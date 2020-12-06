Investors in the gold space have had to endure a rough few months since August, with both the price of gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) reversing sharply from new multi-year highs. However, O3 Mining (OTCPK:OQMGF) has been a sanctuary among the carnage, with the stock actually up 30% during the same period. This is likely because the stock continues to trade at a deep valuation relative to other gold juniors (GDXJ), as well as excitement about the recent high-grade results out of the company's flagship Marban deposit. Based on the stock's undervaluation relative to peers and large global gold inventory in Tier-1 jurisdictions, I would view any pullbacks below US$2.05 as low-risk buying opportunities. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Just under three months ago, I wrote on O3 Mining, highlighting the company's recently announced Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] at its flagship Marban Project in the Abitibi District of Quebec, Canada. While the does not have the lowest costs in the industry relative to other undeveloped gold projects, it benefits from a very modest upfront capex of just US$190~ million. The relatively low initial capital is thanks to the existing infrastructure in the area, with Marban lying just 12 kilometers from one of Canada's largest gold mines: Canadian Malartic. In fact, Canadian Malartic was delineated and brought into production by the same team that built O3 Mining before the project was eventually taken over by Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY).

If we take a quick look at the Marban PEA, we can see that it has very reasonable upfront capital requirements relative to other undeveloped gold projects, with $190 million vs. an average of $271~ million. The PEA envisions a significant mine life of 15 years with average annual gold production of 115,000 ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of $822/oz. While there are much lower cost projects out there, these are quite reasonable costs relatively to the industry average of $990~/oz, and the FY2019 all-in sustaining cost average of $1,026~/oz. However, we could see even lower costs if the company can delineate some high-grade zones near its proposed mine site, and this is certainly a possibility after the results released last month.

For those unfamiliar with Marban, it's a relatively low-grade project that is home to 2.53~ million ounces of gold at a grade of 1.16 grams per tonne gold. These grades are pretty average for open-pit gold projects, but O3 Mining released results from Marban two weeks ago that came in at bonanza grades relative to the current resource grade. While we only had a single hole to confirm these grades, and it was a very narrow intercept, O3 Mining intersected 2.0 meters of 383.4 grams per tonne gold. This hole was drilled into the Gold Hawk Zone, which lies less than 3 kilometers northwest Marban, and these results are very encouraging on the company's quest for high-grade ore to feed the future Marban plant.

To date, O3 Mining has been relegated to the title of a low-grade explorer in the Abitibi District of Quebec, which explains the company's discounted valuation relative to peers. However, if O3 Mining can continue to report results like these from Gold Hawk, it's very likely that we're going to see a sharp re-rating on the fair value for ounces at the advanced Marban Project. To date, it is far too early to conclude that there's a meaningful high-grade deposit at Gold Hawk. Still, these results do add some spice to an investment thesis that's previously been predicated on undervalued low-grade ounces in a safe jurisdiction.

It's important to note that the O3 Mining investment thesis is not solely reliant on Marban. The company actually has over 3 million more ounces (ex-Marban) in its global gold inventory, and they're all located in Tier-1 jurisdictions (Ontario & Quebec). This is where the valuation disconnect comes in because O3 Mining is currently sitting at an enterprise value of $109.9 million based on 60.3 million shares outstanding, a share price of US$2.32, and $30 million in cash. This gives the company a dirt-cheap enterprise value per ounce of just $18.56/oz, while the median Canadian gold junior trades at a valuation of $28.56/oz. However, O3 Mining has a PEA on its largest project, which justifies a small premium relative to the typical gold junior, which is not as advanced as O3 Mining. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Author's Chart)As shown in the chart above, O3 Mining has one of the top-10 largest global gold inventories among Canadian gold juniors, with a 5.92 million ounce resource vs. an average resource size below 4 million ounces. However, despite this nearly 50% premium relative to the average resource size, the company trades at a 40% discount to the median enterprise value per ounce. This isn't overly surprising as two low-grade explorers like Troilus Gold (OTCQB:CHXMF) and Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF) trade at even lower valuations despite massive resources. However, O3 Mining differs from these companies massively, given that it has upfront capex on its main project that is actually below the peer average. In Falco's case, the company has an estimated upfront capex of $802 million, and Troilus Gold has projected upfront capex of $333 million. Therefore, these two projects are hardly comparable to Marban as they're two of the highest-cost projects in Canada looking to move into production. Marban is a piece of cake to finance with 40% lower capex than Troilus' Troilus Gold Project and 75% lower capex than Falco's Horne 5 Project.

