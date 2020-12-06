The stock will struggle under a scenario of less theatrical revenues despite remaining cheap at 9x EPS estimates.

The company faces tough math as HBO Max was already scheduled to burn billions in additional costs next year.

AT&T faces a revenue hit from theater sales without necessary making up the revenues with new HBO Max subs.

AT&T (T) is finally getting aggressive with HBO Max, but the math doesn't really add up. The biggest problem here is the company waited a couple of years following the closure of the Time Warner merger in order to make moves to take market share. My investment thesis is again tepidly bullish due to the cheap valuation and some encouraging signs that new management is making a difference after a bad era, but the short-term financial pain will be tough for shareholders.

Painful Streaming Steps

Going back at least a year, AT&T has been faced with a major dilemma of how to market HBO Max with an increasingly competitive SVOD market. The company already had a very profitable business and new services like Disney+ (DIS) and Apple+ (AAPL) were priced far below the $15 monthly cost of the traditional HBO service.

In essence, AT&T had the dilemma of trying to save a profit machine or cut the HBO Max price below $10 and rerate an existing domestic subscriber base of 34 million. The company not only chose to maintain the high price after initially floating a higher price of at least $17 for HBO Max, but also AT&T brought the streaming service to market in May far after the other players and missing the prime virus lockdown window.

Now, WarnerMedia has made the decision to send their 2021 theatrical releases straight to HBO Max at the same time the movies hit theaters. The movies will have no additional cost, but the company will see a major reduction in theater ticket sales under this scenario.

This promotional clip is a great advertisement for HBO Max. Warner Bros. slate of 2021 movies includes The Matrix 4, Dune, and The Suicide Squad, amongst up to 17 films next year so the streaming service should add subscribers next year.

Part of the move is being made due to theaters still being closed in key U.S. markets, but the other issue is lagging subscribers on HBO Max. On CNBC, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar made it clear this wasn't necessarily a long-term plan:

Certainly this is pandemic-related. That’s why we’re doing it. We haven’t spent one brain cell on what the world looks like in 2022.

These aggressive moves are being made to grow HBO Max, partly due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Over a year after Disney+ launched, the service has already built a subscriber base of 74 million.

Going back to the last normal year in 2019, Warner Bros. theatrical product segment had revenues of $6.0 billion while the whole division had operating income of $2.4 billion. The company risks losing a lot of this revenue base by sending movies directly to HBO Max.

Analysts at Moffett Nathanson predict WarnerMedia could lose $1.2 billion in revenues next year requiring the company to need 8.4 million in additional HBO Max subscribers to restore those revenue levels. The math is simple, at the current annual subscription cost of $180, AT&T needs to add 6.7 million subs for a year to replace the costs. At the current 20% discounted rate for 6 months, AT&T would need to add nearly 8.4 million subs.

The SVOD services from Disney and WarnerMedia were originally built on the concept of the subs being additive to theatrical releases. The companies would only need to add some limited content directly to the streaming service to convince subscribers to pay the monthly fee on top of paying to watch movies in theaters similar to with cable.

The media industry is slowly shifting from $100 monthly cable bills and $15 movie tickets to just $5 monthly subscriptions to view streaming video services.

Tough Math

Where the financial math gets even tougher, AT&T had already detailed how the HBO Max offering would have additional costs pressuring profits just to launch and market. The company is now facing a scenario of losing revenues while investing more.

For 2021, WarnerMedia had originally predicted $3.0 billion in additional costs. Also, the company projection of a meager addition of 2 million subs for the year will only add $1.0 billion to annual revenues next year. These numbers are now even more challenged by losing theatrical revenues.

New WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar only started back in May. Clearly, he wasn't excited about such meager subscriber goals. The streaming video service can't compete with Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ by not investing in new content or having competitive prices.

The problem for the stock is that this pain needed to occur last year or even earlier. The past management team had a flawed concept of being able to charge a higher price for the streaming service, but the competitors like Netflix were never going to let HBO thrive so easily.

The company now has to face the pain of short-term revenue hits without the guarantee of additional subscribers other than for short periods to consume the best new movies. AT&T will have to cut back on already weak 2021 revenue targets of just 1.6% growth leading to only $173.3 billion. The wireless and media giant had 2019 revenues of $181.3 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T has to make a move to ramp up HBO Max subscribers. The service has to spend more on content or lower the cost in order to attract more viewers. So far the WarnerMedia executives have decided on placing more content on the service via movie releases on Day 1 over cutting prices.

The company faces a painful scenario next year with a revenue hit. AT&T is cheap at only 9x EPS estimates, but the stock isn't likely to rally much leaving investors with the 7% dividend yield as the only return. The only potential upside scenario is a surge in domestic HBO Max subscribers beyond the 8.4 million needed to restore lost theater sales, but investors should not count on this scenario.

