Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is a small midstream company with a market capitalization of less than $100 million. The company has a massive pile of debt, and it's spent the last several months informally reorganizing its business, while trying to avoid bankruptcy. As we'll see, the company is still priced for bankruptcy, with it being likely, but has the potential to drive significant returns otherwise.

Overview

Summit Midstream Partners has an impressive asset base with significant potential.

Summit Midstream Partners recently underwent a stock split with its unit price ~$14/share and its market capitalization ~$80 million. The company's overall Enterprise Value is $1.76 billion, which should give an indication of how significant its debt load is. However, its PF leverage and EV/2020 adjusted EBITDA are both respectable and fairly modest.

The assets are heavily natural gas; however, the company has a weighted average contract life of just 8.7 years with a >95% fee-based margin. The overall asset base has everything we look for from a midstream company and is quite respectable. Especially in COVID-19 times, when there's less travel, the natural gas focus is actually a benefit.

Liquidity Improvements

At the prices Summit Midstream Partners has been repurchasing debt, it is almost trading like a bankrupt company, although it's making movements to not actually go bankrupt.

Summit Midstream Partners has made a number of impressive moves to help its liquidity. It's seen a GP Buy-In transaction that allowed the company to suspend common and preferred cash distributions, and retire units, improving its financial position. It's eliminated $139 million of notes at a weighted average discount of 42%.

The preferred unit exchange eliminated 21% of preferred units at an ~84% discount with cash preferred. Various note tenders and private note repurchases allowed the company to retire another $168 million at a 33% discount. Lastly, the company retired a non-recourse term loan at a substantial discount in exchange for equity.

The company is continuing to look at tendering preferred unit. Across the board the company has continued to improve its financial position at a double-digit discount, while improving its financial position. The company's debt is still a large risk, but it is well on the path to improvements that could expand shareholder value.

Detailed Asset Portfolio

Let's take a more detailed look at Summit Midstream Partners' asset portfolio and its potential.

Summit Midstream Partners has a variety of assets; however, one of the company's most important, the Double E Pipeline, is a near $600 million pipeline. The pipeline is a 70/30 joint venture with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), one of the largest acreage holders in the region. Its purpose is to connect New Mexico gas production to Texas.

The massive pipeline carries massive amounts of natural gas with gas processing plants and take-or-pay capacity. The asset is nearly done being constructed, with minimal remaining financing obligations from SMLP. The asset is expected to come online in 4Q 2021 and will provide Summit Midstream Partners with significant and immediate cash flow.

Past this, Summit Midstream Partners has four major core focus areas. The company has respectable current production across these basins, with significant crude production in the Utica Basin. Capital spending cuts means the company has seen production growth cuts across its focus acreage areas, but its focus areas are still a growing part of this business.

However, it's worth noting that its production issues are still concern, and not growing in its focus areas is a concern.

Summit Midstream Partners' legacy businesses have high minimum volume commitment underpinnings, and they're declining, but they still provide strong legacy FCF. The company's legacy areas require minimum capital expenditures, and their minimum volume commitments will drop 19% over the next three years, highlighting their decline rate.

However, in the meantime, these legacy areas will provide strong cash flow for the company. The company can invest that cash flow in other assets and other growth areas. However, the takeaway here is that 2020, with the company's investments going into 2021, will be the most difficult year. If the company can hit 2022, it has significant potential.

Investment Potential

Summit Midstream Partners has significant potential to drive long-term shareholder rewards.

Summit Midstream Partners' valuation, even after its improvements, has resulted in a $81 million market capitalization versus $1.344 billion in debt and $0.344 billion in preferred equity. The company has made intelligent moves on both of these, even being able to get its preferred equity at an 84% discount.

The company has improved its EV/2020E EBITDA to less than 7x, better than most of its peers The unlevered FCF/2020E EBITDA is just 76%. We can see the company aggressively buying back debt and preferred equity, which could lead to interest savings for the company. If the company can emerge from debt, though, this also shows the potential of equity.

If the company can return to an 8.0x EV/2020E EBITDA, that'd be ~$250 million in market capitalization gain, or a quadrupling of the share price. We still see the company as having a reasonable bankruptcy risk, and given the amount of debt, the market is still pricing it for bankruptcy. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

However, we think the benefits outweigh the risk for investing. More so, buying back the preferred allows the company to forgo the dividends it halted. As a slight footnote here, the company is currently running a tender offer for Series A preferred ($250 million) at a substantial discount (~80%). Should the results be positive, the company can continue on the path to financial improvement

Risks

Summit Midstream Partners' risk is quite clear. The company has a massive amount of debt due, the most substantial of which is a $800 million revolving credit facility due in 2022 (~10x its market capitalization). The company, which will earn ~$150 million in FCF from now until then, needs to find a suitable way to roll over the $650 million in debt.

If not, it'll go bankrupt. The yield to maturity of its recent debt deals at ~15% highlights that this is a big risk. An equity issuance isn't a true option without wiping out exiting holders. The company has managed to repurchase preferred at an ~80% discount versus its common which has fallen ~70% YTD. That's respectable.

We can see the company reducing its "debt in EV" by ~$200-250 million YTD. The company is effectively taking advantage of markets to roll over its debt into its revolver and then betting the future of the company on this revolver. If markets recover and it can reissue debt, it'll turn out brilliantly for those who invest today. If not, they were slated for bankruptcy anyway.

Conclusion

Summit Midstream Partners is headed for bankruptcy. The company is doing its best to avoid formal bankruptcy, but we still believe at the end of the day, there's a 70% chance it goes bankrupt. Whether or not that comes to be true remains to be seen. Management is making smart moves, but it needs to find a way to comfortably roll 2022 debt.

In a best-case scenario, the company will be able to use its $175 million in revolver capability + $150 million in FCF until debt comes due to retire its preferred equity and 2022/2025 senior notes. Given recent discounts, this is definitely feasible. With the ~$1 billion revolver as the only remaining debt, it'll then need to convince the revolver banks to give it a several year extension.

Or better yet, it'll need to find a way to issue enough debt to cover the revolver. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. For those who invest, the potential is there, and we believe the net payout will be positive, but that it should be a small % of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.