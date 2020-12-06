My Dividend Growth Portfolio November Review: 32 Holdings, 1 Buy

November brought me $819 in dividend income, which was better than August but lower year over year.

Welcome to my dividend growth portfolio review for November 2020. Last month as I was preparing this article, we were on the night before the presidential election. Tensions were incredibly high, and several stressful days followed. After Joe Biden was announced the winner and multiplied by the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announcement about their vaccine candidate, markets soared during the day with the 1-2 announcement. Since then, we've also had Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) join the vaccine candidate party with their highly effective vaccine. Both featured a 90%+ efficacy rate, which is extraordinary. All eyes will be focused on the FDA meeting on December 10th. I believe markets expect that Pfizer's vaccine will be approved for emergency use, and the first batch could be applied before the end of the calendar year. This would be absolutely extraordinary news for humanity. The meeting to discuss Moderna's vaccine is set a week later on December 17th.

These powerful pros are going up against the winter and holiday season in the US as we are just on the heels of Thanksgiving. Infection rates are expected to soar, so it remains to be seen exactly how municipalities and, ultimately, the markets respond. Markets may shrug this off as they have most of the year as there is light at the end of the tunnel.

My portfolio finished up a rocking 12.5% in November (the S&P finished up 11.8% for reference). I also eclipsed the 400k mark several times near the tail end of the month.

I'm taking it in stride and not celebrating it too much. Even as I expressed my hesitation last month, if an investor sold out before the election, they would have missed the enormous rally. Moving in and out of stocks doesn't work over the long term. In fact, after experiencing March, I felt much more capable of just letting sleeping dogs lie and trusting in the fact that I have so many quality companies. Companies, in fact, that taken to the nth degree, I could see myself running. It's an old Buffett-ism, but it's true, you are a part-owner of a business when you hold shares, so if you can't see yourself owning or running the whole thing, why do you own a portion of it?

On an interesting note, as I write this, Disney (NYSE:DIS) hit an all-time high. I can't square that circle; the park's revenue is down, movie theatres are either closed, or big releases have been withheld. I couldn't see a plot-line where they would be hitting new highs, but you would have missed it if you sit out or jump in and out.

Even now, I don't see myself making many moves before the end of the year. Valuations are sitting even higher than a month ago, though I may "dink and dunk" should some of my holdings take a breather. I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving, even if it came with socially distancing or doing something out of the ordinary. Such has been 2020.

About Me

For reference, this article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401(K) plan.

My portfolio aims to generate a perpetually growing income stream for my wife and me during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal. Dividend growth stocks and ETFs are the chosen vehicles to meet that goal. I'm 35, and I have approximately 24 years before I can touch any of this money (without taxes and penalties).

Another primary goal of writing is to assist other investors. I hope there are facets of my strategy that you find appealing and can implement yourselves.

For anyone interested, I have a trimmed version of a portfolio tracking spreadsheet you can freely take for yourself, found here.

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

2020 Goals

I originally had an optimistic goal of about $17,000 in projected dividend income when setting goals for 2020. I dropped my goal for the year and have been hovering in the neighborhood of $14,000. Though there is some clarity at the end of the tunnel, stock prices have recovered so much that I do not see much opportunity in my holdings.

Dividend cuts and suspensions did their fair share of damage to part of my portfolio as well. The high-yield Global X funds had cut their distribution rates, though they are slowly coming back. Simon Property Group (SPG) suspended and reintroduced a lower dividend. Disney has halted its dividend for now.

I have control over owning companies that can grow their dividends through good times and bad. My goal for dividend growth holdings is to average a growth rate of at least 7%. Currently, I'm at 9.4%.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

Here is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here?

Am I excited about this idea, or is it a trade?

What might the expected returns be?

What are the risks and downsides?

How does this fit into my portfolio?

Is the opportunity here better than an existing holding or ETF?

Are we near an all-time high? COVID-19 has shown us how quickly markets can unravel. I may limit how much money I invest when we are near new highs as a result.

Company-Specific Factors

Are earnings and revenue growing?

How long is its dividend growth streak?

Is the dividend safe? 60+ on Simply Safe Dividends

What about the dividend growth rate historically and potentially going forward? Is this a fast grower or slow grower?

Chowder Rule (current yield + 5-year growth rate) > 10%.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. Total shareholder yield is another useful metric to analyze: the metric aggregates net dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

Valuation needs to look right per F.A.S.T. Graphs.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale. I don't want to sell shares, but I will when circumstances change.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, and credit rating loss. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. The pandemic exposed a lot of names in this category.

