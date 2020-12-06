Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last week with Alvaro Torres. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Rena Sherbill: Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Happy December. It's great to have you listening. Really exciting news, this is our 100th episode of The Cannabis Investing Podcast. That would not be possible without you listening to this show and giving us feedback and making us better giving us ideas. I'm really, really happy to be building this community of cannabis investors, and interested parties and really, really appreciate you listening to the show and supporting us.

And really proud to bring you today's episode with Alvaro Torres, Co-Founder and CEO of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF), which is a vertically integrated, medically focused cannabis company focused mainly in LATAM the Latin American markets, Colombia, Mexico, more markets even than that, also in Europe, Germany, the UK, also some North American operations, but primarily looking to be the big name in LATAM and Europe come a few years down the line when those medical markets are more developed.

And, we've been talking a lot about on the show recently about U.S. cannabis companies, a lot about MSOs the multi-state operators, those companies with operations in multiple states, with tentacles in many markets, growing their share prices, skyrocketing.

People listening to this, if you're invested in the market, if you're thinking about being invested in the market, I can't blame you. The share prices are really going through the roof a lot to be excited about some of the companies we've had on months ago are just doing gain-busters right now. It's super exciting to be a part of this market, for sure.

But then you have companies and other markets that are just getting started or laying the groundwork to just get started. Places like Israel, places like LATAM, places like Europe, there were a lot of fits and starts in terms of growth. And lots of projections about Europe and Germany in particular, we're going to talk about Israel in a few weeks, we have an episode coming up about that.

But today, we're talking about LATAM and Europe, mostly, which is what Khiron is focused on. And Alvaro gets into why they are staying the course in those markets, why it's so exciting, Mexico going adult use. And Alvaro talks to us about whether or not they'll get into that side or focus on the medical side, about the high margins of the medical side of things, the importance of having and sticking to a long term vision, which is what Alvaro and Khiron are really doing is sticking to a long term vision and envisioning what's going to be in a few years with Khiron at the top of that board in terms of those markets.

And Alvaro gets into those numbers, talks what it means to raise capital in this environment. The deal that they just did with Canaccord, talks to us about his feelings about share dilution, growing responsibly, what he defines as growing responsibly, how he sees growing the company and his philosophy, the tremendous board that Khiron has is very exciting.

They've made a slew of recent really nice announcements that I imagine make investors feel good about their investment. I for one, am an investor in Khiron. I was on their investor webcast yesterday, a lot to like about this company. So excited to get you this conversation with Alvaro and hope everybody is doing well out there.

And again, appreciate you getting us to 100. Here's to the next.

And before we begin a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. And in my model cannabis portfolio I'm long, Trulieve, Khiron, GrowGeneration, Curaleaf, Vireo Health and Isracann Biosciences.

Alvaro, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Even though, we've been already talking for a little bit, welcome to the show officially.

Alvaro Torres: Thank you, Rena. Appreciate it. Very happy to be here.

RS: It's really great to have you here. Really excited to have you on, really excited to talk about Khiron. It's a stock we've talked about a bit before on the show. And one I know a lot of readers on Seeking Alpha have a lot of excitement about, a lot of opinions about and, also on Twitter, everybody that I kind of follow and is in my little universe is very excited about what you guys have coming down the pipeline. So I'm excited to get to it.

AT: Thank you.

RS: But I want to start with your journey and your origin story. How you got -- what's your journey and how you got to the cannabis industry and how you decided to found Khiron?

AT: Well, I'm an engineer, Rena, so I'm Colombian and U.S. citizen, I went to school in the United States. so in my engineering life, my family used to own an engineering company. So that bakes a lot into the approach I take which is very methodic. And that was in 2015, I had my own company doing financial advice for engineering infrastructure projects.

My partners, my two co-founders of the company, they showed me the first draft of the Colombian decree, that was legalize medical cannabis, that was December 2015. It's crazy how it flies by. And we started reading and it seems like a really, really interesting opportunity.

But one of my -- one of the co-founders comes from the pharma world. And we were talking about, well, it's great a Colombian wants to get into cannabis, for sure we have low cost advantage for sure. But isn't that the same thing we've done over and over that we grow coffee, and we grow coffee for $1 a pound. And then Starbucks comes and sells it for $5 a cup. We grow bananas. And then Chiquita banana put a sticker on it and sells it 10 times higher.

So I didn't really want to do anything that had to do with that commodity business. And so, we're thinking from my co-founders' experience. He was before selling Advil and it's a very similar story, because Advil, it's no longer under patent, anybody can make it. And yet Advil has 35% market share.

So how does one build an approach a branding approach if a company that sells us a compound, that eventually will be commoditized? And so that's where the entire business plan started. We were thinking about the name of the company, and we chose Khiron. In the Greek mythology Khiron is the same power that thought Hercules medicine. And he was the patron saint of pharmacy.

So we didn't want to name the company marijuana anything or cannabis, anything, because we know we knew and today we can test it that there is going to be a big wall that we need to bring down on the perceptions of patients for cannabis, particularly during originally Columbia or LATAM that has suffered from all the negative parts of the illegal cannabis trade.

