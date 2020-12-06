Not only should the adjustments be permanent, the company should still be able to grow through acquisition, market share capture, and continued technology investment.

When it reported third-quarter results, it set new records for sales, operating income, net income, EPS and operating cash flow. Its investments in technology were paying off.

Akin to introverts adapting easily to social distancing, Watsco's recent technology adoption allowed it to adjust quickly to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watsco, the nation's top HVAC/R distributor, has spent the last few years investing in and implementing technology platforms - even despite being misunderstood by its industry and industry analysts.

You've more than likely seen the jokes.

I was social distancing before it was popular.

There's a company whose technology adoption and industry disruption efforts were well underway before the pandemic.

Our long-term goal remains the same - to develop the industry's most attractive and customer-obsessed technology platforms, which revolutionize and transform the way our business is done.

COVID-19 simply propelled Watsco (NYSE:WSO), North America's top HVAC/R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) distributor, more quickly toward its goal.

Setting Records

In February, Watsco reported 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results setting records in revenue, net income attributable to Watsco, earnings per share and operating cash flow. In fact, operating cash flow for 2019 at $335.8 million had almost doubled compared to 2018. Watsco was so confident about its trajectory that it increased its dividend rate to $7.10 per share despite adjusted diluted earnings of only $6.50 per share for 2019.

In late October, Watsco reported 2020 third-quarter results and continued to set new records. Sales, operating income, net income attributable to Watsco and earnings per share set records for a third quarter. The same categories set new records for the first three quarters of a year. Operating cash flow of $373 million also set a new record for the first three quarters of a year and improved 89% compared to the first three quarters of 2019.

Revenue in the third quarter was $1.54 billion, 10.2% more than the $1.39 billion in 2019. On a year-over-year basis, comparable store sales improved 8%. For the first three quarters, revenue totaled $3.9 billion, 5.5% more than the $3.7 billion in 2019. The pandemic did inflict a supply chain disruption in the industry in the first half of 2020. The surge in the third quarter did include a bit of a catch-up effect.

The operating margin in the third quarter improved 120 basis points from 9% to 10.2%, yet another record. The increase is primarily attributable to Watsco's technology adoption.

Source

Subsequently, operating income was $156.8 million, 25.1% more than the $125.3 million in 2019. For the first three quarters, operating income totaled $331.3 million, 5.2% more than the $314.9 million in 2019.

Net income attributable to Watsco in the third quarter was $106.5 million, 27.6% more than the $83.5 million in 2019. For the first three quarters, net income attributable to Watsco totaled $223.6 million, 7.1% more than the $208.7 million in 2019.

Diluted earnings in the third quarter were $2.76 per share, 25.5% more than the $2.20 per share in 2019. For the first three quarters, diluted earnings totaled $5.82 per share, 5.1% more than the $5.54 per share in 2019.

Net cash provided by operations for the first three quarters in 2020 was $372.8 million which, as already mentioned, was 88.7% more than the $197.5 million in 2019. At $92.6 million, the company has $32.5 million more in cash and equivalents after the first three quarters of 2020 than it had after three quarters in 2019. This was achieved in spite of a $155 million repayment against its revolving credit agreement, which equated to substantially all of its obligation.

Looking Forward

Watsco's footprint has grown, primarily, through acquisition – more than 60 since 1989. Its acquisition strategy is not standard. In most scenarios, the acquiring company focuses on finding synergies and cost-cutting after acquisition. But Watsco's strategy is to leave its acquired distributors intact while shifting the focus to faster growth and becoming more productive, more efficient. When a distributor is acquired, Watsco offers its management an arsenal of resources - capital, product resources and technology. Of these resources, Watsco considers technology to be the difference-maker.

We continue to drive adoption of a variety of customer-focused technologies to better serve our contractor customers. That adoption has led to higher growth rates and lower attrition rates with customers who regularly use our technology.

It has yet to make an acquisition in 2020. However, between its cash, lack of debt and available credit of $560 million, the company is well-positioned to take on more. Founder and CEO Albert Nahmad is quick to point out Watsco is but a $5 billion player in a $40 billion industry. In other words, there is plenty of room for Watsco to expand and grow.

Furthermore, Watsco's technology is enabling the capture of market share in its existing footprint.

Our growth rate to new customers is higher than it's ever been, meaning we have more sales to more new customers.

Source

Noting the statistics in the above image are based on 2019, active weekly mobile users have grown 31% through the first three quarters of 2020 on top of the 60% growth in 2019. The company has increased the number of digitized product SKUs by approximately 10%. E-commerce revenue has improved another 19% to date in 2020. It now represents approximately 32% of sales based on an annualized run rate. Total e-commerce transactions have topped the 1 million mark in 2020. Watsco reports attrition for customers using e-commerce is “minimal”.

