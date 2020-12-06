While the common share cash flow numbers look modest, the liquidation value is likely much higher than what the stock trades at.

Alongside traditional real estate, farmland has long been hailed as a stable asset class that can deliver great returns through the cycles. This comes from the fact that everyone (outside of supermodels) has to eat and farmland is always in demand. Population growth over time alongside decreasing arable land per capita have also been correctly cited as reasons why this asset class does appreciate over time. One REIT that has been seen as a way to gain exposure has been Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI). We wrote about this once, a long time ago, when we suggested that bear thesis that it was attacked with lacked scientific merit. Today, we take a look at this company again and see if it fits in with the REIT investment theme.

The Company

FPI is an internally managed real estate company that owns high-quality North American farmland. It also makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. Based on the last press releases, FPI owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states across the US. Since its listing, FPI has trailed both the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

While that may seem like a negative to many, it made us look to see if there was an opportunity to be had.

Recent Results

Looking at the Q3-2020 results, it appears that the company is not producing anything in the way of cash flow for the common shareholders.

Based on that starting point, one cannot even assign an AFFO multiple on this REIT. But some of this a function of a very lumpy business model, where the last quarter carries the bulk of the cash flow. Last year the company produced 28 cents of AFFO in just Q4-2019. This swung it to a profitable 13 cents for the year. In 2018, Q4-2018 produced 23 cents in AFFO. That was the bulk of the annual 24 cents that the company generated. So while the company looks unprofitable based on 2020 numbers, so far, we believe that will swing in Q4-2020. Even then, the company is trading at over 30X AFFO levels.

Should We Use Funds From Operations (FFO) Numbers?

Most analysts are providing estimates from FFO and not AFFO for FPI.

In relation to AFFO numbers, FFO numbers look particularly strong. While they exist out there, one critical difference here is that FFO numbers ignore preferred share dividends. So at best, one should use those numbers if you are making a case for the preferred shares themselves.

Dividend History & Potential

The company still paid a 5 cents a share dividend for each quarter of 2020. Looking at the dividend history we can see that it was cut in 2018 from 12 cents a share.

Around the time the "short attack" was revealed against the company, FPI did land up cutting its guidance and its dividend. But farms were having cash flow issues as well back then. While the company is generally insulated against crop prices, it does have some variable revenue exposure on crops. It also is quite vulnerable to small losses in revenues due to its properties having very low capitalization rates. Capitalization rates for farmland are often in the sub-3.5% area. This is highly problematic to make money with as FPI's debt is around the same level.

Source: FPI Q3-2020 10-Q

In the last quarter, FPI paid $4.4 million in interest ($17.6 million annualized), which works out to about 3.5% annually. What this means is that if FPI bought all the Farmland in the US at a 3.5% cap rate and financed it with debt at 3.5%, it would not budge the AFFO per common share one bit.

In addition, its preferred shares, Farmland Partners Inc. 6% PFD SER B (NYSE:FPI.PB) cost 6% a year. This part of the capital structure is extremely expensive and FPI has about 6 Million Class B preferred shares outstanding. There is practically no farm that can be purchased today that would have a 6% cap rate.

Asset Rich-Cash Flow Poor

Farmland is in general a very expensive asset class and the cap rates here are incredibly low. When you add in the corporate and administrative expenses, it is hard to generate lots of cash flow for the common shareholders. When you have an incredibly expensive asset class, there are two ways around this problem.

The first is to use all variable level debt and leverage up to your gills. We see this in the case Brookfield Property partners (NASDAQ:BPY) which just ran a 15.0X Debt to EBITDA last quarter. BPY's average cap rate is in the mid $4s, and it has needed to use insane leverage to generate returns. FPI could do that in theory. It's variable rate debt (see screenshot above) would create additional cash flow if levered up to that extent.

The second would be to create really large economies of scale where its general and administrative expenses would trickle to a very small amount in relation to revenues. Both are hard to do. What FPI has done instead is focus on accretively buying back stock through asset sales.

Source: FPI

In general, this has worked out. Farmland has gradually appreciated, allowing FPI to harvest gains and shares have continued to trade even below GAAP below value, allowing it to buy back shares accretively.

Conclusion

The secret on farmland has been out for a long time and the low cap rates make cash flow rather hard to generate. FPI claims its Net Asset Value is significantly higher than the stock price.

We continue to believe that we trade at a significant discount to NAV based on management's estimates, which range from a book value of approximately $9.50 per share, to almost $14 per share based on appreciating assets according to state-level USDA Land Values survey data, up to a high of almost $18 per share based on estimated cap rates in our markets. Based on these NAV estimates, we believe that the NAV of our common stock is in the $13-$15 per share range."

Source: FPI Q3-2020 press release

Whether you or the short sellers believe the NAV is besides the point. The company insiders certainly believe it.

While we are not really attracted to farmland due its ultra-low cap rates, we do think anyone making strong negative case based on FPI's NAV value being extremely inflated is likely to be disappointed as well. On that note, if farmland held its value when crop prices looked like this...

Source: Stockcharts Jan 2017-Mar 2020 chart

...what do you think will happen when they have done this.

Source: Stockcharts Dec 2019-Dec 2020 chart

While we remain neutral on the shares, farmland is certainly attracting attention of some very rich people. It might be cheaper for those people to actually buy FPI rather than trying to accumulate large amounts of acreage deals. Investors interested in speculating on farmland values could buy FPI shares on a pullback.