And so now, we're trying to turn this plan that caused so many problems that this customer has caused, and we try to turn into something positive. And we say, well, we're in the region of LATAM, 660 million people, there's a bigger industry in LATAM, $4 billion a year. And this seems like the right product that can become that new medication.

But if we focus on brands and consumers and patients, that's going to be more sustainable, and we're going to stay away a little bit of that conversation in the B2B business, because we don't want to be growing coffee. So that's where the entire thing came out. We started -- that was in 2016, for a year traveling, I just told you, Israel, Canada try to understand how this business worked.

And then, I met another partner of mine who told me, let's go to Canada, raise capital there. And we want to be the leading medical cannabis company in LATAM, focus on patients. That's a unique story, because most of the people out of Columbia and the rest, they want to cultivate for others and that's a viable business model. But for us, it was something about more about patient.

So we think about patients, we think about prescriptions, we don't really think in grams per square meter. So that's the origin. And I've been an engineer and I didn't know anything about cannabis, but you learn, and you learn by doing and you learn by making mistakes, and you learn by -- but certainly for us, the objective of the company has never changed. And today, I'm happy that we stayed with that route and achieved those results. That was very exciting.

RS: And talk about what that means to focus on the medical side of cannabis, because a lot of people that we talked to on the show are focusing on adult use in the medical side or even more on adult use in the medical side. And then, some people that we talked to that focus more on the medical side, talk about how there's higher margins involved and also how they can connect to the patients. And also, it's a more holistic system in terms of kind of teaching and educating. And with you guys, you're also bringing on physicians into that component. So talk to me about that focusing on the medical side of things and that decision.

AT: Well, I think it starts also with the fact that Columbia's regulation where we are here, I'm here in Columbia today is solely focused on medical, and most of the -- all the region in LATAM except with Mexico is very focused on medical. So it really wasn't like there's a lot of choice to go to recreational and other user.

I guess from my point of view three years ago, this sounds subtle. I'm already in Colombia. We already have the stigma. Why don't we try to change it a bit? No, like everybody expects us to sell weed. Why do we sell medical cannabis? And that's a different conversation. So we start with the medical part. And it's always going to be about doctor education.

And I know those two words sound very, huge. Everybody talks about doctor education, everybody's training doctors. And sometimes I guess we're investors, everybody thinks, when is that going to pay off. But you have to remember that most of the doctors have been trained for 40, 50 years without -- and trained on opiates. And we don't [indiscernible] opiates, they still prescribe it, because that's what they've learned.

So breaking that mold is very -- it takes time. But once those barriers start to go down, it's very exciting to see the doctors looking at new alternatives. I do think that America market has a lot more better margins. But it's because you're trying to bring value to that patient. And to that doctor, and that value comes in the form of education, in comes in the form of data. And it comes from the form of product relation and product development, right?

And so, yes, you use a lot of those margins to continue to invest in marketing and branding and doctor education, and access and telehealth and all these things that we do. But the way I think about things is, we are in very early stages. I know everybody's very -- always very excited, because we want to see results fast.

But I think one day, the pharmaceutical companies really want to tackle this industry. When they get into these, they're not going to get into this, because of how many square footage one has to cultivation. They're going to get into this because they want to see how many patients you have, how much demand have we built? What is the R&D pipeline that you've developed? And that's the big, let's call it the big payoff.

That's when pharmaceutical companies start really looking and investing into this. And that's what we need to build while these guys wake up to these plans. And so medically of course, it's tougher, because you have to do a lot of education, a lot of convincing. Certainly, if you look at this stage is tougher than selling [indiscernible]. But we also have to understand that the realities of our markets are that the recreational is not available yet. And even if it is, it still will take some time for the actual regulation to come down.

And even if it opens, I would say the medical side is very big business. Pharmaceutical companies don't sell here. So there's a big niche market for that. And we are in a region that is not really contemplating recreation. And even if they did like Mexico, you have to tackle that approach differently. Because you're -- in my opinion, you always have to think about value added, how do you add more value to the products? This is not just about selling product on the streets and getting people to smoke because anybody can do that.

So I think at the end, when you're -- the closer you want to get to that consumer, that patient, the more difficult it is, I think the more value we produce for shareholders and the more value you produce for them, that's where the company will really know and grow and have sustainability, which is very important. Anybody can make a million dollars a quarter, but you have to every year, every quarter and grow. And you can only do that if your base is growing, your consumers, you have to create a brand loyalty amongst a sea of I think of Red Ocean.

Everybody wants to sell the same product. So how do you differentiate yourselves? I think that starts from very early in the company. And it takes some time, but if you build those foundations, two years from now we'll find ourselves in a position that we have our patients, we have that loyalty, we have the brand and every day it's going to cost us less to keep building that brand.

RS: Yeah, it's interesting. I mean, I think now we're at the time of like this cannabis investing cycle where we're starting to see the companies that have laid those strong foundations. I mean, if you're talking about on the adult use in the U.S. side, like those companies that their share prices are skyrocketing. The ones that are doing well are and it's easy to see that.

With you guys, it feels like because it's the LATAM and the European markets, which have more room to grow and kind of more runway, and also because it's a focus on the medical markets. But it feels very much like what you're building has these like really entrenched roots. And when you're talking about like patients, that's an entrenched base.