A dividend cut, suspension, or unexpectedly paltry increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success.

The thesis is not panning out.

Based on available information, capital is better passively invested or focused on better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares before the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase. The increase provides a glance into how management thinks the company is operating. A hefty increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running well. Sometimes, the reverse can be true, too - being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem, and it's time to research what's up.

Most importantly, this technique is to add to a position strategically. Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. A quality company with a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process. The technique is also a much more compelling idea when valuations aren't at nosebleed levels like today.

I'll also keep tabs when prices dip below their 50/200-day moving averages.

If this sounds interesting to you, you should check out my weekly article to get the full list.

Dividend Reinvestment

One positive trend in the industry this past year has been commission-free trades across most platforms. I am fortunate to now have free trades in my 401(K) account. From that perspective, there is no direct benefit, whether I leave reinvestment on or not. I'll try to leave it on for my core holdings or where I can lower my cost basis.

In any event, I did some simple conditional formatting on my spreadsheet. Cells will be green if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis.

I can quickly cross-reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally, I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off.

I have reinvestment turned on at the moment for everything I own except for the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD). PFFD is currently off because the current price is above my basis and frequently above par of $25, so I'll take the cash.

Contributions

I've maxed out my 401K for 2020! I am so grateful to have remained fully employed with no income loss during this crisis. I'm also looking forward to a little bump in my remaining paychecks for the holiday season. I will receive a "true-up" contribution in March for fully funding my plan before the end of the prior year. My understanding is not everyone has this, so check your circumstances if you fully fund a retirement account with an employer match before the end of the calendar year.

The Portfolio

Here's my actual portfolio with a few of my data points highlighted.

Name Ticker % of Portfolio CCC Status Income Apple (AAPL) 7.97% Challenger $214 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.66% Challenger $302 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1.49% Challenger $80 BlackRock (BLK) 1.83% Contender $150 Walt Disney (DIS) 2.97% None $0 Global X Super Dividend US (DIV) 1.40% None $572 Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) 2.83% None $1,011 Corning (GLW) 3.03% Contender $285 Home Depot (HD) 2.80% Contender $250 Deutsche X-trackers USD High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYLB) 2.75% None $648 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) 3.47% None $895 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2.56% Challenger $305 Mastercard (MA) 3.32% Challenger $63 Medtronic (MDT) 2.08% Champion $172 Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 1.32% None $142 Altria (MO) 2.65% King $900 Microsoft (MSFT) 1.12% Contender $43 Nike (NKE) 1.05% Contender $31 Realty Income (O) 0.65% Champion $121 Global X US Preferred ETF (PFFD) 1.78% None $388 Prudential Financial (PRU) 2.26% Contender $509 iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) 1.86% None $919 Starbucks (SBUX) 2.50% Contender $168 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) 7.33% None $717 Global X SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) 2.11% None $653 Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) 2.70% None $1,401 Simon Property Group (SPG) 1.51% None $530 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) 7.78% None $1,612 Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) 0.97% None $523 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.61% Champion $160 Travelers Companies (TRV) 1.73% Contender $177 Visa (V) 3.22% Contender $74

I'm still working to bring up some of my smaller positions, especially anything under 1.0-1.5%.

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

King: 50+ years

Dividend Safety

I use the table below to keep tabs on the dividend safety score from Simply Safe Dividends and how that meshes with the S&P credit rating. The table is sorted descending by the safety score for individual companies only.

Name S&P Credit Rating SSD Safety Score BlackRock AA- 98 Home Depot A 87 Prudential Financial A 75 T. Rowe Price - 94 AbbVie BBB+ 50 Medtronic A 99 Visa AA- 99 Apple AA+ 99 Mastercard A+ 99 Microsoft AAA 99 Corning BBB+ 77 Travelers Companies A 78 Altria BBB 55 Nike AA- 99 Simon Property Group A 50 Starbucks BBB+ 67 Abbott Laboratories A- 71 Realty Income A- 70 JPMorgan Chase A- 60 Walt Disney A-

After building this chart, I had a few insights and actionable items:

I try to bundle my riskier companies into ETFs than individual exposure.

I mostly own safe (60+ score) companies.

Out of dividend safety, dividend growth, and current yield, you can pick any two.

Disney has no safety score because of dividend suspension. Simon Property Group was upgraded to 50 from 25.

Performance

Here's my updated performance of my holdings versus their benchmark since I've first owned shares. Results are sorted descending against the benchmark. Results may not perfectly line up with my own results due to subsequent purchases. I can see if I'm better off rolling money into a benchmark ETF than holding shares at a high level.

