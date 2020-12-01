Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) has done well since the last time I covered the stock about three months ago, posting a 9.3% return since then. I view GBDC as one of the better-managed BDCs, and I still find value in the current share price despite the recent run-up. In this article, I evaluate what makes Golub Capital a continued buy at the current valuation, so let's get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Golub Capital

Golub Capital BDC is a leading externally managed company that specializes in middle-market lending. The company was founded over 25 years ago, and today, it has over 500 employees with offices in Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. In September 2019, GBDC merged with Golub Capital Investment Corporation, making it the fifth-largest externally managed, publicly-traded BDC. At the time of the merger, management estimated that the transaction was 4.5% accretive to GBDC's NAV (net asset value). As of September 30, 2020, GBDC has an investment portfolio worth $4.24 billion at fair value and is spread across 254 investments.

Golub Capital maintains a conservative investment profile that is comprised mostly of first-lien debt. Currently 97% of its debt is first-lien, with the remaining 3% being comprised of equity (2%), and junior debt (1%). It's also well-diversified, with the top 25 investments representing 34% of the total portfolio, and the average investment size is less than 0.4%. 100% of the portfolio loans are floating rate. I see this as being both a positive and negative. This has a negative impact on portfolio yields in a low rate environment (as we are in now), but can be a positive should rates recover and begin to improve.

(Source: December Investor Presentation)

GBDC's investments are diversified by sector, with technology (software), healthcare providers/tech, and IT services represent nearly half (49%) of the investment portfolio. This is a positive, as these sectors are less cyclical and relatively immune to the pandemic. The more affected sector of hotels, restaurants & leisure represents just 4% of total. As such, I see GBDC as being in a better position to weather near-term difficulties than some of its more exposed peers.

One of the ways which I use to gauge BDC quality is to look at book value preservation over time. As seen below, Golub Capital has done a decent job of not only preserving book value, but also growing it, from a book value of $14.56 per share in 2011 to $16.76 in 2019. This equates to a 1.8% CAGR over this eight-year period.

(Created by author based on Seeking Alpha data)

While a 1.8% CAGR on book value may not sound too impressive, it should be noted that BDCs are generally regarded as income vehicles, which are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders. As such, being able to grow book value per share while making the distributions at the same time provides is a welcome bonus for investors. This strong track record has resulted in solid shareholder returns. Investors in GBDC's 2010 IPO have achieved a 9.7% annual IRR on, equating to a 118% total return, based on the combination of the current NAV/share (same as book value per share) of $14.33 and accumulated dividends.

Turning to the recent results, I'm encouraged by the sequential 2% increase in NAV/share, from $14.05 in Q3'20 (quarter ended June 30th) to $14.33 in Q4'20 (quarter ended Sep 30th). While the $14.33 in NAV/share is down from $16.76 in the prior year quarter, it should be noted that $1.13 of the decline is related to a rights offering last year, which I discussed in detail in my prior article. Therefore, if we add back the $1.13 to the $14.33, we find that the real YoY loss in intrinsic value for shareholders is 7.8% ($15.46/16.76 - 1).

Looking forward, I see potential for continued recovery in Golub Capital's NAV/share. This is supported by the improvement in non-accruals, which came down from 2% of the portfolio at June 30th to 1.7% of the portfolio for the latest quarter. Plus, 78.9% of the portfolio's investments had an internal performance rating between 4 and 5, representing a 290 basis point increase since the quarter ended June 30th. Meanwhile, GBDC maintains a solid balance sheet, with a GAAP leverage ratio of 0.85x (regulatory leverage of 0.76x), which sits below the 1.25x level that I generally prefer to see for BDCs.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, I find the shares to be attractively valued at the current price of $14.13, which equates to a price-to-NAV ratio of 0.986. This compares favorably to the historical range, which, as seen below, has trended between 1.1 and 1.2 for most of the five years prior to the pandemic. Plus, as mentioned earlier, I see potential for a continued improvement in the NAV/share over the year. Analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $14.81.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Consider

A risk that investors should consider is that like all BDCs, Golub Capital has seen yield compression due to declining interest rates. Currently, the investment income yield is 7.8%, which is below the 8.8% level in the prior year quarter. This, along with difficulties stemming from the pandemic, resulted in an NII/share of $0.23, excluding amortization of purchase premium related to the acquisition of Golub Capital Investment Corporation last year. As such, the current $0.29 per quarter dividend is not covered. However, I see the current 8.2% dividend yield as being high enough to compensate for this risk.

This risk is also mitigated by GBDC's balance sheet flexibility, and the potential for deal activity to pick up after an easing of the pandemic. Management sees potential for a pickup in 2021, especially considering the high amount of private equity currently available for venture sponsorship, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

First, credit. We think the company's portfolio is nicely diversified, it's defensively positioned, and we're poised to see more reversals of unrealized losses in coming quarters. Second, dry powder and balance sheet flexibility. The company's GAAP leverage is low at 0.85 times debt-to-equity, that's below our target. Liquidity is abundant and our capital base is strong and flexible. Third, the deal environment. M&A now is muted because of COVID-related uncertainty, but we think that in 2021 conditions are going to improve and private equity firms are going to accelerate their investment activity. Consider that private equity has its largest reserves of dry powder ever; it's over $1.5 trillion according to data from Preqin. To put that in context, the whole of the current syndicated loan market is $1 trillion. So, the continuing growth of private equity is, in our judgment, a near certainty and represents a large tailwind for sponsor finance firms like ourselves."

Investor Takeaway

Golub Capital is a well-managed BDC that has a history of growing its NAV/share, before the pandemic. It also maintains a conservative investment profile, which consists primarily of first lien debt and has a well-balanced portfolio with a large focus on the attractive technology and healthcare sectors. While investors have felt some pain this year, given the dividend cut, I'm encouraged by the recent increase in NAV/share and management sees further potential for improvement in the near term.

Plus, there is potential for long-term gains, as I see management going back on the offensive next year, with the expectation of an improvement in deal flow. This is supported by GBDC's balance sheet flexibility, and the high level of private equity sitting on the sidelines, with which GBDC can partner on with its venture debt. Lastly, I find the valuation to be attractive, as the shares are trading below the historical price-to-NAV range. Buy for income and growth.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.