Those people are going to stay with you if they like your product and they like what you're offering and the whole ethos of what Khiron is. How much do you feel like you concentrate on the long term versus the short term? Like do you guys have only your eyes on like, okay, this is our goal, these steps for furthering our growth in South America and Europe as the laws start to get easier and more accessible. Is that the focus more than any short term kind of markers?

AT: Well, that's a very good question, because I am a long term thinker. And that's why I told about my background engineering. You want to build a skyscraper, you have to be better know what it looks like. And then you build the foundations, and then you put the glass in, and then you put all of these things.

Of course, sometimes we could do better in the short term thinking. And sometimes you want to do things that may appeal to people, because it's short term. And we need to see results today. But I found also that the more long term value that we can think about, and how do we build that big skyscraper with those same principles. The problem with that long term value is that, there's a lot of things we can't control, right, so like regulations. A lot of these things don't happen overnight. And so, you have to wait. The waiting game is sometimes frustrating. But when I go back and see what we're building, and you start talking to the patients that we've been servicing.

And you see patients that -- real patient, they're saying, well, I used to take four shots of morphine every day, last time I needed Oxycontin to survive. Now today, I don't use any Phentermine and Oxycontin, I reduced my morphine by half, and I'm using CA11 CBD or THC, your product and you're thinking, well, it may take some time. We have to probably adjust a little bit better to show better results in the short term.

But I believe in long term investing as well. So those two things are hard to sometimes to manage. It's easy to think about short term results if you're thinking long term. It's very hard to think about long term, just thinking about the short term results. Of course, I think the pandemic has also brought a lot of challenges for that short term. So it's harder to try to get things as fast as the rest of the markets.

But again, I look at myself what three years look like. And it's all exciting. I mean, if you look at the U.S., you're talking about USA companies, right, and everybody's doing great, particularly all these who are vertically integrated. But they didn't start three months ago. They started five years ago. So do we have five years more to think about what's going to happen in LATAM or Europe?

I think, no, for sure these companies are showing us that vertical integration works. They're showing that quality works. They're showing how to build the brand, but they weren't built overnight. And we forget about that sometimes. But I think what these guys are skyrocketing. Yeah, well, three years ago, they were not. But they started sales. Everybody starts with a 100,000, a million, 20 million, 50 million. I think the question is, can you sustain that? And do you have a strategy to sustain?

So it is frustrating sometimes for the short term, even for myself, but I look at what's really driving the company, I can see all the patient growth, and that patient growth is going to be very sustainable with good margins, brand loyalty. Three years from now we'll be thinking, well, 2020 was tough. But Jesus, thank God, we stayed the course because otherwise, as I said, it's easy to make easier to make $1 million sales in a quarter, if that's your objective. Can you do it next quarter? The next quarter you have to grow 20% so think of the challenge.

But I think everybody watching this company, even some of our biggest shareholders, they appreciate the fact that we're thinking long term, and we'll be grateful about that.

RS: Yeah, it's interesting. Just a couple hours ago, you were on an investor webcast that I was on and you guys mentioned, I'm not sure if it was you or somebody else mentioned. Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) and what they've done in Florida, and I think, even this year, when Trulieve has been doing so well, like it's evident that they're doing so well.

Even people are like, oh, why aren't you expanding faster? Why aren't you taking on more? Why are you focusing more on Florida? And we've had, Kim the CEO on a few times, and she says like about staying true to your mission. And it does seem very much like what you guys are building in LATAM and in parts of Europe as well.

AT: Well, I think that's a great point that there's a reunion I think Khiron is spot on. When we talk about all the noise sometimes that comes down, thinking cash conservation, but growth, those are two dynamics that don't necessarily play well together. So are you growing? Are you conserving? And you want to grow it because you're thinking about the future. And we all know of course this business has been great. You have to work hard to get more patients, more customers every day, I'm sure they also think about new promotions, new strategies, where do I open store, is it the right place. So -- but if you don't stay true to that of what you want to do, I think in my opinion at least, yeah you may have good short term, but then the crash would be a lot bigger.

And I'm also here to build wealth for everybody, invested myself. We think about that way. Of course, we can do a lot better, as always. But I say I think the moment I go back and say, I'm going to change my business model, I think people will be very disappointed, particularly the patients who say, what do you mean? You've been advocating all of these you've been serving, why, because you want to sell one kilo at $0.10. So we have to be disciplined. And I think discipline that kind of we have to weather on.

RS: So let me ask you, you mentioned Mexico and they might go adult use legal, I don't know what your thought is there. Like how quickly that might happen? If they do, and when they do, would you guys get into that side of the market? Or you would strictly stay on the medical side?

AT: So that's another very good question. So Mexico's already seeing now that they are legalizing the adult use. That's already a decision by the Senate. Of course, they're also creating a new Institute for cannabis. They're creating all these new rules that I think are going to take some time to actually implement. But I think they, again, if you look at the future, thinking a country like Mexico legalizing all of it, and doing it, I think, right, it's going to take some time, but it's a huge opportunity.

Now as to whether we will get into that, I can only say that the dynamics of every country are different. I would certainly not be interested in seeing how much flower we can sell in the recreational market. Because there's already enough out there in Mexico, and enough actors of all types to be competing against that, right. I think the medical market in Mexico makes a lot of sense, is a big country, more than 12 million people need this medication. And because they are going to make the distinction of flower, extracts, the sooner we can start getting into those conversations, I think the market will be big.