Ticker Owned Since Benchmark Versus Benchmark Versus S&P AAPL 4/13/2015 SCHD 222.74% 217.51% TROW 9/29/2016 SCHD 74.74% 62.47% NKE 5/3/2016 SCHD 57.96% 46.77% GLW 10/14/2015 SCHD 54.94% 49.41% HD 5/3/2016 SCHD 47.57% 36.38% BLK 10/16/2019 SCHD 45.60% 41.18% JPM 7/15/2016 SCHD 38.59% 24.72% MA 7/26/2018 SCHD 33.46% 31.99% MSFT 11/14/2019 SCHD 32.18% 27.77% MO 10/31/2013 SPYD 21.45% -81.42% V 7/26/2018 SCHD 18.03% 16.56% ABT 1/10/2020 SCHD 16.58% 15.32% ABBV 1/28/2019 SCHD 12.58% 7.42% PRU 4/7/2016 SPYD 11.36% -58.13% FOF 10/10/2019 SPYD 7.02% -27.30% MDT 11/22/2016 SCHD 4.61% -6.97% HYLB 1/10/2020 AGG -4.21% -10.29% SBUX 12/3/2015 SCHD -7.13% -12.03% O 2/21/2020 VNQ -11.36% -34.24% TRV 4/28/2014 SCHD -35.98% -51.62% SPG 4/30/2019 VNQ -51.05% -74.54%

The data runs off the API I host over at Custom Stock Alerts (documentation here). This set comes from exposing the stock return calculator as an API call that can be used on the web, MS Excel, or Google Sheets.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. For example, look at the REITs - I've set their benchmark to be VNQ for an apples-to-apples comparison. A utility could be compared to XLU, for instance. I need to flesh out what high-yield ETF I want to be the benchmark for my high-yielding ETFs. I generally compare everything to either SCHD or SPYD, depending on the yield/growth profile.

Versus S&P: This is a measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. I calculate using the stock return calculator here, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. The results are not exact, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I can compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. Data is provided by the stock return calculator (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets) that I built.

Portfolio Yield

Here are high-level aggregate statistics for my portfolio. The portfolio yield has now dropped jumped back over 4% after the massive rally since March. For reference, it peaked over 6% in March. Projected income is still in the same ballpark - around $14,000 - that it has been for most of the year. The only difference this month is that I freed up some capital without dropping much income.

Projected Income $14,015.45 Cash $30,896 Cash Ratio 8.34% Total Value $401,356.11 YOC (Divi Companies) 6.47% Yield (Divi Companies) 4.14% Portfolio Yield 3.78% Yield w/Cash Drag 3.49%

Projected Income - The sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - Percentage of cash in the portfolio

Total Value - Self-explanatory

For this next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income."

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend-paying companies)). The percent is my yield based on what I put in. The measure is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend-paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend-paying companies.

Portfolio Yield = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). The percent is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today. This would be the headline figure advertising the portfolio.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield, given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

Correlation Matrix

I use the correlation matrix from Portfolio Analyzer. It's a table mapping out how one asset trades with another from a relation of -1 to 1. -1 means they move perfectly opposite another. 1 means they move in perfect lockstep.

I've used this information in the past to remove holdings that essentially move in lockstep (correlation > 0.90). It's also a factor when adding in a new position. It doesn't necessarily make sense to add something if another holding closely mirrors it. I've learned first-hand that all of this goes out the window during panics, as everything gets sold off indiscriminately. Bonds and preferred shares offered very little ballast.

Dividend Increases

Nike (NYSE:NKE) declares $0.275/share quarterly dividend, a 12.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.245.

Dividend Cuts

None

Trade Summary

My Sells

None

My Buys

Home Depot

My only trade this month was courtesy of Home Depot. They've long been my favorite play in the home improvement space (shout out to Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) also). They announced earnings on November 17th, and the stock actually sold off quite a bit. The results were great, comps up 24%, operating margins flat even with increased COVID related expenditures. They also announced they were buying HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) (which they used to own before spinning it out in 2007).

Shares dipped that day, and I used the opportunity to nibble and a few more shares. One of the hardest skills in investing is adding to your winners and getting over the mental hurdle of paying more than what you paid in the past. That should be a good thing in that hopefully the underlying business should be worth more.

