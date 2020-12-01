It's been a rough few months for the precious metals space (GDX), with the price of gold sinking by nearly 15% and many of the lower-quality miners like Galiano Gold (GAU) being halved during the correction. However, this pullback has also taken a bite out of the leaders, including Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), which is set to turn 100 years old next May. Despite a quarter of record free cash flow and a generous boost to its annual dividend, the stock has been in a slump since August. This might be discouraging for investors chasing the stock in Q3, but it's created a buying opportunity for new investors. Based on Newmont's industry-leading yield and the fact that it's trading below 13x FY2021 annual EPS estimates, I would view any further weakness below $57.25 as a low-risk buying opportunity.

(Source: JuniorMiningNetwork.com)

Newmont Corporation reported blow-out results in Q3 with free-cash-flow surging to ~$1.30~ billion, an increase of more than 250% year-over-year (Q3 2019: $0.37 billion). This was driven by a strong increase in revenue growth to $3.17 billion and massive gross margin expansion, with gross margins hitting a new multi-year high of 59.0%. This translated to a 400 basis-point increase sequentially and a more than 1200 basis-point increase in margins year-over-year. Not only has this bolstered Newmont's balance sheet, with a cash & cash equivalents balance of ~$4.82 billion, but it's given the company the ability to potentially increase its dividend again next year, with its leverage ratio improving considerably. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

Some investors are quick to write-off gold miners as many gold bugs that have been chanting for $10,000/oz since 2011 have given the industry a bad name. It's also because the gold miners don't have a great track record of generating shareholder value, and many are perceived to have a finite supply of resources that could dwindle down in a few years. The former point is absolutely true, with over $158 billion in value destroyed between 2008 to 2018 with poorly-timed acquisitions, massive write-downs, and poor capital allocation in general. Fortunately, this has changed for the better across the sector, which is clear from Newmont's results. As noted in the Q3 2020 conference call, Newmont is on track to have delivered $2.5 billion to shareholders in 2019 and 2020 alone. Let's take a look at the second point:

(Source: RealVision.com)

While the latter point is also true as gold reserves are undoubtedly finite, I would argue that the mine life is much longer than many generalists to the sector perceive. In fact, Newmont has visibility of 6 million ounces of gold production per annum out to 2029 and 7 million ounces of annual gold-equivalent ounce production for the next ten years. In a constantly evolving world, this is about as much visibility as one can expect from most companies. It's also worth noting that Newmont has made dozens of meaningful discoveries in the past 50 years, with the list below showing 2 million gold-equivalent ounce or larger discoveries. Obviously, there are less and less meaningful gold deposits out there that have yet to be uncovered, but I wouldn't write the company off from making any new major discoveries over the next ten years.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's also worth mentioning that some of these below discoveries are still in production today, with Yanacocha being a greenfields discovery in 1998 and the mine expected to continue producing gold out to 2030. Meanwhile, Merian was discovered in 2003 and also remains in production currently. Besides, Newmont also has a solid organic growth pipeline that should push production into 2040 with the Coffee Project acquired from Kaminak Gold in the Yukon capable of producing up to 250,000 ounces of gold per year.

Elsewhere, Newmont has long-term copper production upside if major projects like the Galore Creek JV or the Norte Abierto JV can be brought online in the next decade. In summary, while I think there are ten to twenty names in the sector that investors need to be careful with because there's minimal visibility in terms of sustainable production past 2025, I do not believe Newmont fits in this category. Therefore, I would argue that a forward P/E ratio for Newmont of 15 is not unreasonable in the slightest, which is at the high end of the range I use for gold miners.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Now that we've established that Newmont has clear visibility in terms of sustainable gold production over the next decade, let's revisit the company's impressive growth metrics. As shown in the chart below, Newmont saw its free cash flow surge to a record high in Q3, up to ~$1.30 billion from ~$0.37 billion in the year-ago period. This has pushed year-to-date free-cash-flow to ~$2.3 billion, and Newmont is on track to finish FY2020 with free cash flow of above $3.3 billion conservatively. This is significant free cash flow for a company trading at a market cap of just over $47 billion.