And as you know, I don't know if you noticed, but in Canada, North America, maybe even in Israel, the percentage of people that have ever tried marijuana in Canada or United States is more than 50%. But in LATAM, even Mexico and Colombia is less than 10%.

RS: What?

AT: That means that…

RS: I didn't know that. Wow.

AT: Well, this is the interesting part, like Colombia produces, let's call it 200 tons a year of illegal marijuana, and sadly, Mexico produces 500 tons a year of illegal cannabis. But that's not for local consumption, you know, that's for -- Americans and the Canadians are taking that. And those numbers are going down because not all these countries are legalizing.

But my point is that we are in a society that's very conservative, very Catholic, very religious, marijuana or cocaine or all this use is domestically, is not as prevalent as it is in the United States. And that means that even for medical cannabis breaking those walls is difficult. And so that's why all the medical education matters.

And then my point on that is, this is not I don't see this is going to necessarily be the same way as in Canada, but there's going to be a little cannibalization, I see a lot of very segmented on illness and age groups who want to get into this, and the other ones who want to really get better by their doctor's prescriptions. I think it's still going to take some time, at least for them recreational adult use, while they figure all let's say that all the administrative process that they have to do.

Medical, for sure is happening, I think a lot quicker because they've been thinking about it more. But I think those two will live together. I don't think we are right now at the point that we can be interesting that just because also our shareholders or our stakeholders include doctors and patients. Not sure how they would look upon that, would still advocate medical cannabis, but, I think medical cannabis is a huge industry in LATAM.

And so there may be strategies for others, but we have to see yet because they don't even know yet distribution, what type of products, just to give an example. Let's suppose that they regulate it and they do I mean, they already approved it, but a big decision you have to make is, are the products with THC, let's say, do they have to be approved by the Mexican FDA?

Let's say, they say yes. That's a very big process. In the States, none of these products are FDA. So once the United States legalizes the big question I think is for everybody is I think the mandate was supposed to be FDA approved. And that's a big question. And if they do that in Mexico that means that quality will matter. That means, it's not up for grabs for anybody who just run on the side. So we still don't know, we still don't know. But I think very exciting anyways, for both markets.

RS: Yeah, definitely. That's a really interesting point. Because like the FDA, once you talk about bringing the FDA and I mean, the whole thing with legalization, it's such a huge beast, like, it's not so simple as like, oh, now it's legal, and everyone can partake. It's so many different moving parts and that's interesting, because how the FDA has dealt with CBD has been extremely like a long process and complicated and here and there. And so that's an interesting point to bring up. I wanted to stay for a minute about LATAM. I'm interested in what you said about like, we talked at the beginning about all these preconceived notions about Colombia and LATAM countries in terms of drug cartels and this crime.

And, that's how people think of certain parts of the country. A, do you feel like there's more resistance to accepting cannabis, because people think of it as a drug or they don't want to think of it as they want to get away from being part of that stereotype? And B, I think my next question would be do you feel like a certain empowerment or mission as a Colombian kind of trying to change the face of what cannabis means?

AT: Well, so Rena, I think, on A, yes, it's just about Colombia, it was the first country that we started. And misconceptions of the population here are big. I mean, when I started three years ago, even my mother was surprised. I didn't know you smoked marijuana, and I don't, I just want to do a business of this.

So there's been a lot of that breaking down that perception. Today, if you go to Columbia, there's probably an article on cannabis, at least once a day in every major newspaper. Three years ago, we couldn't get into the door. And it's all about education of people. What is finishing? What does it do? What doesn't it do, and it takes time. And even today, we have to fight a lot and continue to break those molds. But it is happening faster and faster in the general population. For patients, I would say that the first thing that our first patient in March '19 is fear. Fear of the unknown, so let's say my doctor some sort of knows what they're doing. I don't know how I'm going to feel.

What is CBD? What is THC? When if I feel X or Y, and you have to hold hands, and this is the way we're going to do this and recording today's and let's see how it works. And then if it really works, why don't you give us your testimony and start talking to more patients. And it's something that is snowballing more. As you know, in Colombia, we have our own clinics, so we're vertically integrated.

And so, we were lucky that we can manage our patients, our own doctors, and those doctors are learning to prescribe. But even within our doctor's base, I cannot force the doctors to do anything they don't want to do. They require a lot more evidence. So for example, everybody knows or they can read all the papers of medical cannabis. But that step from reading all the technicalities, and then going into your first prescription, that small step is more like a Golden Gate Bridge.

So, but the more you break that barrier, and then you start showing them the evidence, you say, hey, after three months, we have 94% of our patients are feeling much better. And that started well, so this is working. And that's why I feel that this is snowball effect. And we have to take that snowball effect outside of our clinic, talk a lot more, present more papers, do a lot more research. But I do sense today that we talked about cannabis in the streets, and people are saying, oh, I'd like to try that.

But maybe a year ago, everybody would say, get back Satan. But it's a matter of perception. And it's working more. Just to give you example, my mom, she and my dad, they use it now for sleep, right. So three years ago, why my son getting into this, but now people realize that they need to sleep, they don't want to be hooked on morphine. And there's an alternative that if you are holding their hands, you're talking with a doctor, if you're doing that extra mile it makes everything easy.