In fact, my last purchase was March 19th at $147 a share. Of course, with absolute perfect hindsight, I should have done anything to add more then, but that is completely discounting the absolute panic that had been roiling markets as COVID began to really take hold. Anyway, dropping below a 50-day average isn't a huge deal, thus the "nibble" approach.

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

This chart covers a rolling 3-month average of my dividend income. With a quarterly view, I can smooth out the variations from month to month. What's been interesting is how well the data has fit the trendline over time.

This year I briefly peaked around $1,200/mo before that began to drop and then flatline. I've been hovering slightly above the $1,000/month average, though things seem to be recovering at this point.

The aqua bars for 2020 were all trending higher before having several lackluster months. November proved to be lower than in 2019, so I wanted to take a look and see why that was.

2020

2019

A few of the holdings have changed, but the biggest impact seemed to come from no longer owning Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) and also a smaller stake in AT&T (NYSE:T) this year. In fact, that is the last direct dividend I'll be receiving from AT&T as I sold my shares after the most recent ex-dividend date.

Dividends by Position Size

The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y-axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x-axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

AAPL, SPYD, and SCHD all battle monthly to be my largest holding. I don't know the exact catalyst, but both SCHD and SPYD have had solid performances in the past month. SCHD was up 12.5%, and SPYD was up 16.5%. It's still amazing to get a nearly free ETF that can still beat out individual holdings. These are the types of reasons why I hold so much of each. I knew at some point SPYD would recover; it was really a matter of when. A year ago, I didn't own any shares, and today I am closing into nearly 1,000.

On the income front, SPYD is also believed to be my top income provider; it sports a higher yield coupled with making up about 8% of my portfolio. SDIV is also near the top of my income ladder. All of the income-based Global X funds really took it on the chin this year, though they started to return. SDIV was up 16.7% in the past month (besting even SPYD). I suspect that the price drop may begin to close up between the zero interest rate environment and some more clarity between the economy and vaccine rollouts. The income definitely dropped as the current payout is only about 60% of what it was a year ago. I suspect over the next few months, this should shore up as well.

Growth

This first graph is my quarterly income view. With all of December to go, I am already up over 12% of my total from 2019. The last month in any quarter is always my biggest month, but with some lowered dividends this year, I'm not sure whether I'll eclipse my high-water mark of $1,829 set in March of this year. Of course, that was just as everything was starting to go down, but the business impacts had not taken hold yet. I'm optimistic that next year I should be able to hit $2,000 in a month.

Looking at my monthly view, I took a dip compared to November of last year, but I already compared why that was. The 31% to the right-hand side is my year-to-date rolling comparison (I've earned 31% more through 11 months than last year). If I assume I receive the same amount in December as I did in September for the year, that would put me up over 27% better than 2019.

This last chart is my projected income view. This is calculated by summing up all the shares I own multiplied by their stated dividend rates. It's been relatively flat this year but is still approximately up about 20% from last November.

Target Portfolio

I have a target portfolio that captures my need for various dividend sources while also having a growth allocation. Here's how I would like to allocate money across different equity (not asset) classes. I'm an equity guy, though I've found value in fixed income as a place to park extra cash.

I first allocated 15% to growth stocks. A growth allocation scratches my itch for having shares in Berkshire (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and some FANGs. I'm also optimistic that at least some will be the dividend growers of the future (most likely to be Berkshire or Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) at this point).

Next is 20% (was 25%) allocated to high-yielding stocks. I use these as the income portion of my dividend machine. Dividends will be reinvested if current prices are right, or they will be harvested and tactically allocated to the best investment idea at the time. It also helps me shore up my "balance sheet" by having more cash generated alongside my regular contributions. I also added a 5% to fixed income - these are more income-generating ETFs under bonds or preferred shares.

The central portion of the portfolio at 55% is core dividend growth. I aim to pick names that I expect to surpass the high yielders decades down the road. I would consider names like Apple, Nike, or Home Depot to be generational winners. Selections can also be ETFs such as SCHD, which have been designed to hold dividend growth companies.

Lastly, the remaining 5% in cash. I think any active investor must always have some money on the sidelines for opportunities that present themselves. Frequently, these opportunities may only last a day, and with no money available, it could either lead to a missed opportunity or a need to scramble to sell something else. Having this rule will help prevent FOMO (fear of missing out).

Another way to view the core portfolio would be through a Venn diagram across the three equity categories.

For illustrative purposes, I mostly have the circles overlapping to highlight the focus on dividend growth stocks.

