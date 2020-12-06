Investment Thesis

The third quarter results of Canaan Inc. (CAN) were disappointing and its stock sold off. However, we remain cautiously bullish mainly for three reasons:

1) CAN stock price at current stage is driven more by the Bitcoin momentum than its underlying fundamentals. This is very similar to other names in the Bitcoin bloc, e.g. Marathon Patent Group (MARA), Riot Blockchain (RIOT), MicroStrategy (MSTR) (see chart below).

2) CAN earnings call provided more positive details than in the press release. Our take is that the third quarter was a transitional quarter, management should get some credit for reducing inventory, cutting receivables and ramping up orders for 4Q20 and 1Q21 deliveries.

3) CAN still has about $7.5 million in its share repurchase program which could put to use in case of further significant selloff.

Price Chart of CAN, MARA, RIOT, MSTR vs BTC

Source: Bloomberg

Quick Take on Third Quarter Earnings

1) Inventory writedown was odd and unexplained.

The momentum of CAN’s second quarter earnings did not get carried forward sequentially into the third quarter. The biggest unpleasant surprise was the gross loss caused by lower average selling price and inventory writedown. That begged the question of what exactly went wrong. The company was already in inventory reduction mode during the second quarter and managed to generate gross profits that quarter. What worked in the second quarter somehow did not seem to work again in the third quarter while the Bitcoin price continued to rally to the new high during the same period. The whole situation was just odd. What was the main reason for the inventory writedown? Why did selling price suddenly drop in the third quarter while the market demand was surging? Was there a price war with the competitors that drove down the inventory price sharply from the level in the second quarter? The management should have done a better job to address these questions during the earnings call, but they did not.

2) Mining machine business remained on track.

Management should get some credit for keeping its core business on track by reducing inventories and diversifying wafer suppliers to hedge against supply chain disruption. Inventories were down 59% sequentially while account receivables dropped more sharply from over $1.4 million to only $51K. The rally of the Bitcoin price had led to surging demand for mining machines since the end of second quarter and through the third quarter. Since the delivery lead time for mining machines is 90-120 days, the actually delivery would be in the fourth quarter and first quarter 2021. In that sense, 3Q20 was a transitional quarter as most of the new orders were not able to be monetized during the same quarter due to the supply chain cycle. Management mentioned in the call that the pre orders for 4Q20 and 1Q21 delivery were close to $45 million as of end of November.

One surprise announcement was that CAN would enter into downstream mining business by collaborating with the existing mining farm operaters (most likely overseas due to regulatory and legal considerations). The proposed business model is that CAN would contribute the mining machines to the partnership as investment and would not build any new mining farms from the scratch. The benefits of expanding into downstream is that CAN could better manage its inventory during the market turbulence or downturn while enjoying the financial benefits of owning newly mined Bitcoin. This strategy should work well if the Bitcoin has a long term bull run with some corrections along the way. If Bitcoin price corrects sharply and enters into a protracted bearish trajectory, the questions for CAN would be what is the breakeven Bitcoin price for its mining business, and how CAN would manage the downside risk financially and operationally if the Bitcoin price drops below that level.

3) AI Chips Business made progress but still had long way to go.

AI chips business has made progress during the quarter in terms of generating mass orders from its partners mentioned during the second quarter earnings call. Management indicated a monthly shipment of 20,000-30,000 chips (K210) right now and expected that number to ramp up to 50,000 chips per month in 2021. Management also mentioned to launch K510 chip early next year.

To keep this shipment number in perspective, we searched both Alibaba.com and amazon.com for K210 prices (see below). It seems that $35 per piece could be a good assumption for calculating the annual revenue for AI chips business. For 50,000 pieces per month at $35 per piece, the total annual revenue would be $35*50,000*12 = $21 million, which is about 10% of CAN’s normalized annual revenue (using 2019 as a benchmark). If the company’s order is running at the rate of 20,000-30,000 per month, the revenue will be around 5% of CAN’s total. While meaningful, they are not significant enough yet to provide the full benefits of revenue diversification to CAN’s topline.

K210 on Alibaba.com

Source: Alibaba.com

K210 on amazon.com

Source: amazon.com

Key Risks

CAN stock price is significantly exposed to the Bitcoin price. If the Bitcoin price has a correction, CAN will most likely crash. Since CAN stock has no tradable equity options, it will be hard to hedge a long position against the potential selloffs.

Conclusion

CAN third quarter results were disappointing though its core mining machine business was still on track with solid pre orders over the next two quarters. CAN stock price will be driven more by the Bitcoin momentum that its underlying fundamentals. Our investment thesis on CAN is still cautiously bullish due to the strength of Bitcoin price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.