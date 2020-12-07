As a follow-up to my recent article entitled The 5 S&P 500 Stocks Down Since the Market Bottom, this article examines the lagging mid-cap stocks. Whereas 1% of the S&P 500 had produced negative total returns since the March lows through last week's article publication, only 0.5% of S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) stocks have suffered the same fate. For the full year, large caps have outperformed with the S&P 500 (SPY) up 16.6% on a total return basis versus just a 10.4% return for the S&P 400. Since those dire days in March, however, mid-cap stocks have strongly outperformed their large-cap brethren.

Source: Bloomberg

While mid-caps have lagged on the year due to their punishing underperformance into the sell-off, they have rallied tremendously since the March lows with the S&P Midcap 400 up nearly 87% versus a 67% rise for the S&P 500. The table below lists the 50 worst performing mid-cap constituents over this period, highlighted by the two stocks to produce negative total returns over this period - Strategic Education (STRA) and Tootsie Roll Industries (TR).

The Laggards

Strategic Education was formed out of the merger of Strayer Education and Capella Education, two of the leaders in non-traditional degree programs. The company's mission revolves around increasing economic mobility through education, but their target market has been hit by the pandemic, pressuring enrollment. The incoming Biden administration, whose agenda has include free and low cost public education options, has certainly pressured for-profit operators. The company has worked to address its balance sheet and reduce operating costs, and has seen some offsetting growth in its online, grad program offering.

Early in the past decade, I heard private equity investors talking glowingly of the for-profit education space, and were incensed when challenged if the consumers really were receiving a product with positive economic value over cheaper options like community college. From year-end 2009 through year-end 2019, STRA lost investors 13% per year, including reinvested dividends. That decade of negative performance preceded this year's 40% loss. I am not particularly constructive on the name or the space, but there are certainly some equity analysts who are constructive on the name at current valuations.

The other mid-cap stock to produce negative total returns from the March lows was candy producer Tootsie Roll. Historically, the low cost sweets maker has been a very good defensive play. The company lost investors just under 3% in 2008 when stocks were broadly down a third or more; made an average annual return of 4% from 2000-2002 when the S&P 500 lost money each year, and had very strong returns in 1991 during the brief recession and sell-off. In 2020, the stock is down 7% on the year and 14% since the March lows, meaningfully lagging the market. The company's travails can be seen in their recent rare decision to delay their third quarter filing as the company sought the need to make adjustments to third quarter pre-Halloween net sales. While 2020 has been a relative struggle for the business, Halloween will return post-pandemic, and the company's decades-long streaks of positive earnings and cash flow will continue. I still tend to prefer good businesses like Tootsie Roll with modestly lower valuations than businesses with less certain positive prospects like Strategic Education.

Additional Takeaways

Away from the two stocks with negative returns, there are some interesting takeaways from the broader worst performing 50 stocks listed in the table above.

Perhaps unsurprisingly in such a big market upswing, defensive stocks lagged with Utilities (10 of 50; 22% of the combined market capitalization) and Consumer Staples (8 of 50; 17%) the two most commonly represented sectors on this laggards list.

As noted by the presence of defensive stocks on the laggards list, low volatility mid-cap stocks (XMLV) - one of my longer-term preferred strategies in the space - have underperformed in 2020. Picking stocks based on trailing volatility can be quite valuable as the economy slows into recession, but proved less valuable for the pandemic-driven shock. Into the March lows, low volatility mid-cap stocks were overweight REITs, which dramatically underperformed as parts of the commercial property landscape were pressured and mortgage REITs were forced to painfully de-lever during the March market dislocation. Most of the relative underperformance of the strategy was driven by this REIT overweight. In the sharp market recovery, overweights to staples and utilities have contributed to lagging performance in the rebound.

While 48 of the 50 stocks on this list have risen since the March lows, only Taubman Centers (TCO), which was acquired by Simon Property Group (SPG) in a controversial and perhaps ill-timed transaction, has outperformed the broad mid-cap index for the full year.

Mid-cap Energy, a sector that is still down more than 50% on the year with stocks at their highs had no laggards on this list at all. While the Energy sub-component of the index has recovered, it is still the worst performing sector year-to-date by far.

While only 2 stocks are down since the market bottom, 178 (44%) of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 constituents are down year-to-date.

This last bullet makes an interesting point for investors. While the domestic equity markets, including mid-caps, are making new highs, and the gains off the lows have been very broad-based, when you zoom out at full year performance there are still a lot of stocks that have underperformed. The strong gains of the largest constituents have driven the large-capitalization index higher, but many have still produced negative to middling returns for the year. Mid-caps have lagged in 2020 and the three years prior, principally driven by the strategy's tech underweight versus large caps. The day for mid-caps could come again; the S&P 400 outperformed the S&P 500 for 10 of 11 years starting with the tech bubble deflation in 2000. Given its recent underperformance, mid-caps may warrant some examination from investors, and this list of laggards may help in that pursuit.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDY,XMLV,REGL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.