I mean, in my company here, there is the keyword I think I said it in the webinar is access. I think we cannot understate how important because, when you can -- when the patient can find easy ways to get it that they can go into a prescription, that they can do telehealth, and they can pick it up within the next couple of hours, you start breaking the mold. Even hopefully one day you can come to Colombia, a clinic that we build for medical cannabis, I would say, I know it's hard. So come buy us.

But I would say is very unique in everything, in the design, in the comfort. Because when I decided, okay, why don't we get the clinic, build a new clinic for medical cannabis. So it's going to be unlike anything else, because people are going to come in assuming there's going to be two old man with long beards smoking pot. That's what they assume.

We got to break that mold. We got to make everything colorful, nice, the service, the quality, the doctors, the chairs, the paintings. So when they come in, they say, wow, I didn't know medical cannabis was supposed to be this way. And then you put telehealth on and unrelated, that takes time. But that perception is improving.

And then on B, well, I guess yes, when I started and even today, I think we have a sense of responsibility as Colombians, to change their perception. When I was raising money for the company, three years ago, everybody was talking about narco season one, season two, and season three. I studied in the States back in the 90s, and 2000, so I'm already used to that.

And you have to know that you have to find the perception. And that's why I say to everybody in the company, we have to be more ethical, more transparent than anybody else because it's already expected of us to cheat. Because that's the perception that we've sold, intentionally or unintentionally to the rest of the world with all the movies that we've been played out.

But, we have CDs like managing that used to be the Head of the Managing Cartel, with [Indiscernible] Kumar, big bonus sentence [ph], and now it's named the most innovative the CDC in the world. So we just got to keep talking about it and tried to bring a different perception. And it's not my -- it's hard to put that mission, on the burden of shareholders, right. So we have to balance that.

But the more we talk about it, the more Columbia starts to be on the map there, the less people start thinking about it. And even today, I don't get many questions about those types of things. Right now, when I start a company, when everybody was worried about security and can I walk on the streets? Can I bring investors? But I think the beauty of Colombia is just like in Israel, is that once you go there, your perception changes entirely.

So it's going to be a long work. But yeah, I can feel that responsibility. But of course, we have to balance that with the burden of shareholder but the more successful we can be, the more we can show that, yeah, it can be done. So I do think that's a duty that we have to entrepreneurs and Colombians to try to do things. I guess the last point I always tell my kids -- I have two kids -- most people in Colombia back then used to leave the country because of the violence. And my thinking is very if all the good people leave, what's going to be left here? So we got to go back. And come back to these countries and do the best we can and bring different because the only way these countries are going to change, they're not going to change from the outside.

So when I went to school in the States, I got my first job interview to stay in the States. And I called my dad and he called me and said, do you think I sent you there to change people's lives there? I sent you there to come back. It was very young age, but hopefully, everybody that's building a business like that thinks the same way.

RS: Yeah, I heard once Bill Clinton speak at a rally here and he said, you have to fight for the soul of your country. And that's always stuck with me, of all people, but it's always stuck with me in terms of having, it's real. And if you believe in that, you can do like wonderful things if you continue to give back in that way. And really spread change and really, like do something.

Talk to me a little and talk to listeners about what's going on in Europe. It's a place where there's kind of the growth has been slower than people might have imagined it would be a couple years ago. Certainly COVID is doing nobody any favors, but especially if you're medically inclined -- medically forward company, that's the place, I think to be doing it. Talk to us about kind of what's going on there and where you see it going?

AT: Well, I think it would start Rena that, I think for me, there's no doubt about the size of the European market for medical cannabis, Germany, UK. And as more countries start to legalize, it's a big market with a lot of out of pocket capabilities for the population. And we got a strong health chorus that can eventually start covering cannabis.

Everybody's been excited about Germany in particular, right. I think there's always heavy user base in Germany one day or the second day and it's very exciting market, is not growing today as fast as everybody would like it to be, I guess investors. There's a lot more companies trying to get into the market as we are as well. Not from Israel as well they're probably much closer than us.

And then we talked about the UK. But I guess you're right. It's been slower. It's been slower, because that there is a lot of procedures. The difference where people need to understand between the U.S. and Canada and the rest is that in Canada, they come up with a different regulation in parallel, sell cannabis by mail. In the U.S., there's no regulation, it's fairly legal, and everybody's living under that. That's right, my point I'm saying, what will happen when they actually legalize it. And that's something we want. In terms of in Europe and LATAM, those are part -- those APIs of THC CBD are part of the medical system.

RS: Yeah.

AT: And that means it's a lot tougher to introduce this product, because it's like any other pharma company. And there's rules and there's regulations and it looks slow. And people are thinking, well, that was the covers, or people buy in Germany, but if we look a little bit above that, we see, hey, the German market is growing, and is growing sufficiently well. And now with COVID, of course, there's going to be disruptions in supply chain. There's now one-tenth -- nine-tenth less of airplanes flying all over the world. It's much more difficult to take one product even from Israel to Berlin, it's tougher today. But COVID will go away in six months, I don't know when but it's going to go away. And the patients really do need it. And there is a global perception against opiates.

