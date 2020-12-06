While the stock is still paying over 8% in yield, the stock price has moved from its lows on positive remarks and news.

A recent interview had management talk about a "reliable" dividend, which is very different from the previous certainty of maintaining elite status.

Let me start this off by saying that if you are an investor seeking a quick buck and/or a rapid rise of the share price, you can probably skip this article. My opinion on Exxon Mobil (XOM) is based on a longer-term outlook with a clear focus on the income. I am not saying that you should become a dividend growth investor; rather, you should understand what your investing goals are. DGI is an approach that seeks the growth of income and rarely looks at the share price for capital appreciation. If that occurs it will just look good on paper, just as a drop in price will look miserable on paper.

Most dividend growth investors focus on a more secure financial future via an ever-increasing reliable income stream in order to fund a lifestyle either sooner or later, and will virtually never sell the underlying asset. As a result, share price becomes secondary and not a focus.

That being said, XOM is having an awful time of it, especially since this past March. There are also very good DGI'ers who bought shares at its high point. It has had to be a sickening ride downward to watch, but the dividend has continued to pay and the XOM balance sheet has been strong. The major headwinds faced right now are:

Cheap oil, lower demand, over supply

The uncertainty of the pandemic

Increased development of electric vehicles

Obviously these are tough seas to navigate, and now shareholders face the added problem of the company apparently ready to cut its dividend.

Cutting The Dividend Might Be Just What The Doctor Ordered

A dividend yield currently of 8.36% with a reduced share price would seem like a no-brainer for dividend growth investors seeking a dividend aristocrat with a 36-year history of consecutive increases and payments. But this time around, dividend growth investors have some decisions to make:

Sell the stock and redeploy the funds into other dividend aristocrats and kings.

Hold the stock and wait for a final decision about the dividend and do nothing.

Add more shares at the lower prices to dollar cost average down and continue to reinvest the dividends if you are still building your income stream.

For dividend growth investors who are not in the stock, the decision is whether to buy the shares now. Perhaps you might decide to wait for the dividend to be cut in hopes of an even lower entry price. There are no wrong answers here. It is a matter of your personal situation, tolerance for risk, and long-term financial goals.

My position is that the share price could increase and the entry price would be higher. So if it were me, I wouldn't wait.

My Opinion Might Not Be Popular, But It Is My Opinion

If I were in the market, I would buy shares of XOM right now. The question is: why? Let me give some supporting information on which I base my opinion.

Cost reductions, workforce reduction, write-downs, and refocus

As noted here, the company is making tough choices to move its business forward. Some cuts are tough to take, of course, but business has been up against this wall before and "right-sizing" the workforce, while painful, will enable the company to get on track (my emphasis):

On top of cost savings that are seen at $10B, or 30% of capital spending and 15% of cash operating expenses this year, Exxon sees 15% global workforce reductions by the end of 2021... Capital spending next year is seen at $16B-$19B, and then $20B-$25B annually through 2025... CEO Darren Woods: "Recent exploration success and reductions in development costs of strategic investments have further enhanced the value of our industry-leading investment portfolio.... Continued emphasis on high-grading the asset base - through exploration, divestment and prioritization of advantaged development opportunities - will improve earnings power and cash generation, and rebuild balance sheet capacity to manage future commodity price cycles while working to maintain a reliable dividend."

Along with some positive news is the wording in the last sentence. Since it remains to be seen what "reliable" actually means, I will assume that the dividend will probably be reduced. Reducing the dividend means giving up the elite aristocrat status, however at the current share price of around $41.00, a 50% cut would still pay a very decent 4%+ yield without having the company borrow. It reduces expenses further and virtually "resets" the company to navigate the headwinds noted above. As far as I am concerned, a dividend growth investor who currently owns shares will take a serious haircut, but it will firm up their confidence that XOM will be able to continue paying regularly.

I would consider dollar cost averaging and add shares to an existing position.

A dividend growth investor who does not own XOM would be wise to consider adding shares of the stock right now, however. My reasoning is that the share price itself will probably see an increase if the company takes this action, so there is potential for capital appreciation as well as a more secure dividend, again without borrowing.

Add this statement:

Prices and margins for many of our businesses have improved from the third quarter and when coupled with continuing efforts to reduce spending and capture additional efficiencies, quarter-to-date cash flow has improved versus our plan assumptions.

Any improvement in prices are a welcome positive to offset the ongoing price level of oil and will make the company more profitable, and increase its cash flow moving forward.

