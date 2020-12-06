Loan growth will likely slow down next year due to the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans and the overall decline in economic activity for small businesses.

The stock price of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB), the holding company of a small business lender, is likely to plateau after the impressive rally that started in April this year. The company’s earnings in the coming quarters will likely decline from the third quarter’s high but increase on a year-over-year basis. LOB’s remarkable loan growth will likely slow down next year due to the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans and the overall slowdown in economic activity. Further, the margin will likely remain stable as the deployment of excess liquidity and maturity of expensive deposits will counter the impact of yield pressure. Overall, I’m expecting LOB’s earnings to increase to $2.07 per share in 2021, from estimated earnings of $1.21 per share in 2020. The company has considerably reduced its risk level over the past quarter by selling a part of its hotel portfolio. Due to the expected deceleration of balance sheet growth and LOB’s currently high price-to-book multiple, I’m expecting the stock price to plateau. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on LOB.

Loan Growth to Decelerate Mostly Due to the Paycheck Protection Program

LOB has an impressive track record for loan growth since its IPO in 2015. The company’s loans have increased by more than 30% every year in the last four years. In the second quarter of this year, loans surged by 66% from the end of the first quarter thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). Loans will likely continue to grow in the near-term as the management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call in late October that its pipeline was at an all-time high.

However, the forgiveness of the PPP loans in the coming quarters will constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation, LOB had $1.7 billion worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of the last quarter, which made up 35% of total loans. Hence, their forgiveness will have a material impact on LOB’s total loan portfolio. As mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call, the management has started the forgiveness application process for 1,500 PPP loans out of a total of 11,000 loans. As a result, I’m expecting around 15% of PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end while the rest are forgiven next year. The management expects the bulk of forgiveness to take place in the first half of 2021, as mentioned in the conference call.

Moreover, the pandemic is likely to continue to hurt small businesses through the mid of 2021. According to news reports, the stimulus package for the whole economy currently under consideration is only $908 billion. To put this amount in perspective, PPP was for a total of $659 billion and the total CARES Act package was of $2 trillion. As a result, I’m expecting LOB’s focus area, i.e. small businesses, to continue to suffer next year.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting loans to grow by 17% in 2021 from the end of 2020, which is much slower than LOB’s historical rate of growth. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) will likely remain stable in the coming quarters as the deployment of excess liquidity and the upcoming maturities of certificates of deposits (“CD”) will counter the impact of the addition of lower-yielding assets to the portfolio. As mentioned in the investor presentation, around $2.2 billion of CDs will mature through the end of the third quarter of 2021, representing 39% of total deposits.

Considering the expected loan growth and stable margin, I’m expecting the net interest income to increase 22% year-over-year in 2021. The growth in net interest income will be the chief driver of earnings next year. Overall, I’m expecting LOB to report earnings of $2.07 per share in 2021, up from expected earnings of $1.21 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Credit Risk Appears to have Declined

LOB’s credit risk has substantially declined because the company sold off a part of its hotel portfolio. Hotels made up 5.4% of total loans at the end of the third quarter, down from 8.1% at the end of June. The following table shows how LOB’s exposure to risky segments has changed over the last quarter.

Additionally, only 1.5% of LOB’s total loans required payment deferrals at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the investor presentation. Moreover, as LOB focuses on small business loans, a part of its loan portfolio is guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). According to details given in the presentation, 53% of total loans were guaranteed by the SBA at the end of the last quarter.

LOB Currently Trading at a High P/B Multiple

LOB’s stock price has rallied strongly since April this year, leading to a current price-to-book multiple (“P/B”) of over 3x. The following chart shows the trend of the P/B ratio.

Data by YCharts

LOB has traded at an average P/B ratio of around 2.4x in the past. Multiplying this P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $16.5 gives a target price of $39.5 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 10% downside from the December 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

LOB is offering quite a low and unattractive dividend yield of 0.27%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.12 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 5.8% for 2021; therefore, there is barely any threat of a dividend cut. A dividend raise is difficult to predict due to the short dividend history.

As the target price is below the current market price, I’m expecting the market price to plateau in the near-term following the impressive rally in the last nine months. The deceleration in balance sheet growth and LOB’s current high valuation multiple signals towards an upcoming breather in stock price movement. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on LOB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.