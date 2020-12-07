The growth story is still attractive and the risk-reward is favorable as 2U continues to trade at a significant discount to its historical multiples.

The market needs to wait for the coming academic session before giving a verdict on 2U.

2U, Inc. (TWOU) is exposed to favorable growth trends that will continue to propel its valuation. Due to the unfavorable seasonality in the education sector, the benefits from the remote learning trend won't be fully felt until it reports the seasonally big Q1 quarter.

Due to the favorable trends, I find 2U's valuation attractive. Though, 2U hasn't demonstrated the ability to stand out from other platforms. While the future is promising, I expect growth to lead valuation as the market digests the growth story. I'm a buyer on subsequent dips as I find it tough to discount the favorable trends that will catalyze strong results in the coming academic session.

Demand (Bullish)

Remote Learning-New Programs-Enrollment-Shelter-in-place

2U is a SaaS (software as a service) platform that provides offerings expected to benefit from secular trends in the education sector.

Universities have formed 924 Public-Private Partnerships (PPP's) over the last 20 years to stand-up new and innovative academic programs. This landscape of 100+ private players compete in a now $7B, and by 2025 $15B global market. COVID-19 will substantially accelerate this trend. - Source - Holoniq

2U has pegged its market opportunity at $7b. The huge opportunity highlights the significant growth runway ahead. 2U has recorded a 35%+ revenue CAGR since 2013. The strong growth trend provides a solid foundation to build a conviction in the evolution of the business model.

Source: SimilarWeb

The stay-at-home trend induced by COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of remote learning solutions. This trend drove a spike in website traffic in the first half of the year. I believe it is fair to wait till 2U reports Q1'21 results to fully quantify the gains from the favorable macro trends. I expect the spike in website traffic as a leading indicator of strong enrollment and course completion in the next academic session. The engagement metrics in the chart below support my conviction.

Source: 2U

The interpretation of the chart above is subjective; regardless, I think there are important momentum signals worth highlighting. Firstly, the number of registered students grew to 275k+ compared to 245k+ reported in the previous quarter. 2U doubled the number of boot camp instructors q/q from 1500+ to 3000+. This suggests the short term gains are tilted towards short courses and boot camps. The short term indicators of growth in the grad program segment aren't so encouraging. The number of university partners has been flattish since the beginning of the year.

Source: 2U

The chart above shows that the alternative credential segment captured the bulk of the short-term gains derived from the adoption of remote learning platforms. Going forward, I am willing to wait a few more quarters for grad program revenue to accelerate. Interestingly, grad program revenue grew q/q to buck the deceleration observed in Q2.

Business/Financials (Neutral)

Strategy-Margins-CAC-FCF-Liquidity

2U operates two major segments: graduate program and alternative credential. The graduate program requires more capital for content creation. It drives more revenue; however, the time to break even is long. The alternative credential segment is less capital intensive. It consists of short courses and boot camps. The revenue opportunity per student is smaller. Since the courses are relatively shorter, the time to break-even is shorter.

2U relies on partnerships with colleges and universities to grow its program. This means the quality of its partnerships and the creativity and efficiency of its sales strategy are big factors to watch as the business scales. If 2U can successfully drive sustainable enrollment, the gains will be huge.

Source: 2U

Margins have been volatile in recent quarters. Gross margins have been impacted by acquisition-related expenses since Q2'19. Going forward, I expect a gradual rebound. This is supported by the margin expansion projections shared during the last investor day presentation. The gross margin decline has impacted the operating margin line, and the recent operating expense optimization efforts are yet to fully reflect on the EPS line. Since the bulk of investments have naturally been realized at the beginning of a new project, I expect the margin trend to improve.

Source: 2U

2U has also demonstrated the ability to improve cash flows. 2U highlighted its drive to improve liquidity during the last investor day at the beginning of the year.

