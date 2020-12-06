For investors wanting to put their money to work while they do deeper research, this is a place to start but I mention a better choice.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund is known as a Fund of Funds. This fund invests in other funds across the investment spectrum, providing the asset allocation every investor.

How to get started is a question new investors have. I have often seen it in article comments here on Seeking Alpha.

Introduction

Asset allocation is one of the key factors that will determine an investor's long-term success and one of the points discussed often on this site. Seasoned investors know that is not a one-time answer question but will change with age, wealth, the economy, and one's risk tolerance to name just a few of the possible reasons.

Some of the usual questions a novice might ask include:

Equity versus Fixed Income.

Domestic versus International Developed or Emerging Markets.

Large, Mid-Cap, or Small-Cap stocks.

Growth or Value stocks.

For bonds, investment grade or higher yielding and risker "junk" bonds.

Cohen & Steers offers what is known as a Fund of Funds, their Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF).

Exploring what FOF is all about

Cohen & Steers describes their fund this way:

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve total return consisting of high current income and potential capital appreciation through investments in the common stock of closed-end management investment companies that invest significantly in equity or income-producing securities.

FOF has $300m in AUM spread over 94 holdings and has an expense ratio of 96bps but that doesn't include the expenses incurred by the funds they invest in. While FOF does not use leverage, several of the owned funds do. The current distribution is a very rich 9%. This fund launched in 2006.

The above sectors allocations can be adjusted by the choice of funds FOF picks to include. Not being tied to an index gives them the freedom to adjust allocations as they see market conditions change.

While some of the names above are well known, here is a brief description of each. I linked each to their SeekingAlpha page. There is a link at the end where you can view all the holdings.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX): invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis. ADX currently sells at a 14% discount.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY): Self-explanatory.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV): The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. GDV currently sells at a 15% discount.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY): Mirrors the S&P 500 index, a Large-Cap index.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): Mirrors the S&P 500 index, a Large-Cap index.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG): US & International equities with income enhanced by option writing. EXG currently is selling at a 12% discount.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG): Global allocation including both equities and preferred stocks. ETG currently sells at a 12% discount.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD): Self-explanatory.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI): It invests in fixed income markets across the globe using corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities. PCI currently sells at a 1% premium.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT): The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment. EVT currently sells at a 11% discount.

FOF itself sells at a 8% discount which doesn't include the discount/premiums of the funds it owns. Distributions are dependent on the underlying funds achieving their goals, especially the two Eaton Vance CEFs and the PIMCO CEF.

While not the widest discount, except for the March crash, it is above its 1,3, and 5 year average discount. For those who compare Z-scores, the 1-year value is -1.14.

If you are looking for a fund with a steady distribution, FOF definitely fits the bill.

Portfolio Strategy

As I mentioned at the start, this CEF is designed for investors who want an external manager allocating their portfolio, at least at the start or for part of it. Backtesting has proven that asset allocation to be one of the most criterial steps in being a successful investor. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund currently invests in three major buckets:

Equities : FOF's equity weight is 43% US and 17% International, including a minor exposure to EM stocks. That matches historical levels of equity exposure, though that might be conservative for investors with a long time horizon. This allocation provides the high risk and rewards for the CEF.

: FOF's equity weight is 43% US and 17% International, including a minor exposure to EM stocks. That matches historical levels of equity exposure, though that might be conservative for investors with a long time horizon. This allocation provides the high risk and rewards for the CEF. Fixed Income : They split this 18% US taxable assets, 11% in US Municipal bonds and 3% in foreign bonds. In normal times, this would be the lower risk assets and income generating part of the CEF but that is less so with interest rates around the world at record lows.

: They split this 18% US taxable assets, 11% in US Municipal bonds and 3% in foreign bonds. In normal times, this would be the lower risk assets and income generating part of the CEF but that is less so with interest rates around the world at record lows. Commodities: Gold and silver but also a small exposure to industrial metals that platinum make up the remaining 8% of the CEF. Historically, precious metals have low correlation to equities and perform well during inflationary times. They also should reduce the overall volatility of the portfolio.

The whole purpose of owning a fund of funds like FOF is to hire a professional driver. Also, you get exposure to hundreds of stocks across the spectrum until you are ready to do your own driving.

Conclusion

Without digging deep into each funds' holdings, it is hard to answer all the questions I posed at the start. While the Equity/Fixed allocation is pretty much provided, and to some extent, the equity split between US and International, the division by asset size is not easy nor is determining where the fixed income holdings reside. Some detail is available on CefConnect.com and overall, its probably enough for a starting asset in one's portfolio.

Of course, the bottom line for any investment is its Total Return. Since inception thru the end of October, FOF's CAGR was 5.75%. In comparison, the Fidelity Balanced Fund (FBALX), which closely matches in asset allocation, had a CAGR of 8.1% and did that with a third less risk. If you were not reinvesting the dividends in either, the TR difference gets much larger since FOF has a higher yield than FBALX.

When I ran a 60%/40% portfolio using SPY & FFC, it did better than both FOF or FBALX. This leads to be give FOF a Bearish rating. While the yield is nice in today's environment and the discount is above its recent averages, paying two sets of expense fees is holding back its overall performance, which I think would be paramount to young investors with a long time horizon, is the ultimate reason to own any investment especially if (key word) it will be a major holding in one's portfolio.

Complete holdings report: PDF

