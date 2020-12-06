The company will transform a vast part of its networking portfolio in 2021.

Since March lows, Extreme Networks' (EXTR) stock price surged by more than 200%, boosted by better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results. In addition, the networking specialist will be improving its portfolio in 2021 with significant updates.

Despite the strong market reaction, the stock is still trading at modest modest valuation ratios. However, investors should remain prudent as competition in the company's core market will be intensifying.

Failed goal leading to low valuation

Since June 2018, I expressed on multiple occasions my doubts about management's ambition of improving non-GAAP operating margin to 15% by the end of June 2020, mostly because of the company's modest scale amidst strong competition.

It turns out these concerns materialized. During the last quarter of fiscal 2020, ending on June 30, Extreme Networks' non-GAAP operating margin reached only 5.2%, up from 4.9% in the prior-year quarter.

And management seems to have given up that 15% non-GAAP operating margin objective in the medium term. During fiscal Q1, the company's non-GAAP operating margin improved to 8.3% thanks to strong execution, and CFO Remi Thomas highlighted during the earnings call its ambition to "get to 10% as soon as possible". But that remains far from the previous goal of 15%.

As a result, Extreme Networks' stock is trading at a modest enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 1.0. In contrast, the market values Extreme Networks' competitors Juniper Networks (JNPR), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Arista Networks (ANET) at much higher valuation ratios thanks to their stronger results. In particular, they have been generating higher operating margins, partly thanks to their larger scale.





Portfolio transformation in 2021

Beyond the medium term, Extreme Networks is still aiming to improve its non-GAAP operating margin to 15%. Assuming $1 billion of annual revenue (compared to $928 million over the last 12 months), the company's market cap would represent only 5.1 times non-GAAP operating income, which seems attractive.

However, investors should remain prudent for several reasons.

First, management has failed to reach its previous goal of improving non-GAAP operating margin to 15% this year.

Second, non-GAAP metrics exclude several costs. Assessing these costs over the long term remains challenging as they depend on acquisitions, share-based compensation, and more. But given the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations exposed in the chart below, it's safe to assume GAAP operating margin will stay at least 500 basis points below non-GAAP operating margin for the foreseeable future.

Lastly, and more importantly, Extreme Networks will be facing intensifying competition while updating a significant part of its portfolio.

Indeed, it will be developing simplified end-to-end wired and wireless solutions in 2021 based on a universal hardware platform and single cloud management.

That initiative, which started in November, is key for Extreme Networks to remain competitive. The company had been building its portfolio with multiple acquisitions over the last several years, which involved increased complexity because of disparate networking products and software.

Excluding its data center products, the company should have refreshed 70% of its platform by December 2021. However, the competitive campus area (local enterprise networks) Extreme Networks is addressing with that transformation is becoming even more crowded.

In 2019, the research outfit Gartner (IT) positioned Extreme Networks among the three leaders in its magic quadrant for wired and wireless LAN (Local Area Networks) access infrastructure based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

In 2020, Gartner upgraded Juniper Networks as an extra leader in that magic quadrant partly because the network vendor reinforced its portfolio following its acquisition of the wireless specialist Mist Systems in 2019.

In addition, Arista Networks will also represent an increasing threat in the campus area. It made its first apparition in Gartner's magic quadrant this year in the crowded group of niche players. And I expect the cloud networking specialist to become a stronger competitor going forward.

Arista Networks developed its wireless capabilities thanks to its acquisition of Mojo Networks in 2018. And it has been building its campus networking portfolio based on its cloud networking technology. Given the phenomenal success of the company in cloud data centers over the last several years thanks to its innovative networking offerings, you should expect solid execution. As an illustration, CEO Jayshree Ullal confirmed during Arista Networks' last earnings call its goal of generating $200 million of total revenue in the campus area by the end of 2021.

Looking forward

Extreme Networks is taking the right steps in simplifying its networking portfolio. And the company's modest valuation seems attractive.

But investors should remain prudent given the increasing competition in the campus area. In addition, in contrast with its competitors that benefit from rock-solid balance sheets, Extreme Networks must still deal with a net debt that reached $202.9 million at the end of last quarter, which limits its possibilities to enhance its portfolio with acquisitions.

In any case, given the increasingly challenging competitive environment, investors should make sure Extreme Networks' portfolio transformation will lead to revenue growth and improving operating margins during the next few quarters before considering buying the stock.

