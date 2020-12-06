Week Ahead - Time For Compromise

Can EU leaders overcome their differences and sign off on the 2021-27 budget and Covid-19 relief package?

Deal Time

The next week is all about compromise. Can the UK and EU avoid a damaging no deal at the end of the month? Will Congress agree on a stimulus package and spending bill to prevent hardship for businesses and households and avert a government shutdown? Can EU leaders overcome their differences and sign off on the 2021-27 budget and Covid-19 relief package? It's time for some deal making.

Country

US

The focus in the US remains on the coronavirus and the growing restrictive measures aimed at thwarting its spread. Many states are at risk at reaching healthcare capacity and concerns are high that it will get worse by Christmas. Some states are seeing record high cases and the likelihood of more shelter-at-home orders will start to weigh on businesses. Pressure is growing for Congress to do more, and this should be a critical week for breaking the stimulus stalemate.

On Thursday, the November inflation readings should signal price pressures are still not a concern. The monthly reading should tick higher to 0.1%, while the year-over-year reading softens to 1.1%. Weekly jobless claims will be released, and the recent restrictive measures could start being reflected with this reading. Friday will provide the University of Michigan's preliminary December consumer sentiment reading, which should show a further deceleration in confidence.

US Politics

Campaigning for the two Georgia senate seats is about to enter a maddening pace. President Trump will give his support to Republican incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at a rally on Saturday. Democrats need to win both seats to have a split Senate, with VP Harris having the tie-breaking vote. Most political experts expect the Republicans to win at least one of the races and keep control of the Senate. Democrats will need to deliver a strong turnout but that will be difficult to motivate the younger voter.

EU

The EU is sticking to its guns over the 2021-27 budget, which includes the €750 billion recovery fund. Opposition from Poland and Hungary to the rule of law clause has caused significant friction, but the other 25 member states have signaled they're prepared to persevere and have a plan B for the recovery fund that doesn't require the backing of the two countries. An emergency budget would then be enforced from next year which would cut spending considerably. With Hungary and Poland being significant beneficiaries of the funding, it seems their hand is not as strong as they wish.

Brexit

We're at a critical stage now on Brexit with the next few days potentially seeing a deal signed or talks break down. EU leaders want to review the deal at next week's summit, with there being less than four weeks until the end of the transition. Markets appear dangerously confident of a deal which poses not just downside risk, but significant weekend risk as well given the point we're at.

UK

The country has exited lockdown although life isn't much different for most of the country, with the restrictions that remain in place. The MHRA moved quickly to approve the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine which means it will be ready for distribution from next week to the most vulnerable. This is a massive step forward, but it will still be months until it is available to the masses which means restrictions aren't going anywhere just yet. Still, after the year we've all had, a few months is nothing.

Brexit remains the number one risk for the economy, with officials working hard towards a deal but the same old issues remain. A breakthrough could come in the next few days, one way or another.

Turkey

The lira has broadly stabilized over the last few weeks following the sacking of the country's central bank governor and resignation of its finance minister. Last month's rate hike satisfied the demands of the markets for now, but the currency remains very weak, historically speaking and vulnerable to further shocks.

US lawmakers are pushing for sanctions on Turkey as part of a defence spending bill which put the lira under a little pressure on Friday. I don't think the impact will be overly significant though, with the currency likely having priced in a less friendly relationship with Biden from January.

China

A wrath of Chinese data is expected to show the economic recovery is not losing any momentum. Trade data is expected to show modest increases in both exports and imports (dollar terms). New yuan loans and aggregate financing are expected to increase significantly.

India

The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged this week as the country continues to battle stagflation. India entered technical recession last week and inflation is above the upper end of its target range. There are calls for the government to do more rather than lean on a central bank that is limited in what it can do without exacerbating the inflation problem.

New Zealand

The New Zealand dollar continues to move further away from the 0.7000 level. The RBNZ is expected to keep the pace of bond purchases at NZ$800 million at QE auctions. Economic data releases this week will include REINZ House Sales, Business Manufacturing PMI and Food Prices for November.