That's this is not made up, there's people are dying from it. And cannabis is a good alternative for a good co-helper. So those growth are going to come back and are going to keep showing those 25% that we've seen. But I think we also have to try to understand that these markets that are a little bit more evolved and a little bit tougher, you have to have a better value proposition. If you don't have a value proposition, it's going to be hard to compete in this market.

So I am still excited about Germany, just because even in the middle of this pandemic, they've been growing, and insurance coverage in a more scalable will happen. Maybe not tomorrow, maybe not in the month, but that will happen. And we have to be ready for that. And if you look at the engage, yes, it's still cumbersome paperwork. But again, if you're a short term thinking, you're thinking, well I wouldn't get into UK is because it's so tough.

If you're three years thinking, you'll be in three years, if we suffered the pains of logistics, shipping, customs, and flower, and all these regulations, in three years we'll be in a dominant position. And wouldn't we want to be in a country that patient can spend upwards of 150 pounds a month, pounds not Columbia pesos, not Canadian dollars, pounds a month and we're the only five companies that actually stuck with it.

So in this, in Europe, I think is about who wants to stick with it. But it would be hard to say that those are not attractive markets. And it happens slowly. But you saw a couple weeks ago, the European Union already, the court decided CBD is non-alcoholic. That is huge, huge cases, not just for medical, but for the CPG world on CBD. But it's not as fast as people want it. But again, that depends on your definition of time.

If you're running a marathon, maybe you don't care about the first hundred meters. If you are 100 meter dash runner, you don't care about kilometer four. So I think is our perception, but the companies who stick with it, who have a plan, who have a way to get there, who figure out logistics, who are figuring how to get demand, three years from now people will be talking, oh, there's only six companies there because the rest of them decided to practically look for the short term solution.

And maybe those short term markets are not going to be there in three years, I don't know. But I think we have to stick with it. I think it's a big, big market. We have to be patient, getting good gains is hard. But 2021 I think is going to be a different year. We have a lot more possibilities. We just think about a March of this year, we were entering all these conferences and all these things on CBD cosmetics and everybody was excited. We put a pause on it for nine months. So the good part of that is 2021 is going to look a lot better, even if this lasts a little longer, but countries are getting more used to it. So but I'm optimistic by nature, but I just didn't see the numbers behind it and there's no reason why one should keep up with that just because it's taking a couple months longer.

RS: It's a long term plan. It's a marathon, not a sprint, it's all those things you got to have patience. And you got to have some vision. And so speaking of the CBD skincare line, I saw that you guys are getting into Asia, also Hong Kong. Is the goal to kind of see how it goes? And you guys may spread even more globally than you are now?

AT: So our strategy with CBD started with the fact that Colombia has very good regulations, and we could come up with drugs that we're calling FDA approved in Colombia. And because Colombia has a level 4 World Health Organization entity, right. It speaks to the same levels as the rest. So we launched the product in Columbia, but the plans always been, can we build a global brand?

So of course, as I said before, we've been working on getting the product approved in the United States, which it is, in the UK, which it is, in Spain, and then now in Hong Kong. And we are seeing a lot of more possibilities. Of course, in April, when the pandemic hit, we had to make a decision and say, it is the right time to launch a new brand when things are shutting down.

So we maybe do, what we're going to do it for the next and I think that will be seen, we're going to position ourselves in which markets can we enter? Let's work on all the regulatory things that we need to make sure we can take the product to Hong Kong, can imagine how tough it is from Colombia. And how proud is for anybody to know was a cannabis product in Hong Kong or Colombia, because the quality of the product was -- we focus a lot on quality, we focus on the new brand -- on the brand name of the company, which is on the product which is focused on women, women for women. So they actually the vision is run by very talented women, this company and just be there.

I think the next two months, there's not much to do except approve it, be there. And once the world is ready again, and sort of coming out on the streets, we'll be in a position where we can tackle all these countries in a unified brand. And once we can do that in, let's say, Q2 next year, yeah, we'll have the only global CBD brand in the world because, it's hard to find a product that can sell in all these countries.

So, I think it's still exciting because CBD does have properties on the skin. And that's proven. And if you have the right product quality, and you have people that love the brand, then it's going to be able to take it elsewhere, it's going to be a lot easier. Now we have to rely a lot of more digital sales strategies, which I think is also great. It's more efficient, but also tougher in tougher market. Everybody's doing it.

But we have a good product and I think once these things cool down in Europe, particularly in the Hong Kong, the market is there. People still need these product, it's not like the world is dying. Yeah, and we still having children and we still growing, just put a pause on me for nine months.

RS: Yeah. So is the cannabis that you're sourcing is that all coming from South America?

AT: So for the medical cannabis products that we're going to sell in LATAM, Mexico, the one that we sell in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil, these are all sourced from our own cultivation. For Europe, today, we use a different strategy. We have a third party supplier in Europe that can provide us with high quality flower and extracts according to our specifications.

We are looking how do we export our genetics, things like that. But for us, I've never been an advocate of having one place to shift to everywhere else just because I think every country wants their own jobs and their own the FDI, foreign direct investment. But also because I believe a lot in building the demand. So if we focus on building the demand, we go backwards, what's the right supply chain for that demand?

