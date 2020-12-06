Total equity and cash on hand are problematic as the company needs to raise capital.

Revenues and margins continue to impress as they continue to increase, despite the company not printing a profit as of yet;

Canadian cannabis companies are focusing on premium brands to increase margins, The Green Organic Dutchman is inherently premium due to being organic;

In the cannabis world, there are not too many purely organic, large-scale operations in Canada that are publicly traded. In fact, I can think of only one: The Green Organic Dutchman (TGDOF). As the industry evolves, premium cannabis is becoming the focus. At the same time, organic cannabis is also garnering a lot of interest. The Canadian cannabis market continues to expand and grow exponentially; many in the industry are following suit including The Green Organic Dutchman. Although the company has yet to have a profitable quarter but given the momentum in the industry, that may be close at hand.

The question is: Is the Green Organic Dutchman a buy?

I have been a firm believer in the cannabis industry for some time. As many of my longtime readers know I was building up a cannabis portfolio over the course of several months during the initial phase of cannabis legalization in Canada. I saw then what would be a very big opportunity.

However, I also have a coffee & chocolate business that focuses exclusively on South and Central America. The business takes me to some very interesting parts of the world. I contracted a virus and was taken out for 15 months, nearly read my last rights, and was confined to a bed. During that time my portfolio was liquidated (The only fortunate thing was that my stocks were liquidated at the height of the cannabis buzz).

I am looking at the industry once again from a different perspective and once again am building up a portfolio.

I have written up articles on the Green Organic Dutchman previously here on Seeking Alpha. I really liked the company then. Things have changed since that article, especially the focus.

But, the nutshell of the company’s prospects is the same. First, I am keen on the organic side of the business. However, I have read that most organic cannabis growers struggle in some manner or another. But, when you read the reports of the metals that are contained in the cannabis that non-organic cannabis has in it, it makes you consider why on earth anyone would dare smoke anything other than organic cannabis. Then you pause and realize you are contemplating someone’s smoking cannabis and their considerations of health and realize the two concepts are mutually exclusive.

Nonetheless, organic cannabis has a spot in the world of cannabis and it is a premium spot. Currently, brands are starting to focus more and more on their premium brands due to margin concerns. Collectively, this puts The Green Organic Dutchman in a good spot within the industry of cannabis in Canada (and abroad as they begin shipping cannabis overseas).

So, let’s look at the backdrop that The Green Organic Dutchman is involved in.

Cannabis Sales in Canada

I always try and paint a picture as to what the industry is like for these companies. Here is a look at total retail sales for both medical and recreational sales of cannabis in Canada:

(Data Source: StatCan - Author’s Chart)

At the beginning of cannabis legalization in Canada, there were quite a lot of bumps and bruises for the companies involved. One of the biggest reasons was due to the fact that governments either highly regulated the distribution and sales of cannabis or outright were involved in the distribution and sales of cannabis. If you will recall, on day one of cannabis legalization the country ran out of cannabis. It has mostly downhill from there.

A lot of companies were gearing up for massive sales of cannabis in the country. It never happened. Instead, the logistics and government bureaucracies involved made the process slow going at first. To make matters worse, companies that were involved in the process were building massive capabilities and taking on lots of debt during that process. Returns on investments never materialized. Investors sold off stocks in large quantities.

Now you are up-to-date on the picture of cannabis in Canada.

A look at the chart above shows that lately, the trends have been moving higher and higher. The rate has accelerated the past three months rapidly and I am expecting this to continue.

But, The Green Organic Dutchman is involved in cannabis sales that or, what percentage of sales of cannabis are anywhere in the world that are organic. About the best I have heard of from insiders is that about 10% - 15% is about right.

There is a nice breakdown of how we got to having entire grocery stores that are dedicated to organic food by The Visual Capitalist. In this presentation, it shows how cannabis in North America goes for about 26% premium over regular cannabis:

(Source: The Cann Standard via The Visual Capitalist)

It should be noted that The Green Organic Dutchman had a hand in presenting this document, but my interest was in the price of organic cannabis versus non-organic.

The massive facilities that have been built in Canada effectively turned cannabis into a mass produced product where there was a race to the bottom in price, and some would say quality.

