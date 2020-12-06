January and May were still excellent opportunities to buy Nvidia shares. In the meantime, however, things have changed, so I only give the company a neutral rating.

Introduction

Nvidia (NVDA) has performed excellently so far this year since the company has brought more than 120 percent return to its shareholders. 2019 was also a great year for shareholders with gains of just under 50 percent. The share price had already doubled in 2017. In 2016, it had even almost quadrupled. Only 2018 was a somewhat weaker year with a minus of 40 percent, but those investors who bought in 2016 can see an annual return of around 76 percent.

In January, I showed myself bullish in an article, and in May, I also gave Nvidia a bullish rating. However, things have changed, so I only give the company a neutral rating.

A growing business justifies an ever-increasing share price

There are good reasons to like Nvidia. The first is, of course, growth. Growth is always right, and Nvidia is growing like crazy. Since 2016, revenue has risen from USD 5 billion to an estimated USD 15 billion this year. But the growth will continue. According to analysts, revenues are expected to reach almost USD 20 billion in 2022 and USD 22 billion in 2023. Earnings per share will also increase. Last year, EPS was USD 6.63 per share and is expected to be USD 10.5 per share in 2023.

Rising margins accompany this development. The gross margin in 2016 was still 56.6 percent. It currently stands at over 63 percent. The net margin was 12.2 percent in 2016 and is now more than twice as high at almost 26 percent.

A good balance sheet supports the fundamental basis for further growth

However, growth is only worth half of it if it stands on shaky feet. But even that is not the case with Nvidia. Nvidia has an excellent balance sheet. All debts, including all liabilities, amount to USD 11.5 billion. Sounds a lot? Nvidia is sitting on a treasury stock worth USD 10.5 billion. Cash and cash equivalents are also more than USD 10 billion. Measured by assets, the debt ratio is just 30.8 percent. Debts are practically non-existent for Nvidia.

It is the future that counts

Nvidia is one of the companies that will significantly shape our future. The company operates its business through two segments: "GPU" and "Tegra Processor". While the "GPU" segment includes Nvidia's graphic card processors ("GPU") for several applications and different target groups, the "Tegra Processor" segment includes Nvidia's so-called System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) offerings. The areas of application for Nvidia's products are insane. As I said before, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and IBM (NYSE:IBM), all significant players in the rapidly growing cloud-computing segment, use products from Nvidia.

Revenue by Market platforms (Source: Investor presentation)

Nvidia also simply offers the best products for the future-oriented cloud markets together with AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). Compared to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Nvidia has the advantage that GPUs are much better than CPUs for cloud applications.

Nvidia Stock Analysis: GPU solutions could replace CPU applications in many growth markets in the future (Source: Investor presentation)

5G is expected to accelerate this growth even more, as 5G will bring many new data-hungry applications such as autonomous driving into everyday life. All data must be stored, processed, protected, and exchanged accordingly. These processes are handled via the cloud, for which Nvidia products are more or less indispensable.

In addition, ARM was acquired from Softbank for USD 40 billion. ARM designs chips and licenses them to major manufacturers such as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). ARM's low-power chip designs are found in more than 95 percent of smartphones worldwide. Furthermore, Apple will produce its M1 chip on an ARM basis. Nvidia can therefore perfectly bundle its own products with the ARM technology and at the same time earn money from other competitors through licenses.

The valuation pulls me out of my sleep

But now, let's take a look at the dark side of investment in Nvidia. Below you see an overview of the share price. Next to it, you see the fair valuation based on different multiples like price/cash flow (P/C ratio), price/earnings (P/E ratio), and price/adjusted profits (ajd. P/E ratio). These multiples ultimately reflect nothing more than the ratio of market capitalization to business performance. In Nvidia's case, the growth in market capitalization has moved enormously away from the company's economic development.

Fair value calculation, Source: DividendStocks.Cash

This difference means that if you buy a share of Nvidia today, and thus a share of its market capitalization, you have to pay more for the same growth as a year ago. If we measure the current value with the fair values measured against historical multiples, the downside potential is almost 40 percent.

This downside potential is not for this year but at the end of 2023. The fair value of USD 330, based on adjusted profits, already includes future profit increases. So you would have to hold the shares for two years, and they would still be almost 40 percent too expensive by the end of 2023.

Why do you buy Nvidia?

If you want to buy Nvidia shares, you must ask yourself the following question. Why do I want the shares?

Do you buy it because of all the growth and the great balance sheet?

Do you buy the shares because of the growth, the excellent balance sheet, and the outstanding prospects? Nvidia is indeed a premium product, and for such products, it is expected that you pay a high price. I assume that Nvidia will continue to grow operationally in the future. Therefore, it is not a bad thing to want to be the owner of such a company.

Do you buy it because you think that all the growth and the great balance sheet will provide further share price growth?

If you answer "Yes" to this question, all alarm lights should light up. Such a decision is based solely on the speculation that there is a causality between operational growth and the share price, but this causality does not exist. Look at Microsoft. I don't mean the current Microsoft. I mean the Microsoft in the years after the tech bubble burst until 2015. Microsoft has grown every year from 2002 to 2016 except 2009.

As you can see in the chart below, the average annual revenue growth was about 10 percent. Profits have also almost tripled from 2002 to 2016. And yet, investors who bought Microsoft in 2002 did not see a single percent return until 2016 (excluding dividend).

Microsoft revenue & EPS from 2002-2016; taken from MSFT investor relation/graph by author

Risks/challenges to my thesis

Of course, my thesis is peppered with risks. It is essentially based on the idea of value investing. It is easy to argue that Nvidia still offers a lot of value. We not only have the mega-cloud market, but also a good market position. We also have the ARM acquisition, which could have far-reaching effects on the desktop PC market. With this tailwind and the enormous balance sheet, Nvidia could grow into its high valuation over the next years.

To a certain extent, it is thus a question of how much of this growth and prospects is priced into the current share price. From my point of view, this is already the case when viewed in an unbiased way on the basis of proven multiples. Am I sure about this? Of course not, I cannot predict the course price; e.g., the evolution of the cloud markets could enable even more growth than many investors are now predicting.

Conclusion

Overall, it is not always a question of a company's share price rising when it also grows operationally. It is often also about hypes. Hypes come with a share price record after a share price record and they often end with a crash or a sideways trend. At Microsoft, the first hype was the Internet and the new market. This hype evaporated, and Microsoft became a dinosaur until it has been back to the high-flyers for the last five years because there is a new hype called Cloud. Nvidia also profits from the growing cloud market. Thus, the hype is not without reason, and Nvidia is a strong company.

But also hypes end, and the question is whether you should only own a company because there is a hype about it and the prices are rising. At the moment, I see this and the hope that the hype continues as the only argument to put Nvidia shares into the portfolio, as the share price has moved far too far away from the operational performance. But I don't want to base my investment decisions on such speculative considerations because then I would probably not sleep well at night.

