The goals of this article are two-fold: To share examples of why buying with a margin of safety improves returns, and why keeping an eye on the medium-term time-frame is important for longer-term investors. I have written publicly about FLIR Systems (FLIR) once before on Seeking Alpha back in May in my article "Stocks I Bought On The Dip: FLIR Systems", which was part of a series of articles where I shared all of the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the March sell-off. We bought FLIR in the Cyclical Investor's Club on March 20th 2020, one trading day before the market bottomed on March 23rd. Since the price of the stock had risen off the March bottom by May, FLIR had moved from a "buy" when I purchased it, to a "hold" when I covered it publicly in my May article.

Let's begin by looking at FLIR's year-to-date performance versus an S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY).





Year-to-date, SPY has produced a total return for investors of about 16% while FLIR is down about -19%. It's worth keeping in mind that FLIR Systems is a component of the index so this is a really big disparity in performance.

Now let's take a look at the performance between the two investments if they were purchased at the same time on 3/20/20, when I bought FLIR at a price that included a margin of safety and a very good long-term return expectation.





An investor who purchased FLIR at a good valuation has performed equally well as well as the S&P 500. (And at one point was up about 90% in early May.) Have no doubt that FLIR was basically the same business in mid-March as it was at the beginning of 2020. The difference in performance is entirely due to buying the stock with a good long-term valuation that included a margin of safety. It's really that simple to understand.

But a very important additional point I'd like to drive home is that evaluating FLIR's potential back in March was actually much easier than evaluating the entirety of the S&P 500. There are many stocks in the S&P 500 whose long-term future returns I can't easily analyze. Some of them don't have much historical data, some are in fast-changing industries, some aren't profitable, and some are being, or will be, disrupted. It's really difficult to develop good ways to analyze every single stock in the index. And unless a person can do that, it's pretty hard to determine when the whole index is a good buy or not, except at extremes. (Note: March 2020 was not an extreme.)

However, if we are willing to simply set aside the stocks that are too hard to predict future earnings for, then we are left with a basket of stocks we could theoretically examine on an individual basis as we look for great values. That's what I do. Even in a high-quality index like the S&P 500, I set aside about half of the stocks because they are "too hard" for me to analyze and I basically ignore them. Then, typically upon a closer examination, 1/4 of those I can analyze well have some additional quality-related issues that eliminates them from consideration. That leaves me with about 200 stocks out of the S&P 500 I would consider buying if the price was right. (Incidently, outside of the S&P 500, far fewer stocks meet my basic data and quality measures. If I were to examine 100 random stocks from the entire stock universe less than 5 out of 100 would be attractive enough for me to ever consider buying.)

Unlike with the index itself, within my group of 200 or so S&P 500 stocks, there is going to be a range of differing valuations at any given time. For stocks whose earnings aren't too cyclical, I measure valuations using a 10-year expected return CAGR (as I'll share in this article). To give an example of the range of expected returns, if we take the group of stocks that pass my basic threshold of being able to analyze, right now, the stocks in the best returning decile have expected 10-year CAGR's of about +10%, the midpoint of the group is about +3.40%, and the bottom decile is about a -2.40% return expectation. Once I filter those through some of my additional quality standards, we get a much tighter range of +8.0% for the best returning decile, +5.0% for the midpoint, and +3.5% for the bottom decile. This group of stocks are stocks I would likely buy if the right prices hit and they produced an expected 10-year CAGR that exceeded +12%. As you can see, the average stock that meets my quality standards right now is expected to produce about a +5.0% 10-year CAGR, so this high quality basket isn't anywhere close to being a "buy" as a group for me. Yet, for the past three months, I have been regularly finding stocks to buy because even though on average the group is expensive, a few stocks a month have been trading at good values that include a margin of safety. I recently wrote publicly about Intel (INTC), LKQ Corp (LKQ), and Valero (VLO) as examples. The point I'm trying to make here is that investors who pick individual stocks have a tremendous advantage over the index, and the reason I've been able to do well with an underperforming stock like FLIR is precisely because of this advantage.

Now I want to share a bit about "COVID plays". I didn't buy a single stock because I expected them to benefit from COVID and I continue to think doing so is a dangerous practice. The reason for that is because my time-frame for purchasing stocks is medium and long-term (beyond 2 years, usually closer to 5-10 years unless the valuation gets really high, and I take profits). COVID was always going to be a 2-year-or-less phenomenon, even without a vaccine. Buying a stock because someone expected it to benefit from COVID never made sense to me for longer term investors because the benefits are temporary, and for most will likely reverse once COVID is effectively over.

I noted earlier that at one point FLIR was up over 90% since I bought it. That was because there was a period where they were being treated as COVID play when companies were considering putting thermal sensors in places of business as a way to monitor potential COVID infections. If you read my May article, you'll notice that in the comment section there were shareholders that thought my neutral rating on the stock at the time was too negative because of the potential COVID catalyst. And, while it's true that growing earnings during a recession when they would normally be expected to fall improves the long-term return expectations, it doesn't improve them that much. Not enough to justify a 90% to 100% price improvement in two month's time. Only an investor focused on the short-term momentum could justify a continuation of that sort of price move over that short of time-period. By staying focused on the longer-term, investors can stay out of a lot of trouble.