And we expect to launch a greater number of boot camps. So to underscore this, our lower launch cadence in 2020 should result in a reduction of cumulative cash outflows of $80 million to $100 million by 2021, a significant boost to liquidity. In addition to managing liquidity, through launch cadence in order to achieve our long term margins, we also plan to improve the efficiency of our operations. - Source - 2U Investor Day (2020)

FCF has also benefitted from CapEx optimization. Using the CapEx guidance of $80m in FY'20 and the lower ballpark of FY'20 revenue guidance of $760m - $775m, 2U is well within the CapEx/Sales target of 13% FY'20 that was set earlier in the year. I am also optimistic about 2U's ability to optimize its operating expenses as it enrolls new students. Since marketing expenses are data-driven, I expect 2U to cut back on poor performing courses and ideas. Readers will recall that the long term guidance shared earlier includes the projection for marketing expenses to improve to 37%-42% of revenue.

Given the impact of the acquisition of Trilogy on its balance sheet, 2U has raised more cash via a blend of debt and equity offerings. 2U's cash position currently stands at approx. $499M. Given the improved cash flow trend, liquidity isn't a major issue. More concerning is the sustainability of 2U's competitive position as it appears that 2U doesn't have a sustainable competitive edge.

Competitors (Neutral)

Brand-Moat-Threats-Partnerships

2U's moat revolves around the quality of its partnerships at its ability to generate sustainable growth for its partners. 2U has been around for a long time. Bears cite the lack of profits as a major reason to doubt the strength of its business model.

Also, there isn't sufficient evidence to show that 2U is investing in creative ideas to differentiate itself from other online learning platforms. If 2U has some creative edge, I don't consider it palpable.

Going forward, the lack of a compelling competitive edge will play a role in the huge risk premium that will be applied to future growth projections. Recent corrections suggest the market is discounting the huge uncertainty ahead.

Valuation (Neutral)

Growth-Value-Cash Flows-Momentum-Analysts

2U's growth grade is strong; however, the forward revenue forecast suggests the market is expecting a sharp revenue growth decline. Despite the expectations for revenue to decelerate, analysts have a consensus price target of $48. The bullish price target is more of a function of 2U's cheap value factor.

2U's value grade is average. Compared to other SaaS companies recording double-digit revenue growth, 2U is cheap. I attribute this to the uncertainty about its growth and its lack of solid competitive moat.

The potential for margins expansion and cash flow growth is convincing as 2U's SaaS business model is highly scalable. It also generates insights that can be used to manage customer acquisition costs. Data generated from enrollment trends, course engagement, and course completion can be leveraged to drive profitable programs in the future. This will make earnings growth a strong driver of operating cash flows.

Finally, the momentum grade has weakened in recent quarters. Though, 2U has outperformed the S&P this year. The outperformance shows the market is tuned in.

Source: Holoniq

Overall, it is hard to make a bullish case without a strong catalyst stemming from a solid competitive moat. The chart above shows the level of congestion in the OPM market. The last investor day presentation improved my conviction in management's ability to manage the unit economics if growth stalls. While this signal is encouraging, it will be important to have more encouraging signs given some of the risks inherent in the stock.

Risks

It's not certain that 2U is the platform of choice for students leveraging the remote learning trend. Despite the favorable tailwind from COVID-19, 2U's organic growth suggests students aren't enrolling as fast as anticipated. If the earnings report for the beginning of the next academic session doesn't reflect significant gains, 2U's multiples might be impacted.

Also, 2U is involved in various legal proceedings. There are class action complaints and suits alleging false and misleading statements regarding 2U's business prospects and financial projections. The litigations might impact 2U's brand and cash position if it doesn't prevail.

Conclusion

2U plays into favorable tech trends that will propel its growth story. It is important to wait for the next two earnings reports to determine 2U's gains from the favorable macro tailwinds. The short term momentum indicators are encouraging. If 2U outperforms, there is a strong possibility for significant multiple expansion. In the long term, I am not willing to hold on to shares of 2U as I don't see any strong indicator that 2U has a brand advantage. I believe the market will continue to discount this factor. As a result, I am only willing to bet on the coming earnings season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in 2U over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.