So we are doing it right now in Europe, a third party supplier, we know the qualifications much easier to ship within Europe. Markets are not the 80% margins that we see in Colombia. But let's build demand and then we go backwards. And as we go backwards those margins will improve. But we need to build those patients, we need to be faster, and we need to act a lot -- with a lot more speed.

And if it takes us to be a little bit agnostic on not actually cultivating on our own, so be it. When we started a company and we sat with our co-founder, he said, the biggest dairy company in Europe is Danone, let's call it Danone. And how many cows does Danone own? Zero. So how much weed does SAB produce? Zero. So I think the more we focus on that B2C, we'll have to always apply a balanced strategy between our own and outsourced.

Because you have to think about risk and logistics and I think our capital is best served today by investing in medical education and awareness, naturally building more facilities.

RS: It's interesting, you guys have a really impressive board that who you started with has been impressive. You just recently added somebody to your board. That's impressive. You guys have a real strength in what you're bringing in terms of business and regulation and the medical side? Where are the genetics? Where are the cannabis kinds of experts? Where did you bring them in from?

AT: Well, we started with a lot of advisors from everywhere, from also Europe and even sometimes Israel, and Canada and North America. So I would say that we have, let's call it two parts of these business. One is, understanding the medical purpose of cannabis. And for that, actually we had contracts with our clinics in Canada, where we would train and hire doctors, still with us. And we send them to Canada, to learn, stay there for weeks, and learn how to prescribe, learn the process, come back here, Columbianize it so to speak, and then allow [ph] them and grow.

And that's, that's what we do in our clinics. Everything we do in our clinic is now really around procedures, because we learned a lot more about how do we want to prescribe it. In terms of the cannabis growing and all of that, and I got to tell you very lots of trials and errors, because when you're starting to this business, you think, well, this is going to take a seed out of, let's call it, Netherlands, and I'm going to plant in Colombia, it's going to grow.

But seeds and plants are like humans. They adapt differently to different weathers. I remember, first time people came to our site, it's a little bit harder than what most people are used to. And the first thing they said, well, they're not going to be able to grow here. Because we're used to let's call it the Canadian $100 million facility that everything is controlled.

So well, the way we want to do is, we have to get the plants that are going to be more adapted to these weather in particular. So we raised 36 strains. But today, for example, we only cultivate four. They -- as we call it, the Goliath, the plants that are giving us 2,000 grams per square meter a year. And we have to learn that and so, we get to bring all these specialists that were telling us how to grow cannabis.

In reality, about a year and a half ago, or two years, all the team that was here, we say, okay, we know the theory, but now we got to do it ourselves. So we've been building that know how ourselves, I think the facility is one of the most beautiful things I have the company, the plants look like all the time, and is no longer a concern of mine in terms of the way we could aim.

Then the second part comes from the extraction. And that's chemistry. So when you start you're thinking, well, I need to buy a CO2 extractor, or ethanol based extractor. And that's your first major decision. But as you go along and you have more chemists and more pharmaceutical people, you try to understand how to create consistency. And that's a chemical process. And you can learn a lot from basically a couple of plants, but it also takes a lot of reading and understanding and playing with it.

So it takes time to actually get what you want. But that's what makes the product particular. So yeah, we did get a lot of consultations. But then, I would say our recipes are our own now. And we learn to do it on our own in that climate. So as my VP of Operations says we have the best cannabis growers' in the world. We know how to grow it perfectly. I'm not sure if we could have the same results going in Santa Martha. Because you have the plants need to adapt and everything you do for the plant is particular to that place that you're growing. So, I think we have learned to listen to the plant, that they tell you exactly what they need.

And in our case, our plants, even though their greenhouse, there are a lot more exposed to the elements. So that also gives us our belief say that, nature takes course and the plants are thriving. That wasn't necessarily the case two years ago, but you have to learn.

RS: Yeah, yeah, you have to treat it like the living thing that it is. Yeah, it's interesting people are so down on like cannabis coming from or some people are down on cannabis coming from LATAM but I feel like the more you learn about what's going on there, I mean, companies like Khiron are really doing it differently. It's not like your grandfather's preconceived notion of what's happening there. So I think people need to adapt their thinking also about what's happening there.

AT: Well, I think the problem with LATAM companies are political, most of the LATAM companies is what we just talked about, is you're expecting very fast results. Why are you selling $100 million? And you're looking and say, well, yeah, we are going to. But we just started sales five months ago. There's no company of cannabis that started doing that five months ago, when they started.

So it's got to be a little bit about patience, I think. But also, they're looking at different business models. And I think there is a very viable business model on the B2B side of selling to other companies worldwide. And for that to be successful, those markets have to be opened up as well. And that takes a little bit time. So I would love to be able to export 10 tons to Germany.

Germany is not yet ready for those 10 tons. So but, I think if you look again, three years, four years from now, there is going to be a global supply chain of cannabis, I think Colombia does have a sustainable advantage that because of the weather, and the time that's taken the quality of the products, and eventually, there will be a lot more demand for this. And the more demand there is there's going to be a lot more supply, low cost advantage and for those companies, we're focused on that.