Margins dwindled and this is where part of the problems occurred with these company’s fortunes. But, it appears the industry is at a point where there is some kind of balance that is being achieved between price/quality/quantity.

Given this backdrop, let’s look at how The Green Organic Dutchman is fairing in this environment.

The Green Organic Dutchman Revenues

Keep in mind the revenue picture for total retail sales of cannabis in Canada, and while doing that, here is The Green Organic Dutchman’s revenues:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

Both Canadian retail sales of cannabis and The Green Organic Dutchman are seeing increasing sales numbers. They are in line with each other. This also goes to show that as the industry expands in Canada, so is the product that The Green Organic Dutchman offers: Organic cannabis. This is proof that there is a viable market for organic cannabis on a large-scale basis.

One of the issues that a lot of the companies I’ve been following are dealing with is that proverbial race to the bottom in price that has pushed prices - and, by extension, margins - so low. I have been reading more and more that companies are focusing on their premium branding as a way to increase their margins via higher quality cannabis products.

As companies are getting more and more focused on these premium brands, they are able to earn a larger margin. As it is, there are only so many economies of scale that a company can utilize to cut costs. One of the biggest factors is having to trim a plant to harvest the flower. This is a time-consuming process and requires precision to ensure a harvester gets the most amount of the flower as they can while also providing the best portion of the flower to consumers.

Given this process, seeing premiums be a focus is a positive development overall. And, for a company like The Green Organic Dutchman that has an inherently more expensive product to begin with, this is an overall positive development.

The Green Organic Dutchman Gross Profits & Margins

Gross profits and gross margins are all trending higher, as the following two charts show:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

There were obvious one-offs for the quarter that unfortunately, were not specifically addressed in the latest earnings and news release that I’ve read. It would be interesting to know where these numbers would be without the one-offs.

Here is a look at the gross margins:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

These margins are what I like to focus on. The one-off sales notwithstanding, margins for The Green Organic Dutchman are much higher than the comparisons I have been seeing in other companies. Keep in mind the backdrop I painted at the beginning of this analysis. I talked about the “race to the bottom” with the price and the commoditization of cannabis. That has dwindled many company’s fortunes and a vast majority of these larger-scale operations are switching their focus to their premium brands simply because there are higher margins. I have read many of these stories over and over again as I work through the cannabis stocks. The commoditized, wholesale cannabis is not a functioning business to pursue on a large-scale basis.

Be that as it may, The Green Organic Dutchman is inherently a premium product. They began their focus entirely in the premium arena and remain focused there. The results appear to be that they were right from the start. This is now the standard others are trying to chase. Kudos to them for this.

The Green Organic Dutchman SG&A

At the same time, gross margins are a small portion of the puzzle, and here is another portion of the puzzle, SG&A:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

The Green Organic Dutchman has been addressing SG&A aggressively as this chart demonstrates. There has been a continuous, sharp decline in this area of the business, and considering that the sales/revenue numbers are increasing as they have been, it is admirable to see the prudence the company has been operating with over the past three quarters.

But, I’m certain there is going to be a bottom on this chart; it cannot go to zero. Given that, as revenues increase and SG&A costs level out, the net margins are going to start improving significantly, and that, of course, will translate into net profits improving.

The Green Organic Dutchman Net Income

Here is the most recent net Income to the company:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

There was a significant loss during the quarter which was addressed in the latest earnings release by Shane Dungey, VP Investor Relations:

The net loss for the quarter increased to C$76.24 million, which can be attributed to a non-cash impairment charge of C$67.84 million recognized during the quarter to reflect changes in the timing of accessing market demand, sales price compression across the industry and the resulting slower revenue ramp up and growth.

Along with this, the company noted some one-off numbers regarding severance and other issues that would not have ended up in this figure. But, had those numbers not existed net incomes would have improved dramatically.

Please note: My charts are listed in USD terms whereas the conversation was done in CAD terms. Given the impairment charge as well as the one-off severance charge as well as other charges, in terms of the chart above, the number would have been ~$4.75M in the loss for the quarter. Given the chart above, this puts the trend towards getting to break-even a lot closer to attainment.

