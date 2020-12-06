The stock has seen strong movement recently, but there may still be catalyst-driven upside.

I have followed CTI BioPharma (CTIC) over the years. Its principal claim to fame and potential fortune is that in a certain subset of myelofibrosis patients its lead and currently only drug pacritinib works better than Jakafi. Last year, Jakafi’s annual sales were $1.7B. The subset of patients are those with severe thrombocytopenia, roughly 25% of all MF patients. Jakafi is approved in 3 indications, and it is not clear how much it actually makes from MF. However, considering the size of the MF market itself, and Jakafi’s dominant position therein, it makes sense to assume a $300M valuation for this subset. And that’s where pacritinib comes in. If approved, it will own a major part of this market. Current market cap of CTIC is $240M. You do the math.

The stock has languished for years. Decades ago, CTI BioPharma was Cell Therapeutics, and that company also languished for years. That is another story and has little relevance to the current one. However, it is still good to see, for those who know the bit of history, that CTIC has finally started a rolling NDA submission for pacritinib in MF patients with severe thrombocytopenia (platelet counts less than 50 x 109/L). This should be completed by Q1 2021. That is a major catalyst.

Adam R. Craig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CTI Biopharma, said: "We have started pre-commercial activities and are planning for a commercial launch in 2021, subject to priority review."

This statement is markedly different from what we had been hearing earlier about a launch in 2023. The difference has happened because between then and now, the company has received accelerated approval. That means they can use a surrogate endpoint in the registrational trial, like spleen volume reduction (SVR) data, get approved, and proceed to a phase 4 confirmatory trial later. That means a much quicker approval.

So, they have a priority review and expect a 2021 launch. Do they have cash for that? I think they do; they have $57M as of the September quarter, and they are currently burning roughly $40M per year based on previous year’s burn. So, they do have cash and to spare; however, I expect a dilution on completion of the NDA. I do also expect another spike, probably more modest than the one they had in October when they shot up from $1 to nearly $4 in a matter of days. Such a spike may not happen; however, if the stock can make it to $6ish - not an impossible goal given the potential - then a dilution of a few tens of millions can be absorbed by retail investors. That cash, then, could be used for commercial work. That would make sense.

For competitive difference and market potential, here’s what the company says:

"Patients with severe thrombocytopenia are estimated to make up more than one-third of patients treated for myelofibrosis, or approximately 17,000 people in the United States and Europe. Severe thrombocytopenia, defined as blood platelet counts of less than 50,000 per microliter, has been shown to result in overall survival rates of just 15 months. Thrombocytopenia in patients with myelofibrosis is associated with the underlying disease but has also been shown to correlate with treatment with ruxolitinib, which can lead to dose reductions, and as a result, may potentially reduce clinical benefit. Survival in patients who have discontinued ruxolitinib therapy is further compromised, with an average overall survival of seven to 14 months. Myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia have limited treatment options, creating a significant area of unmet medical need."

Currently, there are two approved drugs, ruxolitinib and fedratinib, and two pipeline drugs, momelotinib and pacritinib. An article published in Nature compares fedratinib to pacritinib thus:

However, each molecule is different and may have different therapeutic uses:

"At clinically relevant concentrations, these agents had distinct biomarker impacts indicating diverse mechanistic signatures, suggesting divergent clinical effects for each agent. They disparately modulated inflammatory cytokine production and immune function. At clinically relevant concentrations, ruxolitinib had the broadest scope of activities across all 12 cellular systems, whereas pacritinib was more specific for the BT system (modelling T cell-dependent B cell activation) and exhibited the strongest inhibition of sIL-17A, sIL-2, and sIL-6. All 4 agents were antiproliferative to B cells, but ruxolitinib and momelotinib were also antiproliferative to T cells."

Their corporate presentation discusses the unmet need and pacritinib’s use in the following diagrams:

This one shows how increasing ruxolitinib (Jakafi) dosage towards 15-20mg BID rapidly reduces platelet count, making the drug effectively ineffective in this population.

Pacritinib has consistently improved SVR, a surrogate marker for survival in MF patients with severe thrombocytopenia, in phase 3:

As well as phase 2:

In 2016, a clinical hold was placed on the pacritinib trial because of patient deaths; however, later it was discovered that the control arm also had patient deaths - and the clinical hold was lifted. Below is the drug’s general safety profile:

These seem mostly manageable. Moreover, it must be remembered that many of the target patients do not have any other resource, especially after they drop off from Jakafi.

Risks and Bottomline

The FDA’s added interest in pacritinib, as demonstrated by priority review and accelerated approval, highlights the molecule’s differentiating factors over the other JAK inhibitors in MF. The company has enough cash to last them for a while. The stock has shown its ability to move up on good news - and a few such good news may be coming in the next few months.

On the other hand, the market is indeed differentiated, and there have been no head to head trials with drugs other than Jakafi. The competition also has more financial strength than CTIC. Moreover, there’s the issue of the past clinical hold and a possible dilution.

Considering pros and cons together, CTIC looks like a speculative bet before catalysts.