But it's not going to happen overnight. It's going to take some time, if we are willing to look at that strategy and how those markets open up and there's going to be companies that want to follow that demand. And there's companies like mine who want to build the demand, and those -- yes those two will marry. And then we'll be talking about supply chain strategies. But the demand has to be there. And we need to build and that's the reality. And that's going to happen.

RS: Yeah. Switching gears for a little bit into the financial side of things, obviously, the raising capital is more difficult in this environment although honestly, it's really always difficult for cannabis companies. Talk to me about like, as co-CEO, or CEO -- co-founder, sorry, as CEO, how do you think about and how do you envision the philosophy behind keeping cash on hand expanding, and using dilution as a means to do some things that you may want to do? Talk to me about what you think about that?

AT: Well, we just recently did our financing about two weeks ago, $40 million or so something like that as equity we did in a couple of days with Canaccord has been always very supportive company. I think, right now that we have to think about, and this is maybe not the right analogy or not, but I don't think any -- I don't think everybody is going to make it. Because the pandemic has had -- has brought at least outside of North America, real challenges to the economic developments, even Europe and LATAM and Asia on speed, and how do you get to market.

So when we think about that, say okay, so we've been well funded, we had -- we chose last forum $40 million. And these opportunities appear, you don't really plan from them.

They appear if the market is there, and the market is there for a couple of days. It's not like this window is open for everybody on time. And we said well, there's a lot of uncertainty right now. But the biggest uncertainty for me is that we were just talking about that dynamic. I want to open a new clinic and manage it. And then some people would say, well, do you have the money? Yeah, but I need to build it to grow. Yeah, but how well your cash flow?

And that equation, we're going to grow, and we're going to concentrate on cash, but we have to grow. Because if we don't do that, then I'd rather just put my money in the bank, close the company and pay interest. If their objective, the company just to conserve cash, I think that we have this goal is cannabis to grow, while being very prudent with the cash that we have.

And so if these particularly arise, we thought the same thing. We see that our clinics are working, we see a potential of being able to have a lot more clinics around Colombia, and also in LATAM, is not going to be -- that is going to be much more formats we can do very fast. But we got to it.

And if we had the opportunity to raise capital for that, of course not the usual research and premium, I'm the Co-Founder and there are other shareholders still, but the price as again, as I said the price it's we want to get to that million patients. And that million patients that can spend $500 a year, that's $500 million in revenue at let's call it 60% 70% gross margin. And that's a multi-billion dollar company.

So should we be concerned today about using our capital to grow? That's the designation I give. And because, it is hard today to raise capital, let's say today or tomorrow. And it's not easy for companies that are not U.S. to do a, let's call it non-destructive capital raises which you can see a lot more in Canada.

But maybe not everybody makes it out of here, with the cash that they have in the business plan. So it's like that Bond movie, the story is hard. And you're fighting alongside Lieutenant Dan in the middle of the storm, but maybe you come back to harbor and everybody's boats are damaged. So, I think that's what capital gives us, particularly in these times of uncertainty.

And when you have uncertainty, you better have the capital on your bank account. So while everybody is thinking about how do I shrink it, we have the potential to think, how we're going to grow. And so I think that's the philosophy of the company and it's not something you look for. But, we haven't taken any as I said a dangerous instrument so we've done it on equity.

And I know sometimes the dilution looks bad and hurts. But for me as the goal of the company, as we keep growing it, it's really not material. We have 150 million shares out. Let's say we keep it that to 150, or let's say 200 the next year so we're talking about $600 million of sales in 2024 because we have a plan how to acquire that many patients.

That's $6 or $7 a share. So not necessarily be -- we don't do the race, and we just keep our cash. So well, we are conserving cash, but hey, we couldn't grow. So I talk about growth.

RS: It's interesting. That's like a really good way I think of describing what's even happening right now in this shake out of the industry is like, some companies have that foundation that we talked about and are building to grow. And some companies which grew without any roots, without any base, they're shrinking. They're like, yeah, how can we shrink? How can we cut? How can we take this off or sell these parts or? So I think that's a very apt analogy for what's happening.

Alvaro, first of all, I want to thank you so much. This has been such a great conversation from even before we started recording till now. Do you want to leave listeners with anything that you want to say?

AT: Well, Rena, thank you so much for your time, and we had a wonderful conversation before. I would say, again, this is very early stages. We have to look for the companies who have a foundation and the culture. I know, we never talk about culture in these companies, we only read the books 10 years after the companies are founded. But those things happen 10 years before a company is successful, that doesn't have a clear way of winning, and sometimes it takes a little longer, sometimes takes days.

Stock market is something, that's sometimes hard to manage. But I believe in the long term future of the company, how do we acquire patients and means how to keep it going. And the more we can tell the story, the more the virtual world of the stock market will be aligned with the real world. So I think it's a matter of time and, of course, always working to make sure that we have created more value for shareholders.

But I'm also very interested in creating value for patients. The more value we bring to the patients, the more value we'll bring to shareholders. So that's what we're thinking. We're showing those results. And it's great to be this invited by you and be able to talk like this. And thank you so much for the opportunity.

RS: Absolutely. And hope to talk to you again soon, hopefully in person in one of our beautiful countries. But definitely want to keep in touch and I really appreciate you taking the time. I know you've been talking all day, so I appreciate it.

AT: Hey, I still have my voice.

