In this article, I explore why the PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS fund has done well, and why it may be a valuable addition to a portfolio.

Most investors would likely be surprised to learn that long-term TIPS have been the best performing of the major asset classes in 2020.

Here is a question that most investors would probably get wrong: without looking it up, what major asset class has performed best in 2020? Stocks, treasuries, corporate bonds, gold, real estate, industrial commodities? Excluding speculative "niche" plays like bitcoin, the answer is actually long-term TIPS – the acronym for inflation-linked treasuries.

As 2020 comes to an end, the PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (LTPZ) has just reached YTD gains of 22%, beating the broad stock market by nearly six percentage points. The strong performance came alongside a maximum drawdown of only 23% during the February and March market panic, and annualized volatility of only 24%, compared to nearly 35% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

The investment of the year will probably turn out to be an asset class that most investors barely think about.

A quick recap

I have written about LTPZ recently, and I encourage readers to revisit my August 2020 article for more details on the ETF and the underlying assets. In a nutshell, inflation-linked bonds are described on Treasury Direct as follows:

"TIPS are marketable Treasury securities whose principal is adjusted according to changes in the Consumer Price Index. With inflation, the principal increases. If deflation occurs, the principal is adjusted downward, and interest payments are less than they would be if inflation occurred. [But] at maturity, if the adjusted principal is less than the security's original principal, [investors] are paid the original principal."

LTPZ is a pretty straightforward portfolio of eleven inflation-linked instruments of maturities that currently range from 19 to 29 years (see pie chart below) and yield to maturity of nearly 1.8%. The ETF charges a fairly low annual management fee of 20 bps, and trades an average of just north of $10 million worth of shares per day.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from PIMCO

Breaking down LTPZ

In my view, the best way to think about inflation-linked bonds is as a hybrid instrument with the following characteristics:

a nominal government bond familiar to most investors, plus;

a long play on inflation expectations, plus;

a put option on inflation that applies only to the principal amount to be repaid at maturity (a less important piece due to the time value of money, especially in the case of long-term TIPS).

Thinking about LTPZ in these terms helps to understand in which cases an investor might want to consider owning shares, and when the ETF may perform best.

The fund is, at its core, a treasury portfolio. Therefore, LTPZ may appeal to income-seeking investors looking for regular cash payments, as well as to growth investors looking for diversification into safe government-backed instruments. This first part explains why, for example, LTPZ's performance has been correlated with that of a nominal treasury fund of similar effective maturity (TLT) at a high ratio of 0.76 in 2020 (keep in mind that 1.0 means perfect positive correlation) and 0.81 since the former's inception.

The inflation piece is what differentiates LTPZ from nominal treasury funds, and what probably confuses people the most. It is the variable portion of the coupon payments on the TIPS instruments. This is obviously meaningful for income-seeking investors worried about loss of purchasing power, particularly in the case of rising inflation.

But it is also an important component for growth investors to pay attention to, since inflation expectations causes LTPZ's price to behave differently from a fund like TLT. The graph below shows how TIPS and nominal treasury funds have behaved in 2020 as if they were close cousins, but not identical twins. What probably best explains the discrepancies between the orange and purple lines below is LTPZ's long exposure to inflation.

Data by YCharts

The inflation factor has also caused TIPS to loosely follow stock prices, since rising inflation tends to be associated with a pickup in economic activity – which is bullish for equities. It is no surprise, therefore, that nominal treasuries have been negatively correlated with the S&P 500 at a ratio of -0.45 over the past decade, while TIPS have been largely uncorrelated with broad equities.

To drive this last point home, I created the graph below. Portfolio 1 is a long TIPS, short nominal treasury fund play. In other words, the blue line depicts the "alpha" of LTPZ over TLT in the past decade or so. Portfolio 2 is a long S&P 500, short nominal treasury fund. The red line, therefore, represents the "alpha" of SPY over TLT.

Notice that both lines do not ultimately head in the same direction, but they ebb and flow very much in unison. Another way to think about it: once the nominal treasury "beta" is stripped out, one can see how TIPS and stocks have historically behaved very similarly, underscoring the connection between the two asset classes.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

What to make of it

Having said the above, should investors buy LTPZ today? For starters, I see a strong case to be made from an income-seeking perspective. The TIPS fund's current yield to maturity of 1.76% is on par with the nominal 30-year yield. At the same time, the fund also offers investors protection against inflation following a year of lavish liquidity injections in the economy.

From the perspective of a growth investor who values diversification, which is my case, LTPZ also looks appealing. The ETF still helps to provide diversification to an equities portfolio, but arguably with less sensitivity to a possible rise in interest rates – assuming that it comes accompanied by higher inflation expectations.

Considering that the future remains a big question mark in the minds of most investors, LTPZ may prove to be the wild card that provides decent returns that can not be easily found elsewhere in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALL OPTIONS ON TLT, LTPZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.