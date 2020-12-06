Introduction

I am going to confess that I may not be entirely objective when it comes to this plucky little company. It specializes in my niche of the industry "Mud," and I have friends who work there. A bunch of them. That disclosure made, I couldn't fail to notice the massive 35% rally in its shares recently, percentage-wise. This drew my interest which led to this article.

The best information I can learn is that one of the two analysts present in the call raised their outlook on the company with a buy rating and a 1-year target of $3.00. Newpark is also the beneficiary of the current move higher for everything oil.

If you are new, I have written deep dive articles on this company several times and you should read them for color.

Here is the most recent one: "Newpark Resources: Turning It Around In 2020"

The good news is the market is turning in Newpark's favor, and further cash flow should drive the stock price higher.

The investment thesis for Newpark

Newpark is a direct play on drilling activity across its two major business lines, Fluids and Mats. When the rig count goes up, they get busy and the money rolls in. When the rig count goes down... well, you've seen what happens then. The stock price goes below a buck, where it's been for the last couple of months, and yes, they had been under a delisting notice from the NYSE-now cured.

As we exit 2020, we find the rig count going up, having gained some 20% from the bottom last Summer. That's it in a nutshell. The company is the market leader in its category for service and technology, and owns about 20% of the total domestic market. I think we will get back to a ~400 rig market in 2021, so Newpark should gain incrementally quarter to quarter. That being the case, the company should easily attain the $3.00 level in the next year.

Just a quick point about their market share. It is stunning, really. 20% is almost unheard of in this industry. There is lot of competition out there, and a percentage like that speaks to their service quality and the technology behind their products. It's not hard to get into the sack mud business, and the big colors all have fluids divisions. There are mom and pops galore, and quite a few mid-sized private companies. I would bet that you could find 50 companies purveying drilling fluids in this country. At the low end, a couple of guys with a pickup truck and a patch of dirt can start a sack mud company.

At the high end, drilling muds are incredibly sophisticated products engineered to deliver key features, that tens of millions of dollars of infrastructure are required to support. Newpark is in the rare class of independent mud company that can secure deepwater water work from major clients. This was no easy task, and it took them several years to get their first contract from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), once they set their sights on the deepwater market. If you haven't ever worked in the oilfield, the volumes can be daunting in deepwater. Often tens of thousands of barrels of mud are generated to service an individual well. An offshore loadout, increasingly rare these days, makes the month of any service provider. So keep this factoid in the back of your mind about them. Newpark is the best in breed.

The Q3 Call

During the third quarter, they generated $15 million of cash from operations and reduced their total debt balance by $65 million over the course of the year. This was done through working capital reallocations, and repatriating excess cash from foreign subsidiaries. Total long-term debt is now ~$100M.

Fluid Systems posted third quarter 2020 revenues of $68 million, reflecting a 9% sequential decline. In contrast to the 35% reduction in U.S. rig count, revenues from U.S. land have steadily improved as they progressed through the quarter, increasing 8% sequentially to $30 million. This improvement was driven by their expanding market share and a recovery in customer activity, specifically drilling more wells with fewer rigs.

Mats segment revenues increased 5% sequentially to $29 million in the third quarter, driven by improvements in rental and services as well as product sales.

The company has $24M on the books, mostly in foreign subsidiaries and an availability of $112M in their ABL which runs through 2024.

Your takeaway

If you look at the past few years, Newpark's stock has generally traded between $8-$10 a share. The trend was down at the start of 2020 as the rig count had been falling from 1,000 or so at the start of 2019. When the March OPEC+ price war began, it was just above $3.00 and fell for the first time to $0.78 per share. By June it had rebounded to $3.18 a share in the flush of good economic news arriving about that time. That didn't last long, and then the current slope downward began toward <$1.00 again.

The company has generated $272M on one-year run rate basis in fluids systems revenue 2020, and has cut costs to the point where the EBIDTA breakeven point is ~$350M in annualized revenue. A 23% increase from present revenue.

If you take their 20% North American market share from October when there were ~300 rigs running, you get 60 rigs for them. So, on an annualized basis, they are generating about $4.5M per rig. Now, if we scale this up to a 400 total rig market, which I believe we could see in 2021, they would gain another 20 rigs. Put in revenue terms, 80 X $4.5M comes to $362M, and Newpark is back in the black.

Bottom line, I think Newpark's stock is derisked at current levels and could easily see gains toward $3.00 share in the coming year. This can happen pretty quickly, or it could take a quarter or two. Microcaps can be very volatile when markets change.

The drive toward a 400 rig market will come from companies attempting to maintain production. The current drilling famine is setting the stage for declines in shale output in 2021 that can only be addressed by increased drilling.

There you have it. I plan to increase my position in Monday's trading if I can get it at present levels or better. There's a good chance for that as oil prices softened at the end of last week and should put a temporary damper on further increases for NR with the information I've been able to glean for this report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.