Actual Portfolio

I'm pretty close to my target. I don't have any automatic way to truly keep things in sync as I have on my taxable side. High yield took a large hit in March and hasn't quite recovered yet. As a sneak peek for the year-end article, I added a little to my high yield ETFs. Dividend growth makes up about 2/3rd of my portfolio, and I could use some more raw growth. I have a few ETFs that I'd like to add for growth.

Here's how I classify my holdings to create the above pie chart. I try to be logically consistent, but it can be a little subjective. For example, Disney has a suspended dividend, but I believe that as the pandemic winds down, the company will return to dividend growth.

Ticker Classification AAPL Dividend Growth ABBV Dividend Growth ABT Dividend Growth AMZN Growth BLK Dividend Growth BRK.B Growth DIS Dividend Growth DIV High Yield FOF High Yield GLW Dividend Growth GOOG Growth HD Dividend Growth HYLB Fixed Income IDV High Yield JPM Dividend Growth MA Dividend Growth MDT Dividend Growth MLPA High Yield MO Dividend Growth MSFT Dividend Growth NKE Dividend Growth O Dividend Growth PFFD High Yield PRU Dividend Growth REM High Yield SBUX Dividend Growth SCHD Dividend Growth SDEM High Yield SDIV High Yield SPG Dividend Growth SPYD Dividend Growth SRET High Yield TROW Dividend Growth TRV Dividend Growth V Dividend Growth

Visualizations

Income by Sector

ETFs continue to provide the lion's share of dividends, which now resides at 62%. The rest is allocated over some of the other sectors. I don't have specific holdings in several sectors.

Sector Allocations

40% of my investment dollars are in an ETF. I receive north of 60% of my income, which hopefully should make sense. I index and bundle up my high-yield holdings, and my core dividend growth companies tend to yield a lot less.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

Lastly, when analyzing my picks, I categorize them based on their dividend growth history (Kings 50+, Champions 25+, Contenders 10+, Challengers 5+). I will use this to help keep me focused on quality, and while it has been beneficial, it is not entirely predictive. Disney suspended its dividend with the theme parks and movie theatres struggling.

This field on my spreadsheet is an automated pull from my API. I have a "King" status for those with streaks over 50 years. I want to note that the Abbotts per the CCC list are not Champions, though, by legacy S&P rules, they are both Dividend Aristocrats.

Watch List

My watch list for new holdings would be for growth names. Some examples might include:

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ: WCLD

iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB)

Any of the ARK ETFs for thematic growth: (ARKK), (ARKQ), (ARKW), (ARKG), (ARKF), for example.

When I look over my holdings, I am underwater on my high-yield ETFs and Simon Property Group. Simon has rebounded quite a bit, up 38% in the past month. I'll have to take another look at this one; the novelty of this investment thesis completely evaporated for me. With that said, it seems like the light at the end of the tunnel is coming, and SPG should be fine.

Things Coming Up

It's going to be an interesting next few months. On the one hand, we will probably have two emergency vaccine approvals in the next two weeks. That'll give the green light to Pfizer and Moderna to start distributing the vaccine in mass with the massive logistic challenge that will bring.

On the other hand, we continue to hit new daily infections rates virtually every day. We are also at the point of experiencing a daily 9/11 in terms of US deaths from this disease. The Thanksgiving numbers are just starting to roll in, so it remains to be seen just how high they go. Will more states or municipalities issue stay-at-home orders, and will they have teeth to try to curb the spread? Christmas and New Year's are also right around the corner, and if Thanksgiving was any indication, expect full steam ahead with people gathering.

From my portfolio perspective, Mastercard is the only remaining dividend announcement I'm waiting for. At the time of writing, I don't expect to make many trades, if any, during the month because of the rapid rise in markets.

Conclusion

I earned $819 in dividends during November. That amount was 15% lower than that a year ago, primarily driven by no longer having Tanger Factory Outlet in the portfolio. Year to date, I've received $11,430 in dividends, which is up 31% from this time last year.

My forward-looking income is still hovering at around $14,000, which is approximately flat for the year. I only added a few Home Depot shares during the month and have close to $30,000 in dry powder available. The number of positions stayed steady at 32.

I'd like to wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season. As always, thanks again for reading, and I hope you enjoyed this. I encourage you to "Follow me" if you don't already!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ABT, AMZN, BLK, BRK.B, DIS, DIV, FOF, GLW, GOOG, HD, HYLB, IDV, JPM, MA, MDT, MLPA, MO, MSFT, NKE, O, PFFD, PRU, REM, SBUX, SCHD, SDEM, SDIV, SPG, SPYD, SRET, TROW, TRV, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.