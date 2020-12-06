Even better, the pandemic is likely to subside at the second half of next year and hence the oil price is likely to recover.

Due to the impact of the pandemic on the price of oil, PBT has offered an all-time low distribution of $0.26 per unit in the last 12 months.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) has plunged 22% this year due to the coronavirus crisis, which has resulted in suppressed oil prices. While the stock has bounced off its recent lows, it is still cheaply valued and thus it is offering an attractive 8.6% distribution yield. Investors should also note that the annual distribution of $0.26 is an all-time low distribution for this trust. As soon as the pandemic subsides, the price of oil is likely to recover and hence the distribution of PBT will become even more attractive.

Business overview

Permian Basin Royalty Trust holds overriding royalty interests in some oil and gas properties in the U.S. It holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Waddell Ranch properties, in Texas, and a 95% net overriding royalty interest in the Texas Royalty Properties, which include various oil fields. Overriding royalty interests are not subject to the costs of development, operation and maintenance of the properties. In contrast to the well-known oil producers, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), PBT has static assets. In other words, the trust cannot add new properties to its portfolio.

The coronavirus crisis has severely affected PBT this year, primarily due to its impact on the price of oil. In the latest quarter, the average realized price of oil of PBT plunged 47% over the prior year’s quarter. Its average price of natural gas fell only 4%, thus confirming that the natural gas market has been affected by the pandemic much less than the oil market. However, as the trust generates approximately 80% of its revenues from its oil fields, it is much more sensitive to the price of oil than the price of natural gas. In addition, PBT reduced its production 13% in the third quarter, partly due to the depressed oil prices. As a result, its distributable income per unit plunged 79%.

Distribution

In contrast to most companies, PBT offers its distribution on a monthly basis. Moreover, this distribution changes every month, depending on the income generated in every month, which in turn depends on the actual production volumes and the average realized prices of oil and gas.

Due to the depressed oil prices that have been caused by the pandemic, PBT has offered an all-time low distribution in the last 12 months. Nevertheless, due to the plunge of its stock price, PBT is still offering an attractive 8.6% distribution yield.

On the one hand, investors should be especially careful with PBT, as the trust has static assets and hence its production decreases over time due to the natural decline of its producing fields. As the trust cannot add new properties to its asset portfolio, it cannot prevent its output from declining in the long run. In the last five years, PBT has seen its oil and gas production decrease at an average annual rate of 6% and 3%, respectively. This is a significant headwind for the long-term return of PBT.

It also helps explain the remarkable decrease in the distribution of PBT in recent years. To provide a perspective, PBT has offered an average annual distribution of $0.83 per unit over the last decade, but its average annual distribution has dropped to $0.47 in the last five years.

On the other hand, the price of oil is likely to recover from its suppressed level witnessed in the third quarter. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have reported exciting results in their vaccine studies and will soon begin distributing their vaccines worldwide, after they receive approval from the regulatory authorities. It is also unrealistic to expect the coronavirus to condemn the world to a permanent recession. To cut a long story short, the pandemic is likely to subside the latest at the second half of next year and hence the energy market will recover. As a result, the price of oil can be reasonably expected to return towards its normal range of $50-$60. This range is approximately double the average realized oil price of $28.55 of PBT in the third quarter. Therefore, as soon as the pandemic subsides, PBT will be able to raise its distribution significantly off its current depressed level.

Valuation

PBT has traded at an average price-to-distributable income of 15.3 over the last decade. Due to the impact of the pandemic on the earnings of PBT, the stock is currently trading at a price-to-distributable income of 11.5 (=3.00/0.26), which is much lower than its historical average valuation level. This confirms that the current distribution yield of PBT should be attractive for most income-oriented investors.

On the other hand, conservative investors should keep in mind the aforementioned declining production of PBT over time. Due to this headwind, the valuation of PBT is more important than the valuation of most other energy stocks and hence conservative investors may want to wait for an even more attractive entry point, about 5%-10% below the current stock price, in order to enhance their margin of safety and their future returns.

Risks

Investors should be aware of some risks before initiating a position in PBT. The most important risk factor is the declining production volume of the trust in the long run due to the natural decay of its oil and gas fields. PBT has not provided any guidance regarding its expected rate of decline in the upcoming years and hence this risk factor should not be ignored.

Moreover, PBT will be adversely affected in the scenario of a prolonged pandemic. Thanks to the promising results of the aforementioned vaccine studies, the pandemic is likely to subside next year, but this is not guaranteed. Some setbacks may show up, such as reluctance of many people to become vaccinated due to safety concerns or a potential mutation of the virus, which could render the vaccines less effective. In such a case, the price of oil would remain suppressed for a considerable period and thus it would weigh on the results of PBT. Nevertheless, the odds are currently in favor of a recovery of the energy market next year.

Final thoughts

Thanks to its cheap valuation, PBT is currently offering an attractive distribution yield of 8.6%. Even better, the pandemic is likely to subside at the second half of next year and hence the oil price is likely to continue to recover. As a result, the distribution of PBT is likely to increase next year. On the other hand, investors should note the declining production of the trust in the long run. This means that PBT is not a buy-and-hold-forever stock. As soon as it offers a great total return, investors should probably take their profits and look elsewhere for attractive returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.