How To Deal With Stock Market Turbulence: Tips & Tricks On Handling The Ups And Downs
by: Adam Koos
Summary
Diversifying by investment strategy – between “Tactical” trend-following models and Strategic “static” strategies.
The similarities between flying and the stock market – and the “medications” you can take to help ease your anxiety.
The joy of winning, the pain of losing, and how human emotions, fear, and greed sneak their way into the minds of investors, creating havoc in our behavioral psychology.
This week, Adam D. Koós, CFP®, CMT® provides tips and tricks on how to keep the turbulence and volatility of the stock market from causing you to abandon your long-term retirement plan. Topics covered include:
