Revenue, earnings, the backlog, free-cash-flow, and the dividend are all growing. Yet the forward P/E is only 13.9x.

Since that article, and buoyed by a strong Q4 EPS report last month, the stock's move higher appears warranted and has more room to run.

In September I suggested AmDocs was undervalued and for the stock it appeared to be "Time To Play Catch-Up".

Back in September I reviewed billing and customer-care software company Amdocs (DOX) on Seeking Alpha and liked what I saw (see DOX: Time To Play Catch-Up). In an sea of arguably supremely valued software companies, Amdocs was on sale with a P/E significantly below the average S&P500 and drastically lower than its software peers. Since that time, the stock has moved higher and the Q4 EPS report and 10% increase in the dividend validate the upward trajectory in shares. Going forward, a strong backlog, record results in the EU, 5G and the cloud, plus the recent Openet acquisition - which has already born fruit with a new AT&T (T) contract - are all positive tailwinds.

Q4 Earnings

DOX's Q4 EPS report was released last month and it beat the midpoint of previous guidance. Highlights included:

Revenue of a record $1.05 billion was up 2.0% yoy and came in at the high end of previous guidance (1,015-$1,055 million).

GAAP net income was $134.5 million ($1.01/share): up 12.2% yoy.

GAAP operating margin was 14.0%.

For full-year 2020, GAAP earnings of $3.71/share were up 6.9% as compared to $3.47/share in full-year 2019.

DOX generated $145.1 million of free-cash-flow ("FCF") during the quarter and $452.6 million of FCF for full-year 2020.

In addition, DOX closed the acquisition of Openet during the quarter and announced an agreement to divest its non-core OpenMarket subsidiary for ~$300 million cash.

Source: Wolfe Research Virtual Tour

Going Forward

As shown in the graphic above, DOX is a global company whose business is to serve the service providers: companies like AT&T, T-Mobile (TMUS), Comcast (CMCSA), Disney (DIS), Verizon (V) and organizations like the BBC and Sky Broadcasting. The company implements and operates everything from channel guides and web apps to billing and ratings systems to inventory management. When DOX is both the implementer and the operator of, for example, a billing system, that business then moves into what the company refers to as "Managed Services":

Source: Wolfe Research Virtual Tour

As can be seen in the graphic above, as a percentage of revenue Managed Services has been growing. It can be viewed in the same way as recurring revenue is viewed for Saas-based business models: high customer renewal rates which lead to stable revenue year-after-year. As shown in the graphic below, Manage Services' revenue in Q4 was $610.5 million or 58% of total revenue:

Source: Q4 EPS report

Also note that - primarily due to the high-level of Managed Services revenue - DOX reported a 12-month backlog of $3.62 billion. That's up $140 million as compared to the prior quarter and up 3.7% yoy. More importantly, the 12-month backlog of $3.62 billion equates to roughly 87% of full-year 2020 revenue of $4.17 billion. In other words, heading into FY 2021, a full 87% of 2020 revenue is already spoken for.

Notice also that the EU was a bright spot in Q4. According to CEO Shuky Sheffer the strong quarter was driven by "healthy activity in North America and the ramp-up of new customer engagements in Europe, where we had our best-ever performance." The company does business with Vodafone (VOD) and, speaking internationally, notice DOX's recent managed services agreement with Spanish telecom giant Telefónica.

Meantime, note DOX signed a new multi-year strategic agreement with Amazon's AWS (AMZN) wherein DOX will provide "its cloud-native BSS offerings and wide range of services to jointly address the rapidly growing cloud market in the coming years."

Traditionally, DOX has been a 3-4% growth company. However, for 2021 management has increased the mid-point of its revenue growth guidance to 6%. Sheffer said "This outlook is based on the visibility of our record 12-month backlog, the full-year consolidation of Openet and the ramp-up of customer activities across strategic growth areas, including 5G and the cloud."

As mentioned earlier, the Openet acquisition has already led to a contract win with AT&T, which "selected Openet’s 5G solution to quickly launch and monetize exciting new 5G services on the cloud."

The bottom line here is that DOX has a clear line-of-sight into revenue and earnings for 2021 and global service providers are going to be offering new avenues for content streaming and 5G services which are ripe for DOX's products and services. That should lead to addition growth above and beyond the current backlog.

Shareholder Returns

Full-year FCF of $452.6 million equates to an estimated $3.41/share based on the 132.7 million shares outstanding at year-end. The company spent $360.9 million on share repurchases during FY2020, which represents ~80% of FCF as compared to spending only $164.1 million on dividends. My followers know I typically don't like to see such a high over-emphasis on buybacks as compared to dividends directly to shareholders, but in this case, the stock looks so undervalued it appears rational. That said, investors should keep an eye on the buyback/dividend split going forward - it could become a problem at some point as most would agree buybacks typical benefit the executive management team much more so than ordinary shareholders, who would likely prefer a dividend.

That said, the company boosted the quarterly dividend by 10% - from $0.3275/share to $0.36/share - to be first paid in April 2021. That equates to $1.44/share on an annual basis for a 2.2% yield based on the current $66 stock price.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $983.2 million at the end of FY2020, which more than doubled yoy, and had long-term debt of $644.0 million. As a result, the balance sheet is relatively strong.





Summary & Conclusions

As can be seen by the graphic above, DOX's stock has significantly lagged the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV), likely because its top-line revenue growth is uninspiring as compared to the sexy 100%+ revenue growers that dominate the headlines these days. But note that, despite its resilient business model (even during a global pandemic) and excellent FCF generation, DOX has also significantly trailed the broad S&P500. Although the company has returned 13.5% since my Seeking Alpha article was published in September, with a current P/E=17.8x and an estimated Fwd P/E of only 13.9x, it would appear the rally in the stock has further to go. If the company hits the mid-point of 2021 EPS guidance (up 5%), that equates to $3.90/share - even without share buyback considerations. But I think the company could easily hit $4/share given the strong backlog and growth prospects. Note that the current average S&P500 company has a P/E ratio of 37x.

Let's say that DOX is such a horrible company (even though it isn't...) that it deserves only half the valuation of the average S&P500 company, or an 18x multiple. 18 x $4/share in EPS get you to a $72 stock. The stock currently trades at $66. So that's another 9% upside. Tack on the dividend and you have a double-digit total return. Not spectacular given the curernt market, but the company has a strong, steady and resilient business model. And in an era of sky-high valuations, DOX looks significantly undervalued enterprise given its high renewal rate, strong backlog, and growth prospects in 5G, the cloud, and content streaming. I'll end with a 5-year stock chart:





Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.