Australia

The Australian dollar has been on a tear benefitting from the rally in commodities. A relatively quiet week on the data front from Australia will see an update from the NAB on business conditions, third-quarter house price index and Westpac's December consumer confidence index. The focus from Australia will remain on the diplomatic spat with China.

Japan

A busy week in Tokyo will start with household lending data that is expected to bounce back. The final third-quarter GDP reading will likely be revised slightly higher on quarterly basis from 21.4% to 21.5%. Japan's current account surplus should also rise higher as the export-driven economy was strong in October. Core machine orders should show a significant improvement from the drop seen in September. Lastly, Japan's November producer prices index could turn positive on a monthly basis.

Key Economic Events

Saturday, December 5th

- Brexit negotiations are expected to inch towards a deal, but last-minute hurdles could derail a breakthrough.

- President Donald Trump tries to assist the two Republican senators that are in the runoff elections on January 5th.

Sunday, December 6th

- No events.

Monday, December 7th

- The deadline for setting the 2021 budget is here and all eyes will be on both Poland and Hungary and whether they will remove their veto.

- The UK parliament debates the Internal Market Bill amendments.

- Holiday for Spain and Italy's Milan.

Economic Data

Germany Oct Industrial Production M/M: 0.7% estimate v 1.6% prior.

Australia services index, ANZ job advertisements.

Switzerland foreign-currency reserves.

Japan leading index.

China trade, foreign reserves.

Tuesday, December 8th

- White House hosts coronavirus vaccine summit.

- Holiday in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Austria.

Economic Data

Euro-area Q3 Final GDP.

Japan Q3 Final GDP, household spending.

Australia business conditions.

Hungary CPI.

Germany ZEW survey.

South Africa Q3 GDP Q/Q: 64.5% estimate v -51.0% prior.

Wednesday, December 9th

- German Chancellor Merkel speaks to the Bundestag during the 2021 budget debate.

- UK House of Commons debates the Taxation (post transition period) Bill.

- Italian PM Conte tries to win the vote on the European Stability Mechanism reform.

- Weekly EIA crude oil inventory report.

Economic Data

US wholesale inventories.

Mexico CPI.

Germany trade data.

Bank of Canada rate decision: Expected to keep Interest Rate unchanged at 0.25%.

Australia consumer confidence.

Japan core machine orders, machine tool orders.

South Africa CPI, retail sales.

France industry sentiment.

Thursday, December 10th

- The ECB rate decision is expected to keep rates steady and deliver an increase and extension to its pandemic bond-buying program and provide banks access to more long-term loans.

- A crucial EU leaders summit will discuss the budget, stimulus and Brexit.

- Czech parliament's upper house will vote on PM Babis's request to curb a portion of the tax overhaul.

- Bank of Canada's Deputy Governor Beaudry delivers the Economic Progress Report.

- The FDA reviews the vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), potentially granting access for distribution within 24 hours.

Economic Data

US initial jobless claims, CPI, Treasury monthly budget statement.

UK Oct GDP M/M: 0.4% estimate v 1.1% prior, industrial production M/M: 0.3% estimate v 0.5% prior, RICS house prices.

South Africa current account, gold production, manufacturing production.

Japan PPI.

France industrial production.

Czech Nov CPI M/M: 0.1% estimate v 0.2% prior.

Friday, December 11th

- Michigan consumer sentiment index for December is expected to decline from 76.9 to 76.3. The US is dip slightly after falling to a three-month low in November. The coronavirus cases are surging all over the country and likely triggering restrictive measures that will damage sentiment.

Economic Data

US PPI, University of Michigan sentiment, Baker Hughes rig count

New Zealand food prices, manufacturing PMI

Industrial production: India, Italy, Mexico

Sovereign Rating Upgrades

- Spain (Fitch)

- Switzerland (Fitch)

- Norway (Moody's)

- UK (DBRS)

