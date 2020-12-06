International Small-Cap Equities: Poised To Outperform

Although they’ve performed well for decades, international small caps have been out of favor for at least 10 years.

In December of 2019, my Seeking Alpha article Mean Reversion + Valuation = Opportunity called out asset classes that were out of favor and poised for mean reversion. One of those was international small-cap equities. The sector has generated annual returns of only 6.7% for the past 10 years compared to 14% for the U.S. Large Company Index (per IFA data). However, valuations are attractive and there are two emerging catalysts that could propel the sector to outperform U.S. large caps in the coming years. The trend may have already begun with the IFA International Small Cap Index up 13.90% versus 10.96% for the IFA Large Company Index in November alone. If so, history suggests it has a long way to go.

Note, I've excluded emerging markets and international developed market equities from this analysis. They have their own unique characteristics and I'm bullish on both for the long run. Earlier this year I wrote about EM small-cap value and my favorite EM ETF.

International Small Caps Have Been Out of Favor the Past Decade

The chart below shows the shifts in equity asset class leadership by decade. U.S. large caps suffered in the 1970s' stagflation. In the '80s and '90s, they recovered. They performed poorly in the first decade of this century, culminating with the 2007-09 bear market. Since then, both U.S. large and small caps have performed very well.

Source: Index Fund Advisors (IFA)

The 1970s and '80s were decades of very strong performance for international small cap equities. Then in the 1990s, they went south. But they redeemed themselves during the "lost decade" of 2000-2009 by generating 8.7% annually while U.S. large caps returned -0.96% per year. Over the past 10 years, international small caps underperformed again with returns of 7.1% per year versus 14.1% for U.S. large caps.

More recently, in the past three- and five-year periods, international small caps have significantly lagged U.S. large caps by a margin of 11.5%/yr. and 6.9%/yr. respectively.

Adding to international small cap woes, they were smashed at the onset of the pandemic. This was likely due to their higher risk and lower resilience to the extreme economic shock. During the first quarter, the IFA International Small Company Index dropped by 30% versus a 20% drop for the U.S. Large Company Index. However, from March 31st through the end of November, international small caps gained 46% vs. 42% for U.S. large caps. The rising international small-cap momentum could be the beginning of a longer term trend, as I'll discuss below.

Mean Reversion and Valuations Signal Upside

International small caps' underwhelming performance and the tendency for asset classes to mean revert present upside potential. Further, the sector has a favorable relative valuation.

International Small Caps Are More Attractively Priced Than U.S. Large Caps

The pandemic has led to a surge in the tech-heavy S&P 500 Index, led by the FAANGs. Technology valuations are at frothy levels as I noted in FAANGs Enter the World of FANTAZIAM. The overall market Crestmont P/E of 37.1 is 155% above its arithmetic mean and at the 100th percentile of this 14-decade-plus series. It is also comparable to its peak levels in 2000 and 1929. Similarly, the Buffett Valuation Indicator (market cap to GDP) is at 181%, higher than any time in the past 70 years and well above its 2000 peak of 159%.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) currently has a trailing P/E of 24.80, Price to Sales of 2.55 and Price to Book of 3.87. In contrast, the iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) has a P/E of 14.85, Price to Sales of 0.91 and Price to Book of 1.37.

Non-U.S. Developed Markets Particularly Attractive

What about relative valuations of developed markets versus the U.S.? Robert Shiller, Laurence Black and Farouk Jivraj published an interesting paper this week, "Making Sense of Sky-High Stock Prices." They cited the importance of low interest rates and developed a metric they call the Excess CAPE Yield (ECY). The ECY considers both equity valuation and interest-rate levels. To calculate the ECY, they simply inverted the CAPE ratio to get a yield and then subtracted the 10-year real interest rate. The higher the ECY, the more attractive the valuations.

The ECY in the US is 4%, which the authors say is an historically high level. They also looked back 40 years for five world regions and found "striking results." The ECY is close to its highs across all regions and is at all-time highs for both the UK and Japan. The ECY for the UK is almost 10%, and around 6% for Europe and Japan. This indicator suggests worldwide equities are highly attractive relative to bonds right now. It also shows developed Europe and Japan are more attractive than the U.S. While my focus here is international small caps, these data also support the case for mid- and large-cap international developed markets.

Catalysts for International Small-Cap Resurgence

What might cause a shift to international small-cap leadership? Two things: the prospect of a worldwide economic recovery and a declining dollar.

Economic Recovery Thanks to Vaccines and More Stimulus

This week we heard the U.S. should be able to distribute enough coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to immunize 100M people by February. Even more doses could be available if Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine is authorized soon. Congress and the Administration are also reportedly close to a "down payment" COVID-19 relief economic stimulus bill totaling $908B. Indeed, the market seems to have been discounting a better 2021 all along with the major indexes hitting all-time highs recently.

