividend bumps in Net Lease REITs: Rents Paid, Dividends Raised. Net Lease REITs, which were punished during the worst of the economic lockdowns, have rebounded over the last several months as shutdown-sensitive tenants reopen their doors and rent collection normalizes. Despite their heavy retail exposure, more net lease REITs have raised their dividends this year than any other property sector. Rent collection has improved from a low of 65% in April to 96% by October and this week, we heard November rent collection updates from Vereit (VER), American Finance (AFIN), Realty Income (O), and Spirit Realty (SRC).

Theaters and gyms remain significant soft spots for the net lease sector. EPR Properties (EPR) - the worst-performing net lease REIT this year and the REIT with the highest exposure to the troubled theater business - plunged another 12% this week as theater operator AMC Entertainment (AMC) announced plans for a significant equity raise as it struggles to stay afloat amid a brutal year for the movie industry. Box Office Mojo data shows that box office revenue has plunged by 80% this year. Other COVID-sensitive REITs were generally leaders on the week, however, with mall REITs Simon Property (SPG) and Macerich (MAC) gaining nearly 10% each.

This week, we also published Single-Family Rentals: Suburban Renaissance. SFR fundamentals are "as strong as they've ever been" according to AMH amid "totally insatiable" demand as America’s families have gained a newfound and deeper appreciation for their homes - and particularly for suburban living. This booming demand, however, comes at a time of historically low housing supply, creating an opportunity for SFR REITs American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH) to be the default "starter home" for millions of millennials. New home construction - particularly in the single-family category - has been historically depressed over the last decade, a result of the substantial and still-present lingering fallout from the financial crisis on the residential construction industry.

Finally, as discussed in REITs: A Tale Of 2 Crises, we've also seen a notable pickup in deal activity across the sector following a shutdown-impacted lull. Iron Mountain (IRM) announced this week that it sold $358 million in industrial assets to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust as the business storage firm looks to redeploy into its data center business. Colony Capital (CLNY), which is pursuing a similar strategy of investing in digital real estate, closed on the $400 million sale of its industrial portfolio as it repositions as a pure-play technology REIT. Apartment REIT AIMCO (AIV), which plans to split into two entities later this month, jumped this week after it reportedly received a takeover offer from private equity firm Westdale.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added 245k jobs in November - slightly below economists' estimates for gains of 460k. The "headline" unemployment rate ticked down to 6.7% from 6.9% in the prior month, but this was driven primarily by a pullback in the labor force participation rate. While the pace of the employment rebound has cooled in recent months, economists from the Congressional Budget Office had initially expected the unemployment rate to remain over 10% through the end of 2021. Over the past six months, 12.3 million jobs have been recovered, but total nonfarm payrolls remain roughly 10 million below pre-pandemic levels.

There may still be a bit more "low-hanging-fruit" left in the rebound as roughly 40% of recent job losers continue to classify themselves as on "temporary layoff" totaling over 2.7 million, which is down from a peak of 18 million back in April. The lukewarm nonfarm payrolls report followed encouraging jobless claims data earlier in the week as Initial Claims ticked lower to 712k - the second-lowest week of initial claims since the pandemic began - declining from last week's rate of 787k. Continuing Claims decreased to 5.52 million, down another 660k from last week. Since the peak in early May at nearly 25 million, Continuing Claims have retreated by 19.4 million.

Following two weeks of stellar housing data, reports this week were also lukewarm as record-low inventory levels and rising home prices may be starting to emerge as constraints for potential homebuyers. The NAR reported this week that Pending Sales pulled back 1.1% in October but remained higher by 20.2% from last year. Record-low inventory levels, insatiable demand, and historically low mortgage rates have sparked a reacceleration in home values which jumped 7.0% annually in September according to the S&P CoreLogic U.S. National Home Price Index, the highest annual gain since May 2014.

Meanwhile, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home - a forward indicator of future home sales - are now higher by 28% from last year while refinancing applications are now higher by 102% from last year. Thankfully there may finally be some much-needed supply on the way according to construction spending data released this week. Residential construction spending was 14.5% higher in October than the prior year, which offset an 8.2% dip in nonresidential spending as the U.S. housing industry continues to be one of the driving forces behind the early post-pandemic economic recovery.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs delivered their fifth-straight week of gains as residential REITs rallied another 1.9% while commercial mREITs gained 3.7%, each pushing their gains since the start of November to nearly 25%. It was a quiet week of newsflow in the mREIT space with just a few dividend declarations: ARMOUR Residential (ARR) declared a $0.10/share monthly dividend, in line with its previous rate and representing a forward yield of 10.7%. Chimera Investment (CIM) declared a $0.30/share quarterly dividend, also in line with its previous rate, representing a forward yield of 11.65%.

Despite the wave of 32 dividend cuts and just two dividend hikes across the mREIT sector in 2020, the average residential mREIT pays a forward yield of 7.8% while the average commercial mREIT pays a yield of 7.1%. After plunging more than 70% during the worst of the pandemic-related volatility in March and April, the average mortgage REIT has gained more than 125% from the lows. As discussed in our Earnings Recap, driven by a resurgent housing market, residential mREITs reported an average 7% gain in book values in the quarter following the 9% gain in Q2. Commercial mREITs reported an average 2% rise in book values in Q3 following the fractional gain in Q2.

REIT Preferreds and Baby Bonds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher Yield Without Excess Risk. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 1.1%, led by a strong week from the preferred issues of Sotherly Hotels (SOHO), Hersha Hospitality (HT), and Cedar Realty (CDR). The average REIT preferred remains lower by 8.7% this year on a price-return basis, but among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these preferred securities has been an average of 15.95% higher in 2020 than their common shares on a price-return basis. REIT Preferreds currently trade at a 5% discount to par value and pay an average current yield of 6.66%.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 11.5% and Mortgage REITs are off by 28.6% on a price return basis. This compares with the 14.9% gain on the S&P 500 the 9.1% gain on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Seven of the 18 REIT sectors are now in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, five of the eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. At 0.97%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 95 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 230 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018, but 45 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% in August 2020.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

After a busy week of employment data, it will be a slower week of economic data in the week ahead headlined by the two major inflation reports. On Thursday, we'll see Consumer Price Index data for November, and on Friday, we'll see Producer Price Index data. Inflation metrics perked up during the summer after hitting multi-decade lows during the shutdown months, but the upward pressure appeared to have stalled in recent months as the pandemic-related supply-chain issues get resolved. We'll again be watching Mortgage Applications data on Wednesday and Jobless Claims data on Thursday.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding, High-Yield ETFs & CEFs, REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Subscribe to The REIT Forum For the Full Analysis Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with The REIT Forum to bring the premier research service on Seeking Alpha to the next level. Exclusive articles contain 2-3x more research content including access to The REIT Forum's exclusive ratings and live trackers and valuation tools. Sign up for the 2-week free trial today! The REIT Forum offers unmatched coverage and top-quality model portfolios for Equity and Mortgage REITs, Real Estate ETFs and CEFs, High-Yield BDCs, and REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds.





Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.