The second chart compares juniors by resource size and resource grade, and once again, it's clear that O3 Mining is not an immediate stand-out. While O3 Mining boasts a significant resource, the grades are not all that impressive, with its 5.92 million-ounce resource coming in at an average grade of 1.24 grams per tonne gold. However, as noted previously, Marban is actually one of the more attractive projects despite its low grades, with below-average all-in sustaining costs and low initial capital requirements. Meanwhile, the company has a team that has no trouble raising capital, given that it raised over $800 million and moved a town to build the Canadian Malartic mine a decade ago, which sits next door. Therefore, funding Marban should be a piece of cake if the company does produce a Positive Feasibility Study for the project.

Finally, the last chart helps us to see if O3 Mining might be undervalued, with the line of best fit (red line) showing us which names are trading at a discount or premium. As shown above, O3 Mining is trading well below the line of best fit, with a fair valuation of closer to $33.00/oz based on where peers are trading. This suggests that even though the stock has gained significant ground since September, it is actually still quite overvalued. For the time being, CEO Jose Vizquerra seems to agree, with 66,400~ shares purchased last week alone. The below share purchases are shown in Canadian Dollars.

Obviously, there's no reason that the market has to suddenly re-rate O3 Mining, and in many cases, under-valuations can persist for months at a time. However, the recent emergence of a high-grade component to the O3 Mining story will likely put the company on the map vs. its previous status as a solely low-grade explorer, and the Preliminary Economic Assessment at Marban should put a floor under the stock at US$2.00. This is because the After-Tax NPV (5%) for Marban is $313 million at $1,450/oz gold, and generally, most juniors rarely trade below 0.3x their After-Tax NPV (5%) if they're in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Based on 60.3 million shares and a 0.3x multiple on the US$313 million After-Tax NPV (5%), the fair value on Marban is US$1.55. If we add in another US$0.50 per share in cash based on $30 million in cash and 60.3 million shares outstanding, this gives O3 Mining a fair value of US$2.05 based on Marban and its cash alone. Therefore, investors are getting the other 3.3~ million ounces of gold at O3's other properties for free.

It's tricky to place a fair value on O3 Mining's ounces as they're spread across multiple deposits, but I see the fair value for all ounces at $33.00/oz based on the above comparison charts. Based on 5.92 million ounces, this gives us a fair value for O3 Mining of $195.4~ million. Given that the company has 60.3 million shares outstanding and is unlikely to dilute in the next 12 months, this translates to a fair value for O3 Mining of US$3.24 per share. This represents more than a 30% upside from current levels. Personally, I prefer to bake in a margin of safety of 35% or more from my price target to be bullish, so I would view any pullbacks below US$2.05 as a time to get bullish on the stock and also bake in a margin of safety. This does not mean that the stock can't go higher, but the best possible entry was when I highlighted the stock three months ago at US$1.82.

It may look like it's time to sell O3 Mining based on its strong advance the past few months, but I would argue that there's still significant upside potential to this story. This is because the stock is trading more than 30% below my fair value of US$3.24, and we may have a new high-grade component to what was a previously 'boring' low-grade story. Based on the persistent insider buying we've seen and a competent management team that should be able to put Marban into production by FY2024, I see the stock as a Speculative Buy if it pulls back below US$2.05.