While it is too early to tell how effective the vaccine program will be and to what extent world economies can recover, the news is more favorable than not. This is tempered by the recent surge, further increasing near-term uncertainty.

The table below shows the performance of international small caps versus U.S. large caps coming out of the most recent worldwide recessions and bear markets.

International small caps have demonstrated a clear performance superiority coming out of recessions and bear markets. For example, for the two most recent recoveries beginning in 2009 and 2002, the international small-cap index gained an average of 221% in the subsequent five years versus a gain of 143% for the U.S. large cap index.

Since the end of March, near the pandemic trough, international small caps are up 46% versus 42% for U.S. large caps. In the 90 days ending November 30th, international small-cap outperformance was more pronounced, with a gain of 9% vs. 3.9%. If we are in the early stages of another longer-term bounce, international small caps could be just beginning their run.

A Declining Dollar Trend

Over the past 10 years, the strong dollar has weighed on international equities' performance for U.S. investors. This is due to reduced foreign currency returns after conversion to more expensive dollars. The stronger dollar is also associated with higher foreign investment in our markets versus other countries.

While the dollar has been in a bull market for most of the past decade, there are signs we may have seen a top earlier this year. Since March, the dollar is down about 10%. Back in August I elaborated on this in "Why Smart Money Will Ignore the Election and Pay Attention To This," so won't repeat it here. Bottom line is I am dollar bearish and believe it's wise for investors to have substantial dollar hedges in their portfolios. International small caps are one of several ways to do that.

Portfolio Allocation

Foreign developed markets comprise about 34% of the world total equity market cap compared to 55% in the U.S. Yet U.S. investors hold only about 16% of their portfolios in these stocks. According to Morningstar, international small- and mid-cap stocks represent 6% of the global equity market. Yet the sector accounts for only 1.6% of equity mutual fund assets and 1.7% of separate account equity assets. I discussed the home bias tendency in Mean Reversion + Valuations = Portfolio Opportunities and argued for investing closer to market weight in several asset classes.

What about gaining international small-cap exposure via holdings in diversified international and emerging markets funds? Most non-U.S. exposure is concentrated in funds that are benchmarked against indices that have less than a 1% weighting in small-cap stocks. Further, investors may believe they are achieving small-cap exposure by allocating assets to emerging markets. However, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has less than a 2% weighting to stocks with market caps below $2B. Therefore, if investors want more exposure to the sector, a pure-play fund is indicated.

Given the favorable case I've outlined here, I recommend investors allocate 5-10% of their equities to developed markets' international small caps. In my portfolio, I've allocated 7.7% of my equities to the sector.

Risks

Above we compared international small caps versus U.S. large caps across only two recoveries, so it's dangerous to draw conclusions from such a limited sample. As I've pointed out in my past articles on mean reversion, it's impossible to time, and trends can persist longer than even the most patient investors can wait. Keynes said, "Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent."

The economic recovery continues to be uncertain. Many analysts believe as much as 15-20% of worldwide industries including as restaurants, retail shops, travel and entertainment, commercial real estate, and various services have been irreparably damaged. The recent surge of infections weighs heavily near term, despite the coming vaccines. And it is unclear to what extent the vaccines will alter behavior and economic activity due to questions of personal safety, how many will take it, ongoing effectiveness, and how long it will take to immunize the global population.

It is also uncertain whether we are in a new long-term dollar bear trend, even though the preponderance of evidence would indicate that. And given high U.S. equity market valuations, it's very possible, if not likely, we will see a significant move down and/or subpar returns for the next five to ten years. Increased U.S. correlations with international markets in recent years could lead to pressure on international small caps. However, a reminder of what was noted above: during the "lost decade" of 2000-2009 international small caps generated 8.7% per year vs. U.S. large caps which returned -0.96% per year.

Conclusion

International small caps are poised to outperform U.S. large caps going forward. Mean reversion, attractive valuations, the prospects for a worldwide economic recovery and long-term dollar decline are positive factors for the sector. There are significant risks of mean reversion timing, an uncertain economic recovery, and the dollar. However, even if the favorable scenario doesn't come to fruition, reasonable valuations and portfolio diversification make international small caps a solid component of a strategic asset allocation for the long haul. On the other hand, if we do get mean reversion and a declining dollar, and March signified a cycle low, history suggests investors could more than double their money in five years.

In my next article, I'll screen for the best ETFs in the sector and provide my top pick.

Thanks for reading this. I look forward to your comments. If you found this article useful, please consider liking it, following me, and forwarding it to a friend. If you follow me, please subscribe to e-mail alerts to be notified of my next article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.