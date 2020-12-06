Assuming expansion of EV/EBITDA closer to the sector median (with no changes in the capital structure), the stock might have over 20% upside potential.

The analyst community is expecting its revenues to remain subpar this year and in 2021, but they are also forecasting a 5.2% growth in 2022.

I think Knoll, Inc. (KNL), a commercial & residential furniture company, is significantly underappreciated, which makes it one of the top opportunities for the post-coronavirus economy of 2021. Speaking on risks, KNL is FCF positive, with a moderate level of debt, which implies it has a low balance sheet risk. It also has clear prospects of gradually returning to revenue growth by 2022, which I anticipate to be supportive of capital appreciation.

KNL has lagged behind some peers and the market since June

After the March market slump, the share price has been slowly and inconsistently improving, but even despite the patchy recovery, the 6-month price returns are above 21%, which makes it a better performer if compared to Steelcase (SCS), which has returned only 4.7% since early June, but a laggard if compared to Herman Miller (MLHR), which has been on a tear and gained over 52% during the same period. HNI Corporation (HNI) has also been much more successful regarding regaining the lost market value as the stock price has almost returned to the pre-COVID-19 level.

Still, despite the bullish second half of the year, KNL is down by 39.7% YTD, which implies it has a higher recovery potential.

The pandemic crimped the growth story, sent sales plunging

Knoll, Inc. is one of the leading furniture & coverings companies in the U.S. and globally. Among its widely known products is the iconic Barcelona chair designed by Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Reich in 1929; Knoll has been manufacturing the chair since 1953.

A living room with two Barcelona chairs. Source: Unsplash

The company has a balanced and diversified product portfolio within its Office and Lifestyle segments. The first one has only two brands: DatesWeiser and Fully; the second one has a more diverse product family within the following brands: KnollStudio, HOLLY HUNT, Muuto, KnollTextiles, Spinneybeck (including Filzfelt), and Edelman Leather. Office is responsible for the bulk of the total net sales (62.5% in 3Q20 and 61% in 2019).

As the product range implies, its revenues are mostly dependent on capital expenditures of companies that purchase furniture for office expansion/remodeling, while the discretionary income of individuals also has a material impact. Poor economic conditions dent both, thus making it tougher for KNL to sustain growth amid the shrinking of the overall market. 2020 has illustrated it quite clearly.

The pandemic put brakes on its growth story, which had been quite strong in the past. Before the deadly virus triggered a widespread economic crisis, its sales went up by ~15% in 2018 and ~9.7% in 2019. Sure, in the 2010s, the top-line expansion story was not entirely smooth, as years of rampant growth like 2014 were followed by less spectacular gains like in 2015 and even the decline like in 2017. Anyway, despite some patchiness, 2019 revenues were almost 1.8x higher than in 2010, as Knoll actively leveraged both organic and especially inorganic means of growth. However, as revenues have fallen sharply this year, previously strong CAGRs are now not impressive: a 3-year revenue CAGR is only 5.3%, while a 10-year metric is slightly north of 5.5%.

The second quarter of calamitous 2020 was marred by a 25.4% revenue decline. The Q3 sales contraction was less deep, but revenues were still 13.2% lower than a year ago. The principal culprit was poor Workplace sales, while Residential sales were immune to the crisis and rose by 39% (page 10). Though KNL did ruthlessly cut overhead and other expenses to rapidly adapt to a new reality with temporarily idle factories and poor sales, its margins did not emerge unscathed: for example, the 3Q20 gross margin crept 280 bps lower, which also triggered the reduction in the adjusted EBITDA margin to 12.1% vs. 14.7% in 3Q19 (page 8). Profits also dwindled: for instance, 3Q10 EPS fell by 42% to $0.23.

The right step made in 2019 mitigated the damage from the pandemic’s repercussions

However, this year, there clearly have been some positives worth highlighting.

In 2019, Knoll made a somewhat unexpected step acquiring Fully and thus making a decisive foray into e-commerce. The decision turned out to be a boon, as e-commerce expectedly outshined brick-and-mortar business during the coronavirus crisis. In Q3, the firm reported a 434% growth in the e-commerce business; thus, its total revenue decline was not as severe as it could be without Fully. Moreover, in the Q3 press release, Knoll mentioned that it would be increasing the Q4 digital marketing spending to bolster sales momentum going forward (page 4).

How KNL can succeed in 2021 and beyond

The sales growth was hamstrung by the recession, but it obviously does not mean Knoll is in a permanent decline phase. The analyst community is expecting its revenues to remain subpar this year and in 2021, but they are also forecasting a 5.2% growth in 2022.

Not exemplary, but generally acceptable capital efficiency

While considering going long, it is worth checking if a company is capable of delivering adequate returns on its capital. If they are consistently subpar with no clear and plausible reason, it would be better to avoid its stock.

In the case of KNL, I would like to ignore Return on Equity, which makes the result skewed due to the over 50% share of debt in the capital structure, and use Cash Return on Total Capital as a more reliable substitution.

The author's creation. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

The chart illustrates that KNL’s total capital had been growing consistently since 2011 (mostly due to acquisitions). Unfortunately, its Cash Return on Total Capital was less consistent, as it peaked in 2016 touching 20.8%. It has retreated since then, creeping to ~16% in 2019. As the pandemic dented sales, it plummeted to 6.7%. Contrarily, its peer Herman Miller was much more successful regarding capital efficiency, as its CROTC (last twelve months) stands at 24.5%.

The author's creation. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

Knoll's weak CROTC is disappointing, but I hope it will be capable to push it back to the pre-coronavirus level when the recession is over.

On the positive side, since 2010, the company has never been FCF negative. Even in the trailing four quarters, it managed to deliver an organic cash surplus of $13.9 million and inorganic FCF (net CFFO less cash used in investing activities) of $26.6 million.

Remarks on the financial position

Knoll's financial position has changed substantially this year, as its total debt fell almost 2x to $319 million. This resulted in a steep contraction of the cash pile, so, debt repayment and compression of D/E to 54% has almost no impact on leverage expressed as Net debt/EBITDA. The ratio remains on an acceptable level of 2.2x.

There is also a bear case

Obviously, the bear case does also exist, and a plausible one, as there are a plethora of risks that might play out both in the short and longer terms. The paramount risk is, surely, the delays in the rollout of vaccines and a slower-than-expected recovery in the macro factors that can precipitate valuation reset in the short term.

Valuation

Knoll’s Value Grade is C+, principally because its GAAP Price/Earnings multiples (both trailing four quarters and forward) are unacceptably high. Though I acknowledge the importance of P/Es in some cases, I would not say the elevated multiples (above 40x as of writing this article) imply that the stock is a Sell given they were impacted by temporary compression of the net margin, which is due to normalizing in FY21. In this regard, it is worth focusing on other, more reliable metrics including my favorite – EV/EBITDA. This multiple is lower than the sector median by almost 29%.

All in all, assuming expansion of EV/EBITDA closer to the sector median (with no changes in the capital structure), the stock might have over 20% upside potential.

Final thoughts

As the number of value opportunities in the market has dwindled due to the vaccines-induced rally, or, beautifully coined by Financial Times, the 'everything rally,' it has become much tougher for investors to find potential lucrative opportunities. For example, Olin Corporation (OLN), a heavily battered value play that I highlighted in June, has delivered a close to 110% total return since then, and now questions regarding the prospects of more gains are rising. Contrarily, furniture companies like Steelcase and Knoll did not enjoy the same level of investor attention, while they are also nicely positioned to benefit from the post-coronavirus economic growth. In this regard, I am bullish on KNL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.