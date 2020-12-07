On the other hand, the business is still generating plenty of free cash flow, $300M in the last nine months, and has $2.3B in cash or 80% of the current market cap, $2.8B.

Nevertheless, Momo has moved into our ‘too difficult’ pile. On the one hand, the combined pressure from competition and politics is killing the legacy segments slowly.

The only glimpse of hope lies in Tantan; under the circumstances, it performed very well, revenue increased 135% YoY, an acceleration from 73% YoY growth in Q2, and growth in.

Frustratingly, Q3’2020 results worsen. The decline in revenue accelerated by double digits, operating profit cut in half, and management expect Q4 revenue to decline faster in the 20%+ range.

Investing in Momo is starting to hurt bad. Its performance is going against the industry trend. Q2'2020 was a mediocre quarter, but COVID impact provided an acceptable excuse.

Investment thesis

Momo (MOMO)’s original thesis was that it far more makes up in profitability and cash generation for what the business lacks in growth. It also benefits from the long runway of growth in video entertainment and online dating. In particular, Tantan's potential holds the key to the thesis.

However, we lost hope in Momo since its Q2 results. In anticipating Q3 developments, we had hope that things could start to turn around for the business. However, the decline in the top and the bottom lines of the business accelerated. The management also expects the negative trend to accelerate in Q4, with a projected 21% decline in revenue in the midrange.

We have had plenty of time to digest the negatives since Momo’s Q2 results. We realized that Momo has been going in the opposite direction with the industry trajectory and the related names that we are following, namely Huya (HUYA), Agora (API), and JOYY (YY).

When can Momo turn this around? It’s a difficult call, and when in doubt, we move on. But if investors decide to stay, Momo has a silver lining in Tantan and the overall industry growth. However, it is looking a lot more like a value and speculative bet than a long-term compounder.

Sharpening Decline in Q3-2020 results

Financial metrics

Total revenue was RMB3.77B, down 15.4% YoY , and sequentially from RMB3.87B in Q2 (down 7% YoY).

, and sequentially from RMB3.87B in Q2 (down 7% YoY). Tantan net revenue was RMB729M, up 135% YoY , from RMB309M in Q3’2019.

, from RMB309M in Q3’2019. Gross margin was 46%, down 3.5% point compared to Q3’2019.

compared to Q3’2019. Operating margin was 14%, down 12% point compared to Q3’2019.

Operational metrics

Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 113.6 million in September 2020, increased by 0.5M, compared to 114.1 million in September 2019.

in September 2020, compared to 114.1 million in September 2019. Total paying users (including Tantan) were 13.1 million, down 0.3M, compared to 13.4 million in Q3’2019. Tantan’s paying users were 4.1M, which decreased from 4.5M in Q3’2019.

The headlines' financials are beyond concerning. Momo’s total revenue decline accelerated, and profit margins came down crashing.

The new CEO, Wang Li, attributed the poor performance to Momo’s core live business's on-going restructuring cost and the highest paying users' deteriorating financial condition (whale).

Investors could argue that the business was still spitting out cash and generating a healthy profit margin. However, the trend illustrates a fast deteriorating company that is scaling inefficiently.

Zooming out a few years, and the deterioration looks more apparent. The decline started in 2017, and all revenue growth, gross and net margin have not recovered.

Looking under the financials, and we see stagnating operations metrics. Unfortunately, MAUs were hardly improving, and paying users are leaving Momo. The surprising stat was the decrease in paying users in Tantan to 4.1M from 4.5M, but more later.

Perhaps Momo’s decline was not just what’s going on internally but much to do with the combination of many headwinds outside of the company’s control. For example, the app ban in China last year, then India this year, and the intense competition from other short-form video and live-streaming companies, namely JOYY, Huya, Bilibili (BILI), and DouYu (DOYU).

Short-term outlook – Q4 will be worse

Q3 was terrible, and the management expects Q4 will be worse. Q4 revenue will come in the RMB 3.65B-3.75B range, representing a decrease of 21% YoY and a 2% QoQ decrease.

Tantan’s growth rate will also slow down sequentially to 90% in Q4. The reason was that the management wants to put a brake on monetization in Tantan’s live streaming operations to maintain a healthy ecosystem and user experience.

In summary, there will be more pain in Q4, but management remained confident FY2021 Momo will be back to growth.

Silver lining - Tantan and a new business structure

Beyond Q3 and Q4, how will Momo recover? Let’s start with the founder's parting message, and ex-CEO, Tang Yan, as of November 2020.

Nine years ago, I started Momo with an idea to help people discover new relationships, expand their social connections, and build meaningful interactions. This is a basic human demand that everybody needs regardless of geolocation and cultural background, but this is also something that we Chinese people particularly need because of the uniqueness we have here in China from economic, societal and cultural perspective.

So, at the core of the mission is the aim to foster meaningful interactions. There is no doubt that the new CEO, Wang Li, who was alongside Tang Yan from the very beginning, will continue to carry on the mission.

For now, the changes mentioned during the conference call seem well-aligned. First, the transition to favor Value-added Services (‘VAS’) (aiming for 60%+ of Momo revenue) vs. Live-streaming will reduce dependency on the ‘whales.’ Second, the continued investment to grow Tantan will undoubtedly create more meaningful relationships. We are undecided on the former, but the latter seems to make a lot of sense.

We believe Tantan has a high chance of success. Tantan is already the top online dating app in China, and there is still a lot of room to grow. More on this in the next section.

The execution in Tantan so far is also very encouraging. In Q3, even as Tantan’s paying users left the platform, paying users spent a lot more. Tantan's net revenue grew 135% YoY, a massive acceleration from Q3’s 73% increase. Q4’s growth of 90%+ is a deacceleration sequentially, but it’s still very satisfactory.

Industry tailwind is favorable

First, online dating is still heavily underpenetrated globally, particularly in APAC/Africa/Middle East and LatAm, where more than 60% of singles did not use online dating products in 2018. One particular interest to Tantan is India; only 11% of the singles used online dating products in 2018.

Secondly, the dating scene in China is more receptive to online dating, particularly the younger generation. Then, the market size is still massive. The population of the adult single is estimated to be around 200-300M. Other trends are also opening up more opportunities. For the couple population, the marriage age is rising as well as the rate of divorce. As a result, all of these factors will lead to a continuous expansion in Tantan’s addressable market.

Finally, hypothetically, we apply what Tantan can be for Momo like Tinder to The Match Group (MTCH). We can see that Tantan could be the future crown jewel for Momo.

As a reminder, Tantan’s recent quarter's growth rates are impressive. Q2 was 72%, Q3 was 135%, and Q4 is estimated to be 90%+. It looks like Tantan is in the same stage as Tinder in 2016 and 2017. I’ll leave the imagination to investors.

Conclusion

Momo delivered abysmal quarterly results and brought an equally terrible Q4 outlook with it. The silver lining remains with Tantan’s business, which improved impressively YoY and sequentially.

The future of Momo lies heavily on Tantan’s shoulders. Fortunately, the potential is there when investors draw examples of how big Tinder has become for the Match Group. Additionally, it looks like investors are not asked to pay much to own the business.

At the current market cap of $2.8B, 80% is in cash. What’s left is still a very profitable and cash-generative business.

I am/we are long HUYA, MTCH.