The Green Organic Dutchman Cash On Hand

Cash on hand is dwindling at The Green Organic Dutchman, but that issue has been addressed also:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

There were two fundings that were approved during the quarter:

The capital infusions are coming in at an appropriate time seeing that The Green Organic Dutchman is effectively out of cash. Their cash burn rate is about $5M per quarter and they have about $3M remaining.

Although I have looked, I have not seen anything regarding any projects that they plan on using the capital for but are more likely to utilize the capital for general operations until they get to break even.

I mentioned the lack of when they will begin issuing stock for a reason. First, they have enough cash to last them for approximately 3 quarters as of right now; a very tight situation. I imagine they may begin to sell stock soon, perhaps at the beginning of the new year, but, again, the company has not specified this one detail.

Selling more stock dilutes book value along with shares and share value. If an investor were to look at the positive developments the company has achieved lately, and how close they are to achieving profitability, then perhaps someone would want to get into a long-term position. But, that position could get immediately diluted with a stock sale, putting pressure on the position.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the current market capitalization for the company now sits at ~$115M USD. The stock sale represents ~33% of the total value of the company. That’s an enormous amount. It almost makes me believe that although the company has allowed themselves the ability to raise this much in stock, they may not pull the trigger on the entire amount. We shall see.

These two aspects are something to keep in mind should anyone be interested in getting involved with the company in a long position.

The Green Organic Dutchman Book Value

Book value has been dwindling at The Green Organic Dutchman, as this chart shows:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

This chart is a direct reflection of one thing: Total Equity, which of course is a direct reflection of two things: Total Assets and Total Liabilities. I normally do not focus too much on this information, unless there is something significant in the numbers… which I feel there is.

Here is a look at the two charts, Total Assets and Total Liabilities, respectively, for The Green Organic Dutchman:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

Whereas assets are declining, liabilities are climbing. Usually, the opposite is what you see. But, not in this specific case.

Management had addressed the issue of its debt in their earnings release transcripts but, all they did was acknowledge an extension of their credit facility to the end of 2021.

The company appears to be on the cusp of turning the corner of profitability. This will go a long way to returning value to investors. At the same time, I would be interested in the assets increasing in value along with net profits. This would further the increase in shareholder value.

As I mentioned, I usually do not put too much wording into the Assets/Liabilities into my analysis simply because they are usually in line with the company’s growth and earnings. I feel these numbers are out of line. I think this is something noteworthy that needs to be watched for potential and current investors.

The Green Organic Dutchman Stock Price: TGODF

As you can imagine, TGODF stock has been suppressed over the past two years:

(Data Source: Trading View)

I will be continually cautious about investing in this stock as an investor.

On the one hand, the stock is beaten down about as bad as it can be, down about 96.8% from its all-time spike high in September of 2018. Since then, it has been all downhill.

On the other hand, can the stock go down any more? Actually, with the stock offering the company is doing, yes. It can. The selling of the stock has the potential to dilute shares significantly and it may be to the tune of a significant percentage. Again, I am cautious of investing for that one reason, the stock offering diluting share.

But, as a potential investment, you would need to weigh the company’s future earnings potential along with this offering. It makes timing an entry of buying the stock tricky.

Conclusion: Is The Green Organic Dutchman a buy?

I would definitely purchase stock in The Green Organic Dutchman for many reasons. However, I will likely wait for some period of time until more information comes forth with regards to earnings and the company getting closer to profitability and potentially not having to raise a significant amount of working capital. That is likely the only factor that is making me hesitate of purchasing this stock right this very minute.

But, that is a timing issue.

The company is closer and closer to attaining the ultimate goal of profitability, a focus of management right now. The industry itself is seeing significant gains in total retail sales. The Green Organic Dutchman offers a product that is a premium product where the industry now appears to be chasing that concept. And, margins are impressive, if not the best I’ve seen so far in the Canadian cannabis industry.

But, there is also the other issue of assets over liabilities. I am certain that the long-term prospects of management doing its job of returning value to shareholders will prevail. And, maybe this is the bottom of the TGODF stock price.

I am bullish on this company for the longterm. I would likely be extremely bullish on the stock if it were not for the stock offering and the current total equity picture. I feel certain that the current management will prevail in these areas but it may be a moment before the market gets in front of this and the trends in total assets turn and the stock sales are over with.

But, to reiterate, for now, I am bullish on organic cannabis and The Green Organic Dutchman.

