USD/JPY: Likely To Keep Falling Into 2021 As The Pair's Real Yield Remains Subdued

This has occurred in spite of the fact that risk sentiment remains broadly strong after the crash of Q1 2020.

USD/JPY has continued to trade lower through 2020, as markets struggle to justify a premium for the U.S. dollar, across USD FX crosses.

The USD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Japanese yen, conventionally presents as a barometer of risk sentiment. Both the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen have been historically classed as safe havens of the FX world. Yet they are safe havens for slightly different reasons.

Japan's characteristics of being politically stable and enjoying positive current account surpluses are more conventional reasons for justifying the placement of the yen within the safe-haven class. The United States, on the other hand, has been a little less stable in recent times, with domestic politics becoming far more polarised. Meanwhile, the United States has maintained significant current account deficits (this year is no exception; indeed the deficit has widened in 2020). USD functions as a safe haven due to its value as a world reserve currency; it is the most widely-held currency among central banks, and it is the currency of choice for pricing commodities such as oil.

(Source: Trading Economics. The U.S. current account deficit has widened considerably this year.)

Any FX fair value model that integrates the current account as an important component would therefore naturally lend significant support to USD weakness this year. Yet the U.S. dollar has also historically found support through the United States' capacity to withstand relatively higher rates across the G10 FX landscape. This year has eliminated this support too, with the Federal Reserve slashing its short-term rate from 1.50-1.75% down to just 0.00-0.25%.

The uncertainty and "freak events" of 2020, which of course include the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic after-math following government lockdowns and restrictions, have clouded the relationship between risk sentiment and USD/JPY. Risk sentiment recovered quickly after global stocks crashed through Q1 2020, and yet USD/JPY has gradually been pushing lower.

(Source: TradingView. The same applies to price charts presented hereafter.)

The "premium" that the U.S. dollar has enjoyed relative to many other major currencies has waned this year, as markets seem to have found it difficult to justify providing USD with this "unnatural" source of support. By unnatural, I mean support that is based primarily on confidence in USD, rather than fundamental factors such as the politics, the current account, terms of trade, real yields, purchasing power parity, and so forth.

Further, the improved risk sentiment which has fed into the latter half of 2020 has reduced the desire for safe-haven, long-USD trades, although this has not stopped the yen from strengthening against the USD. Both USD and JPY are weaker against the euro this year, which does present evidence of sanguine market conditions. Yet USD has fallen more than JPY, which suggests a clear short-USD bias that has continued to hold into the final month of 2020.

In my previous article on USD/JPY, published in September, I was bearish on the pair due to (1) the collapse in the previously favorable interest rate spread, (2) possible overvaluation per purchasing power parity, and (3) improved Japanese terms of trade relative to the United States. These factors continue to apply, and therefore our bearish bias should generally remain moving forward.

For reference, our OECD PPP model, which I update below, indicates a fair value (per 2019) of 101.47. The current market prices remain above this level, and this level has only been found on one trading day in 2020, which was effectively a flash crash (on March 9, 2020, when USD/JPY bottomed this year following extremely high downside volatility across risk assets and "risk-on" FX crosses).

(Sources: OECD and Investing.com)

Changes in inflation rates and interest rates (the latter of which we can look to one-year bond yields for, as a proxy) also matter. Inflation rate differentials will support changes in the fair value per longer-term models like purchasing power parity, but they also affect the real yield (i.e., the inflation-adjusted yield) of FX crosses. With interest rate spreads so low, inflation differentials likely matter far more now than in previous times.

I construct the chart below to compare USD/JPY to the historical inflation-adjusted yield since the start of 2015.

(Sources: Investing.com for USD/JPY, U.S. 1Y and Japanese 1Y, plus inflation data from BLS and Official Statistics of Japan.)

The real yield in 2020 has clearly collapsed and is safely lower than even the depths of 2016 when USD/JPY bottomed around the 100 handle. With USD/JPY still trading firmly above the 100 handle, I believe our PPP fair value model target of 101.47 presents as a fairly likely target for the pair moving forward. As noted previously, this price was already found once in 2020, however, this occurred only during a one-day flash crash. I believe this "flash crash" has only set a recent precedent, and that this price will likely be found again, and traded more thoroughly, into the coming year of 2021.

This bearish bias is therefore once again supported by purchasing power parity and real yield differentials. I continue to believe in this bearish trend in spite of risk sentiment; USD/JPY, in my view, should not be viewed as a barometer of risk sentiment in the short to medium term.

This bearish bias is therefore once again supported by purchasing power parity and real yield differentials. I continue to believe in this bearish trend in spite of risk sentiment; USD/JPY, in my view, should not be viewed as a barometer of risk sentiment in the short to medium term.