Next, let's examine the current valuation for FLIR.

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I review whenever I analyze a stock is its historical earnings patterns and how cyclical they are. In FLIR's case, over the past 20 years, we have only two years where earnings growth declined, and during those years they decline -10% and -16%. Interestingly these years were not recession years, and simply judging from the chart it looks like FLIR's business may have been going from a fast-growth phase to a slower growth phase, or perhaps they shifted their products a little bit during that transition from 2011 to 2014 when earnings stagnated. They also started paying a dividend at that point in time which is often a sign that really fast earnings growth days are in the past. But, overall, mid-teens earnings declines I only consider moderate and the big-picture long-term earnings trend is clearly positive.

For stocks with modest earnings cyclicality, I perform what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which uses a full economic cycle's worth of earnings and price data to estimate a 10-year business earnings CAGR, and a sentiment mean reversion CAGR. The goal is to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next decade if we purchased the stock today. Let's calculate those expectations by starting with market sentiment.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would likely get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean of the previous cycle. Where one chooses to start the cycle is an important consideration here because that will affect both the average P/E for the cycle and the earnings growth rate estimate. For FLIR, I chose to start the current cycle in 2010 because that was the first year coming out of the last recession and we are coming out of a recession now. Additionally, this is where FLIR's slower growth period begins and that aligns better with where the company stands right now. (In my previous analysis I started the cycle in 2009 because we were in the middle of a recession in May.) FLIR's average P/E ratio during the time period of 2010-2020 was 20.98, and that can be found in the blue bar on the righthand side of the FAST Graph.

The second thing we'll need to calculate the mean reversion expectation is some form of the current P/E ratio. We know what the current price is, but we can choose to use earnings for the "E" part of the P/E based on trailing twelve months earnings, forward earnings that use 2020 annual estimates, forward earnings based on 2021 estimates, or the blended earnings that are displayed in the FAST Graph (which blends trailing and forward earnings together). I am choosing to use 2020 estimated earnings because there isn't a whole lot of difference between those and 2021's earnings estimates, and now that 2020 is almost over, we have a pretty good read one where earnings stand.

In this section, the main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. FLIR's long-term average P/E ratio from the last cycle is 20.98, and using 2020's estimated earnings of $2.32 per share, combined with today's price, I get a forward 2020 P/E of 17.76. If, over the course of 10 years, the 17.76 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 20.89, it would produce a CAGR of +1.68%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The forward earnings yield is about +5.63%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $5.63 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2010, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).





FLIR has bought back about 14% of shares this cycle. I'll back those out when I make my earnings growth estimates. Additionally, I will adjust for the two negative earnings growth years in 2011 and 2013. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +3.31% over the course of the last cycle.

(An interesting side note here: Back during the March sell-off, the parameters I used to calculate FLIR's earnings growth actually started in 2007 because I wanted to include a recession as part of the full cycle estimate. What I didn't notice at the time was that FLIR's earnings actually grew very fast during those recession years, at +39%, +44%, and +13%. This was very atypical of what to expect during a recession, and it inflated the earnings growth rate expectation I was using for FLIR back in March a lot. At the time I bought FLIR my earnings growth expectation was +7.86%, more than double what it is now. Basically, I made a mistake. Since I analyze hundreds of stocks, I don't always notice something like that on my first go through and March was a frantic buying period for me when I had to make very quick purchasing decisions. The main thing that saved me from suffering much from my mistake is that I try to buy with a margin of safety. Demanding a 12% CAGR from a high quality stock in a 1% interest rate environment is asking a lot, but it really does help if you make a small error as I did here. Additionally, I would point this dynamic out for investors going forward who are attempting to use the 2020 recession as a guide to future recessions for businesses like Target (TGT), or Home Depot (HD), or other businesses that just by pure luck happened to benefit from the unique nature of COVID and the government's reaction to it. Our current recession might be a bad guide for many stocks, just as the 2008/9 recession was a bad guide for FLIR.)

Next, I'll apply the growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought FLIR's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $5.63 plus +3.31% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +3.31% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $167.63 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +5.30% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for FLIR, it will produce a +1.68% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +5.30% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year full-cycle CAGR of +6.98% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, FLIR is in between a 4% and 12% expected CAGR, so it is currently a "Hold". (And I am continuing to hold the stock myself.)

Conclusion

I think FLIR is a great example of the benefits of focusing on the long-term returns of individual stocks, and demanding a margin of safety. I didn't do a very good job calculating FLIR's long-term earnings growth rate back in March, but because I demanded a margin of safety, I bought at a low enough price that I've been able to do well with my investment. While it's true that at the current time my FLIR purchase is performing similarly as the S&P 500 index, it would have been very difficult to accurately calculate the valuation of the whole index on any given day back in March, while it was much easier to find several individual components of the index that were undervalued. I will continue to hold FLIR until the stock either becomes overvalued or their business falls below my basic quality standards, at which point, I'll sell.