However, most exciting is what this means for shareholders, as this trend in free cash flow growth has translated to massive dividend increases. In fact, the company has gone from paying a dividend yield of barely 1.40% in 2019 to a dividend of nearly 2.70% heading into FY2021 while the stock has nearly doubled in the same period. As noted earlier, the dividend currently stands at $1.60 per share going forward, translating to 2.71% at current levels. This is nearly 70% above the dividend yield of the S&P-500 of 1.60% currently.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

If we look at long-term attributable free cash flow, the outlook is exceptional, with Newmont expected to generate ~$14 billion in cumulative free cash flow at a conservative gold price of $1,650/oz. This gives the company a significant leeway to further increase its dividend to attract generalist investors and return value to loyal shareholders. I would not be surprised if Newmont increased its dividend to $1.90 per share by the end of next year.

Assuming the share price stays at $59.00, this would translate to an annual yield of 3.20%, a higher dividend than is available from most U.S. banks currently, and it's unlikely we'll see them raise dividends in a low interest-rate environment. Current U.S. Bank Dividends: Bank of America (BAC) - 2.7%, JPMorgan (JPM) - 2.9%, Citigroup (C) - 3.4%, Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2.2%, Goldman Sachs (GS) - 2.1%.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Newmont's earnings trend, we can see that not only is the stock a value play at current levels with an impressive yield, but it's also a growth play as well. In fact, annual earnings per share stagnated for years before the Goldcorp (GG) acquisition by Newmont, and with gold prices trying to gain traction above $1,400/oz. However, with the price of gold finally breaking out last summer, Newmont has seen annual earnings per share [EPS] break out to new multi-year highs, with annual EPS projected to grow by over 90% this year ($2.55 vs. $1.32).

Meanwhile, FY2021 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $4.62, translating to another year of strong double-digit growth. Assuming the company can hit these annual EPS estimates of $4.62 in FY2021 and $4.74 in FY2022, the company will have a compound annual EPS growth rate of ~33.4% from its trough in FY2015 ($4.74 vs. $0.63). If we measure from the previous peak in FY2017, this compound annual EPS growth rate is still a very respectable 26.7%. These are growth rates synonymous with many growth stocks that trade at forward P/E ratios well above 30.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

However, to be conservative, and because Newmont is a cyclical name that is unlikely to trade at typical growth stock valuations sustainably, I have assigned what I believe to be a fair forward P/E ratio of 16 to the stock, which places fair value for Newmont at $73.92 per share. Many investors might shrug at this kind of upside, which is only 25% from current levels. However, it's important to note that is purposely conservative fair value, and this does not include the current forward dividend yield of 2.71%, and the potential for this to increase to over ~3.20% based on my estimates by the end of next year ($1.90 per share vs. $1.60 per share).

Therefore, investors buying Newmont are getting a compound annual EPS growth rate of above 25%, visibility into earnings for over ten years due to sustainable production, and a dividend yield that currently beats many blue-chip dividend payers. So, while it may seem taboo for some to invest in gold miners based on preconceived notions, it's worth noting that they are one of the only sectors offering both growth and value currently, with Newmont being the industry leader.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the attractive valuation at current levels does not preclude further weakness as the sector can be volatile, as we know, I believe this is a rare opportunity to pick up an industry leader on sale. Obviously, the mining sector may not be for everyone, and I would certainly never consider going all-in on the sector as it makes for one volatile and extremely risky portfolio. However, with a dearth of value out there in most other sectors and Newmont trading at a hefty discount to the S&P 500 despite a growing and respectful dividend yield and margin expansion, I believe the stock has a place even in a generalist portfolio. Therefore, I continue to believe any pullbacks below $57.25 will provide low-risk buying opportunities, and I see a conservative fair value for the stock of $73.92.