Retrenching and refocused

This article points towards even more overall positive actions for the company:

First of all, Covid, like all of the majors, has impacted how much we’re spending, both on capital and operating expenses. We cut back our capital expenditures this year some 30%. And in the press release, we signaled that we were down further, to $16 billion to $19 billion next year. What does that mean? That means we’ve pushed a lot of our development assets out, and we’re really focusing on the best of the best, high-grading our portfolio... What we’re really talking about is the earnings power of our businesses doubling. We don’t want to take any benefit from what may happen in the market. At constant prices and margins, we would double the earnings of the corporation, that’s what that refers to. In terms of what actually happens in the market? I’d hate to predict what’s going to happen, because we always look at a range of scenarios. But if you go back in the history of this business, whether it’s on refining margins, or chemical margins, or the price of oil and the price of gas, it’s a commodity business. And when investment slows down or stops, then eventually the supply and demand starts to tighten. And then you see a price and margin spike. That’s what the history of this business has been. If you look at the amount of investment that’s been taken out of the business, particularly as a result of Covid, one would anticipate it will tighten up in the coming years.

To put it simply, the law of supply and demand is still valid, and with the cost reductions will lead to reduced supply, lower costs, and increased demand going forward. I suppose after these comments were made, Wall Street spoke as the share price has improved over the last week. I expect the trend to continue.

Near-term oil and gas growth rates look favorable

This report is quite compelling. The use of greater technological advancements will have an impact on the near term as well as the long term:

The AI in Oil and Gas market was valued at USD 2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.96% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. As the cost of IoT sensors declines, more major oil and gas organizations are bound to start integrating these sensors into their upstream, midstream, and downstream operations along with AI-enabled predictive analytics... Oil and gas remains as one of the most highly valued commodities in the energy sector. In recent years, there has been an increased focus on improving efficiency, and reducing downtime has been a priority for the oil and gas companies as their profits slashed since 2014, due to fluctuating oil prices. However, as concerns over the environmental impact of energy production and consumption persist, oil and gas companies are actively seeking innovative approaches to achieve their business goals, while reducing environmental impact.

These are the "unseen" evolutions of the entire industry and rather than just focusing on todays headwinds. The energy sector is finding innovative ways to prosper in the near and long term.

- Owing to the increasing adoption of AI technologies across the oilfield operators and service providers and the robust presence of prominent AI software and system suppliers, especially in the United States and Canada, the North American segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the AI in the oil and gas market, over the forecast period. - Factors, such as the strong economy, the high adoption rate of AI technologies across the oilfield operators and service providers, robust presence of prominent AI software and system suppliers, and combined investment by government and private organizations for the development and growth of R&D activities are poised to drive the demand for AI in oil and gas sector, in the region. - ExxonMobil, one of the leading oil producers in the country, announced its plans to increase the production activity in the Permian Basin of West Texas, by producing more than 1 million barrels per day (BPD) of oil-equivalent by as early as 2024. This is equivalent to an increase of nearly 80 percent compared to the present production capacity.

A Deeper Dive Into The Business Was Warranted

As you can tell I cited the experts to explore the industry much deeper than just the current price of oil and the pandemic. Normally I would simply state the basics but since XOM's business goes beyond the most apparent issues, it's important to consider the overall business and what could drive the entire sector forward.

That being said, let me toss up the following chart:





The share price trajectory has moved higher since I previously suggested that dividend growth investors consider buying XOM shares. To my eye, the price reflects what I have noted above, and tells me there is more room for capital appreciation over the long term. The dividend will most likely be cut, but given the actions taken, a new generation of dividend increases and payments should also be compelling, as the business gets back on track.

My Bottom Line

Yes, the energy business is extremely tough but I believe that too many investors fail to recognize that the sector is not just sitting on its hands and doing nothing. Ergo, I felt it important to look under the hood in this article.

Let me also remind you that the world runs on oil and gas. From the floors you walk on to the toothpaste you use, virtually everything, including food products, use petroleum products. There might be an electric vehicle in a percentage of cars on the road, but that is not going to signal the end of XOM or fossil fuels.

Yes, the renewable energy business will probably grow, however the costs still are not efficient to replace oil and gas. With the advancements of the current energy business, it will take decades for fossil fuels to be replaced and there are areas where petroleum products will never be replaced.

In that regard I would consider buying shares of XOM right now, even if they do cut the dividend. For the long term, it makes financial sense to me.

