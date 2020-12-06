Farmland Partners belongs to an asset class that society cannot do without and has a presence in 16 states across the U.S.

Farmland REITs belong to a unique asset class within the REIT sector in that they provide goods that people cannot do without. In this article, I'm focused on Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI), which is one of the few publicly-traded REITs in this space. The shares have done well since I last visited the stock, in which I had a bullish rating.

Since then, the stock price has moved up by 19.8%, far outpacing the 9.4% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame. I still see value in the shares despite the recent run-up and evaluate what makes the stock a worthy addition to a well-diversified portfolio, so let's get started.

A Look Into Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality farmland throughout the U.S. As of September 30, 2020, the company owns $1.1 billion in gross assets on 155,000 acres across 16 states in the Southern, Midwestern, and Western regions of the United States. Its land is currently farmed by over 100 tenants, who grow 26 major commercial crops. Its current land-use mix is 63% row crops (i.e. corn, soybeans, rice), 36% specialty crops (i.e. almonds, avocados, tree nuts), and 1% livestock. An investment in Farmland Partners is akin to investing in American farmland, in general, as most of U.S. farmland is based on row crops.

Turning to the latest Q3'20 results, Farmland Partners is performing well in the current environment, with revenue increasing by 8.1% YoY from $9.8M in Q3'19 to $10.6M in Q3'20. Revenues also improved for the first nine months of the year compared to the prior year period, with a 3.4% YoY increase, to $32.8M. Importantly, NOI was $8.6M for the third quarter, representing a 10.2% YoY increase and was $27.1M for the nine months ended September 30th, representing a 6.3% YoY increase. I see these positive results as representing the continued demand for Farmland's essential assets.

It should be noted that Farmland Partners' results have high seasonality, with the fourth quarter being the financial driver for the company. Therefore, investors will need to wait for the fourth quarter results to get a more holistic picture of the business. Given the encouraging results so far this year, I expect Q4 to post similarly positive results.

Management seemed to agree that the shares are undervalued, as it repurchased 509,506 shares during the third quarter, at a weighted average price of $6.62 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $3.4M. This was funded through asset sales. So far this year, FPI has sold $104M worth of assets at an average gain of 21.5%. I view the Q3 buyback as being highly accretive to shareholders, as the weighted average buyback price of $6.62 per share represents a significant discount to book value. The company's current GAAP book value is $9.57 per share. As such, the Q3 share buyback price equates to a 31% discount to book value.

Management still believes shares are undervalued, as it estimates a NAV of between $13 and $15, and is actively buying back shares. It has approximately $41M in remaining capacity under its current share repurchase plan. Plus, company insiders have also been active buyers of the stock this year, with the CEO being the most active. The most recent purchase was made by a director for 10,000 shares at $8.03 per share. As seen below, the CEO currently owns over 2.47M shares worth $20.3M based on today's price of $8.24, and this signals a strong alignment of interest.

Risks to Consider

While Farmland Partners has fared well this year, it should be noted that downstream disruptions to the food supply chain, due to COVID-19, could negatively affect its tenants. However, this would only be a short-term risk, as I would expect supply and demand imbalances to eventually work themselves out.

In addition, Farmland Partners is subject to risks from inclement weather, such as hurricanes and wildfires. This risk is mitigated by the overall geographic diversification of the properties. Plus, management noted during the last conference call that its properties have not been affected by the hurricanes or wildfires this year.

Investor Takeaway

Farmland Partners continues to do well in the current environment with both revenue and NOI increasing in the latest quarter and for the first nine months of the year. Looking forward, I expect to see similarly positive results in Q4, given the positive results so far, and no reports of material food supply disruptions so far this quarter. At the current price of $8.24, the shares are trading at a 14% discount to the book value of $9.57 per share. Management estimates a higher NAV, at $13-$15 per share, and as indicated during the recent conference call, is actively repurchasing shares on the open market. Given the aforementioned, I see continued upside potential for the share price.

Author's Note: Given that FPI is a small-cap stock, appropriate risk caps in a well-diversified portfolio are recommended.

