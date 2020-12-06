There are no short put options that make sense. That said, I will take the opportunity to brag about the success of my "sell both the shares and puts" call.

Since I put out my bearish piece on Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) a few months ago, the shares are up just under 17% against a gain of ~7% for the S&P 500. The company has released financials since, so I thought I’d look in on the name to see whether I should throw in the towel and buy my shares back. I’ll make this determination by also looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I’ll also offer a brief update about my latest options trade here. While I didn’t participate in the most recent run up, the short puts I recommended earlier have done quite well.

Not only are you a busy group, dear readers, but I’m currently run off my feet, so I’ll come right to the point. I think investors would be wise to follow the advice of the great 1970s philosopher Steve Miller and “take the money and run.” The business is soft and will likely face future headwinds on both the manufacturing and leasing sides. The stock is priced for a perfection that the company won’t see. This is a terrible combination in my estimation. Although I usually offer the promise of a short put trade, I can’t do so today because the premia on offer are just too thin in my estimation.

A Comment on Life as a Lessor

Trinity boasts a lease fleet of more than 125,000 railcars. This is one of the largest and fastest growing in North America. I understand the benefits of a lease business. The problem is that it’s a difficult time for lessors at the moment.

Before getting into the financial analysis proper, I need to point out that a lease fleet is not the magic bullet that some investors think it is. While it’s true that lease fleets can help mitigate the volatility inherent in manufacturing businesses, we need to remember that the lease business is also relatively volatile. Further, the softness we’ve seen over the past few years will likely continue into 2021 as the North American economy limps along. I actually think the lessor GATX (NYSE:GATX) does the best job at pointing out this volatility, per the following graphic.

Source

On page 19 of the above presentation, GATX management also makes the point that combining a manufacturing and leasing business can result in poor asset allocation decisions because cars are added to the lease rail fleet to optimize the manufacturing line, rather than meet an anticipated market demand. I think Trinity’s recent impairment charge (discussed below) was a result of this phenomenon.

Financial Snapshot

I think the most recent financial history here is interesting, or at least is as interesting as such things can be. In spite of a “mere” downturn in revenue of ~27%, net income absolutely collapsed by 117% from the same nine-month period a year ago. This was in spite of the fact that the company managed to mostly curtail costs. For example, manufacturing sales dropped just over 28%, but manufacturing operating costs dropped 25%, and selling and administrative expenses associated with manufacturing dropped 22%. In other words, the company reacted relatively dynamically to the drop in revenue.

This prompts the question “if cost reductions largely followed sales reductions, why did net income collapse?” Answer: the company performed an income approach analysis of the value of long lived assets on the balance sheet. After performing that analysis, long lived assets were impaired to the tune of just over $369 million. The majority of this writedown involved changing the value of the small cube covered hopper railcars from ~$550 million as carried on the balance sheet to ~$192 million. Here’s what’s interesting to me about this. Management determined that they needed to write down these assets based on their understanding of their useful life, average lease rates, and utilization rates. They’re also impacted by what experts outside of the company in the energy and frac sand markets are saying. Given the glut in the lease market discussed briefly above, writedowns of this sort may be happening more frequently.

All that said, I continue to appreciate the visibility investors have regarding the manufacturing backlog and future lease commitments. Based on these, I think the dividend is reasonably safe, and I’d therefore be willing to buy this stock at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

The phrase “at the right price” is, of course, of critical importance in my estimation. The reason for this is that the more an investor pays for any asset, the lower will be their subsequent returns. From this truth, we can determine that even a great company can be a terrible investment if you pay too much for it. At the same time, a company with some problems (like Trinity) can be a decent investment if you can pick it up on the cheap. For that reason, I want to focus on the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

So, I’m quite cheap as an investor, and I measure whether something’s cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the price investors are currently paying for $1 of future economic benefit. The denominator in this ratio is typically earnings or free cash flow. Unfortunately, Trinity can only dream of such things at the moment, so I’m left to look at the ratio of price to sales. I’d remind investors that they are not compensated by sales. They’re compensated by whatever’s left over after all of the employees, suppliers, landlords, etc. are paid. Thus, this ratio is the lowest quality in my estimation, but you go to an analysis with the tools you’ve got. The following is a 10-year view of the ratio of price to sales.

Data by YCharts

When reviewing this chart, a few things leap off the screen at me. If we strip out the manufacturing frenzy bubble years of 2017-2019, we see that the two times that price to sales reached the current level, the shares went on to underperform. While history may not repeat, it certainly rhymes. Admittedly, Trinity has been impacted by a host of other factors (does anyone remember the guard rail lawsuit?), but I think this is telling.

I also want to try to understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the future. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of 12% for Trinity. I consider this to be a very optimistic forecast. Based on the above, I must continue to recommend avoiding the shares at current levels.

Options Update

Just because I don’t think there’s value in the current price, doesn’t mean I think there’s absolutely no value here. In my previous articles on this name, I recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $13. I sold the first crop of these for $.75 and the next batch at $1. They’re currently bid at $0 and are being asked at $.05, so I think the trade worked out rather well. I’d still be happy to be exercised at that price, so I see no need to do anything with these. In the unlikely event that the shares drop to $13 over the next couple of months, I’d be very happy to own them.

My regular reader-victims know that I often suggest selling put options in lieu of share ownership when I find a company that I’d be willing to buy at a price below the current market. In order to employ this strategy, though, the market needs to offer decent premia at decent strike prices. At the moment, the premia on offer are too thin at strike prices that I’d be willing to consider, so I must wait for the shares to inevitably drop before entering this market again. Please stay tuned.

Conclusion

I am very surprised that the market continues to bid these shares higher given what’s going on with the industry. I think the writedowns this year are a taste of things to come as we realign lease assets with market demand. I think management has done a reasonably good job of dynamically reacting to the slowdown in demand, but there are limits to what they can do. Also, the shares are currently priced very optimistically, which is very strange given the continued softness of the North American economy in general and the leasing market in particular. In my view, Trinity demonstrates that “price” and “value” can remain unmoored for a long while, but I think sooner or later they’ll meet. I think investors would be wise to sell shares now before price drops to match value here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm still short the Jan 2021 puts that I've written about previously. I'll neither buy these back nor sell more at this point.