Thus, for companies with the potential to be acquired, Watsco's technology platforms, for both the company and its customers, enhance the proposition.

Combining Watsco's probability of size expansion to its potential for market share gain creates promising growth potential. And yet, there is further growth potential because the company does not believe the return on its technology investments has been fully gathered.

Culturally, when you talk about new normal, again, I go back to the 30 leaders across Watsco's footprint. There isn't 1 of the 30 that isn't looking at their business differently because of their actions this year and because the technology is just beginning to really influence all aspects of their locations in their business. (emphasis added) We were able to, not only use the technology that we've invested in to improve the inventory turns, but we were also able to improve the quality of our inventory. And so now we're able to analyze by branch, by division, by product line, by SKU exactly the types of inventories that we need to have in place. So it was -- it's been a wonderful investment that we've made in it. I think the dividends that we're going to receive from it are going to be paying back over the next several years. (emphasis added) We believe Watsco technologies are only scratching the surface of their full potential. (emphasis added)

Though in the beginning stages, the return generated thus far on its technology investments has bolstered Watsco's intention for further investment.

There's a new major data-driven initiative that we're just kicking off now in earnest and that will be kind of a next-generation effort on parts and supplies. I don't think that's [technology investment] going to stop. It may even increase because we do think it's a competitive edge to do what we're doing.

Shareholder Return Commitment

Watsco's shareholders need not worry the company's intention to continue investing in technology will hamper its commitment to shareholder return. The company has paid cash dividends for 46 consecutive years. In 2002, Watsco began growing its dividend.

From the first quarter of 2007 through the second quarter of 2011, the rate more than doubled from $0.2338 per quarter to $0.5331 per quarter. In those four+ years, there were six increases. Two more increases followed before, it would appear, the rate was slashed in early 2013.

The U.S. government was considering a tax hike on dividends in 2013 to address a “fiscal cliff”. In late 2012, many companies either declared special dividends or prepaid 2013 first quarter dividends to help offset shareholders' potential tax liabilities. Watsco opted to declare a special dividend of $5.00 per share, more than 8 times its quarterly rate. In the last quarter of 2012, it paid its quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share and the special dividend.

Watsco continued to pay quarterly dividends, though at lower rates, for the next two years even though it had paid that hefty special dividend in 2012. By the end of 2014, Watsco's dividend rate had returned to $0.60 per quarter.

From late 2015 through 2018, the company increased its dividend every nine months. At year-end 2015, the rate was $0.70 per quarter. The subsequent bumps were $0.15, $0.20, $0.20, $0.20 and $0.15 until the rate was $1.60 per quarter. The rate remained consistent throughout 2019.

In February 2020, Watsco hiked the dividend rate to $1.775 per quarter.

Watsco's dividend philosophy is to “share increasing amounts of cash flow with shareholders through higher dividends while maintaining a conservative financial position.”

CEO Nahmad reiterated the commitment to dividend growth in the third quarter earnings call.

We see no reason not to continue that, no reason at all, especially given that we have no debt and strong cash flow. Don't forget cash flow has been, to a large extent, a little greater than earnings and that gives us additional opportunity to do more for our stockholders.

The Technology Adoption Curve

When Watsco speaks of its technology expenditures, several factors dominate the conversation. It's an investment not an expense. The view is long term rather than near term. They are just getting started.

Watsco acknowledges it embraced technology before its industry and many industry analysts understood the intent.

Sometimes, I think that you underestimated the earlier investments we were making - which was affecting growth rates of earnings. Maybe others were too short-term orientated. But we didn't mind because we're in for the long-term. And so, we may have been hurt by the recent growth rates in recent years, but we're starting to get a payback in what we do.

And yet, similarly to how easily an introvert adopted social distancing, Watsco's technology adoption subsequently positioned it to adjust to business during a pandemic. While this proved advantageous in 2020, the ultimate question is whether these benefits may be permanent.

Technology adoption typically follows a curve. Watsco's companies and customers would surely fall on the uphill side.

Source

Investment Rationale

From a numbers perspective, Watsco is not necessarily a bargain. Its forward multiple based on the average of 2021 earnings estimates does top 30. And yet, investing in Watsco could appeal to growth investors, income investors or DGI investors.

For income and DGI investors, the company's track record on shareholder return is enviable. At prices below $236.67, Watsco's dividend yield tops 3%. For the past 30 years, annualized shareholder return is 18%. Furthermore, its founder remains committed to the dividend philosophy which includes growth.

For growth investors, it is quite likely Watsco will continue to acquire companies and grow in size. It should also continue to capture market share in its existing markets. Another promising angle in the Watsco growth story is its technology adoption trajectory. All such growth should certainly support the company's dividend and shareholder return philosophies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in WSO.