Long-Term Real Estate Returns

The benefits of diversification are obvious and well-known. Diversification reduces the risk of underperformance. It also reduces the volatility and dispersion of returns without reducing expected returns. Thus, a diversified portfolio is considered to be more efficient (and thus more prudent) than a concentrated portfolio.

In one form or another, people have diversified their portfolios by investing in real estate for essentially the entire length of recorded history. For example, the Jewish Talmud, which is dated between the second and fifth centuries, contains the following quotation: “Let every man divide his money into three parts, and invest a third in land, a third in business, and a third let him keep in reserve.” The quotation shows not only that early civilization understood the need for diversification but also that ownership of real estate was considered a critical part of the diversification process. Thus, it should come as no surprise that when investors begin to think about alternative investments, real estate is usually the first scenic tour considered.

In their study “Real Estate Returns,” published in the Fall 2020 issue of The Journal of Alternative Investments, Jack Francis and Roger Ibbotson examined the performance of residential, farmland and commercial real estate and compared their returns to those of more traditional investments in stocks, bonds and other asset classes. Their analysis covered the period 1991 through 2018. A major contribution was that they included empirically derived implicit net rent data from owner-occupied residences and owner-occupied farmland in their analysis. Including rent instead of considering price-only changes is important because rent makes up a significant part of the returns to real estate. Many homes and farmlands in the United States are owner-occupied, and though owner-occupants pay no rent, they receive implicit rental income because their homes provide shelter, protection and tax deductions. The following table shows geometric (annualized) and arithmetic returns, volatility (standard deviation), and serial correlation of returns. Taking into account serial correlation is important because real estate is an illiquid asset, which can result in the artificial smoothing of returns - volatility (standard deviation) is understated.

1991-2018

Following is a summary of their findings:

All three real estate categories did well, with farm real estate providing the highest average returns. In addition, the average farm price did not dip during the 2008-2009 subprime mortgage crisis. Commercial real estate was the riskiest category of real estate investment between 2003 and 2019, and it suffered the largest price dip during the subprime mortgage crisis. Including rental income increased the return to commercial real estate by 7.0 percent, to residential real estate by 5.2 percent, and to farmland by 7.0 percent. The high serial correlations of the three real estate categories are warnings that their volatility is understated. The inflation betas (farm, 1.06; commercial, 0.40; residential, 1.02) indicate that real estate is a relatively good inflation hedge.

Their findings led Francis and Ibbotson to conclude: “Real estate performed well over the 28-year sample period. Indeed, farmland real estate performed better than equity investments. Thus, both real estate and the stock market performed well during the falling interest rate environment we sampled.” They added: “Diversifying a portfolio across categories of assets that are more numerous and more different make investing in real estate, equities, and bonds attractive to portfolio managers. The caveat that permeates this entire discussion is to avoid being misled by the artificially smoothed real estate prices. As discussed, for residential, commercial, and farmland real estate, the serial correlations are positively biased, and the standard deviations are negatively biased.” As supporting evidence, over the period 1991-2018, the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index experienced annualized volatility of 18.3 percent (similar to the standard deviation of U.S. stocks over the period), more than twice that of the NCREIF (National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries) Index.

For investors seeking to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional stocks and bonds, the evidence supports including a broadly diversified (by type of real estate) allocation to real estate in your asset allocation plan, with the allocation taken from the equity portion of the portfolio. There are many mutual funds that invest in both commercial and residential REITs, and there are even mutual funds that invest in farmland. For example, two of the largest REITs you can research are Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). In addition, many private partnerships invest in all three segments of the real estate market. You should monitor the allocation regularly, like all parts of the portfolio, rebalancing it as required by market movements.

